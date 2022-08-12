ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Seminole Football Episode I Updates

The first of 15 episodes of Inside Seminole Football airs on Monday evening at 7 p.m. live from Coosh's CollegeTown. The weekly show will include FSU head coach Mike Norvell sharing the latest news and updates about his football team. It will also feature players, coaches, and other staff members from FSU Football.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
BS Scouting Services: Kenton Kirkland, wingspan and long speed

Florida State edged out Kentucky for Kenton Kirkland, a four-star defensive back out of Jacksonville's Raines High. What are the Seminoles getting in Kirkland?. Two positive traits immediately jump out when watching Kirkland: Arm length and long speed. First, let’s talk about the arm length. Kirkland is 6-foot-1 ½ and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
247Sports

Iowa Football: 22 most important Hawkeyes for 2022: No. 20 Seth Benson

Iowa's defense was the catalyst for the Hawkeyes to go 10-2 during the 2021 regular season. A steady core of defensive linemen, a ball-hawking secondary and three reliable linebackers. For the third year in a row, Iowa will return its three linebackers for another season. Our series counting down the 22 most important Hawkeyes continues with No. 20 LB Seth Benson.
IOWA CITY, IA
F&F: Will and JJ react to the Bohanon/McClain news

The Fletcher & Fowler podcast is back on Monday after a busy morning that included USF picking a starting quarterback in Gerry Bohanon, while incumbent starting quarterback Timmy McClain has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Bulls247 publisher Will Turner is joined by site contributor JJ Garrett (who somehow makes just...
The top ten returning players in the Big 12 Conference, according to pro scouts

The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're taking a look at the top-graded returning opponents, per ProFootballFocus. Side note: this does NOT include transfers coming in and requires a minimum of 300 snaps.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Everything Notre Dame’s Tommy Rees said on Saturday

Notre Dame returned to the practice field on Saturday. Following the workout, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees poke with the media about a variety of topics. Here is everything he had to say. On the timing of naming Tyler Buchner the starting QB. “This process goes a lot further than just...
Mississippi State training camp: Day 10 depth chart

The preparations for the 2022 season are officially underway. Mississippi State continued training camp Monday as head coach Mike Leach enters his third season with the Bulldogs' program. Once again, Mississippi State is giving open access to the media in order to observe training camp practices and it is much...
Tunnel Vision: USC Fall Camp in full swing (replay)

Tunnel Vision returns with USCFootball.com publisher Ryan Abraham and reporter R.J. Abeytia (standing in for Chris Trevino this week) in studio and Shotgun Spratling joining remotely to talk about the first week of USC fall camp. The guys talk about some of the standout players, what the players and coaches have had to say and give the latest on the injury front with a couple of fan favorites missing practice time early in camp.
LOS ANGELES, CA
