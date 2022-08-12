Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Related
Twitter reaction: Highly ranked CB stuns Texas by committing to Vols
Tennessee again addressed one of its biggest needs on defense Monday afternoon by landing a longtime top target. Four-star Class of 2023 cornerback Jordan Matthews of Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, La., announced his commitment to the Vols during a ceremony at his school, picking Tennessee over Texas. The...
Dolphins Win Preseason Opener; Trill Injured Late
Skylar Thompson and Jason Sanders shined in the Miami Dolphins victory against Tampa Bay in the preseason opener
Young Bucs Talent Shines in Loss to Dolphins to Open Preseason
Beyond the box score, what we saw as Tampa Bay got its first win of the NFL preseason.
Inside Seminole Football Episode I Updates
The first of 15 episodes of Inside Seminole Football airs on Monday evening at 7 p.m. live from Coosh's CollegeTown. The weekly show will include FSU head coach Mike Norvell sharing the latest news and updates about his football team. It will also feature players, coaches, and other staff members from FSU Football.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BS Scouting Services: Kenton Kirkland, wingspan and long speed
Florida State edged out Kentucky for Kenton Kirkland, a four-star defensive back out of Jacksonville's Raines High. What are the Seminoles getting in Kirkland?. Two positive traits immediately jump out when watching Kirkland: Arm length and long speed. First, let’s talk about the arm length. Kirkland is 6-foot-1 ½ and...
'Fundamentally, we're a lot farther along': Gators detail first scrimmage since spring
During his first scrimmage in fall camp with the program, Florida head coach Billy Napier witnessed evidence of much improvement within the building since the spring practice window, but the first-year UF coach reiterated his stance from a week prior: The Gators still have much work left to do relative to Napier’s expectations.
Iowa Football: 22 most important Hawkeyes for 2022: No. 20 Seth Benson
Iowa's defense was the catalyst for the Hawkeyes to go 10-2 during the 2021 regular season. A steady core of defensive linemen, a ball-hawking secondary and three reliable linebackers. For the third year in a row, Iowa will return its three linebackers for another season. Our series counting down the 22 most important Hawkeyes continues with No. 20 LB Seth Benson.
WATCH: 4-star DB Kenton Kirkland commits to FSU, breaks down decision to become a Seminole
Florida State has landed a commitment from Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines four-star defensive back Kenton Kirkland. The talented defender broke down his decision with Noles247. Here is a full video interview with Kirkland on that topic:. Transcript:. Why was it FSU?. "Like I said in previous other interviews, I feel like...
IN THIS ARTICLE
At long last, Jacobe Johnson's recruitment ends as Sooners keep four-star ATH home
The quiet Oklahoma town of Rush Springs is home to twelve hundred people, and its lone claim to fame is its unofficial title as the "Watermelon Capital of the World." Every year, it hosts the annual Rush Springs Watermelon Festival, which regularly attracts tens of thousands of tourists. The town...
Snubbed Teams outside AP top 25 rankings
247Sports' Brad Crawford and Chris Hummer talk about LSU, Texas and Penn State as the teams that were snubbed outside the top 25 AP Poll rankings.
UCF Receives Votes in Both AP and AFCA Coaches’ Polls
Polls from the Associated Press and Coaches have UCF ranked.
Kenton 'KJ' Kirkland is FSU's latest commitment, continuing a strong trend in Jacksonville area
Florida State landed a commitment from Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines four-star safety Kenton Kirkland on Monday evening. Kirkland chose FSU over Kentucky, among his 20 other offers. Kirkland is the 14th commitment in FSU's 2023 class. He joins fellow defensive back commitments Ja'Bril Rawls and Quindarrius Jones in the class. Area...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Georgia football: Freshman running back Branson Robinson ‘more than just muscle’
Last summer, future Georgia signee Branson Robinson turned heads with a photo of his bulked-out body carrying the football at a camp. Now, Robinson is in the midst of his first fall camp as a Bulldog, and his coaches expect him to do more than just flex. Georgia run-game coordinator...
Notebook: Newell out for season; Edwards to name starting QB this week
Arizona State freshman tight end Jacob Newell is expected to miss the season after suffering a left foot injury during the team's fourth practice of fall camp, according to head coach Herm Edwards. Newell, a former three-star recruit who was one of just six high school recruits that ASU signed...
F&F: Will and JJ react to the Bohanon/McClain news
The Fletcher & Fowler podcast is back on Monday after a busy morning that included USF picking a starting quarterback in Gerry Bohanon, while incumbent starting quarterback Timmy McClain has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Bulls247 publisher Will Turner is joined by site contributor JJ Garrett (who somehow makes just...
The top ten returning players in the Big 12 Conference, according to pro scouts
The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're taking a look at the top-graded returning opponents, per ProFootballFocus. Side note: this does NOT include transfers coming in and requires a minimum of 300 snaps.
Everything Notre Dame’s Tommy Rees said on Saturday
Notre Dame returned to the practice field on Saturday. Following the workout, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees poke with the media about a variety of topics. Here is everything he had to say. On the timing of naming Tyler Buchner the starting QB. “This process goes a lot further than just...
Mississippi State training camp: Day 10 depth chart
The preparations for the 2022 season are officially underway. Mississippi State continued training camp Monday as head coach Mike Leach enters his third season with the Bulldogs' program. Once again, Mississippi State is giving open access to the media in order to observe training camp practices and it is much...
NFL・
Tampa Bay signs former Miami Dolphins running back
The Buccaneers have signed another running back after placing Kenjon Barner on Injured Reserve.
247Sports
Tunnel Vision: USC Fall Camp in full swing (replay)
Tunnel Vision returns with USCFootball.com publisher Ryan Abraham and reporter R.J. Abeytia (standing in for Chris Trevino this week) in studio and Shotgun Spratling joining remotely to talk about the first week of USC fall camp. The guys talk about some of the standout players, what the players and coaches have had to say and give the latest on the injury front with a couple of fan favorites missing practice time early in camp.
247Sports
44K+
Followers
360K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0