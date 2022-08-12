ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
Iowa Football: 22 most important Hawkeyes for 2022: No. 20 Seth Benson

Iowa's defense was the catalyst for the Hawkeyes to go 10-2 during the 2021 regular season. A steady core of defensive linemen, a ball-hawking secondary and three reliable linebackers. For the third year in a row, Iowa will return its three linebackers for another season. Our series counting down the 22 most important Hawkeyes continues with No. 20 LB Seth Benson.
Inside Seminole Football Episode I Updates

The first of 15 episodes of Inside Seminole Football airs on Monday evening at 7 p.m. live from Coosh's CollegeTown. The weekly show will include FSU head coach Mike Norvell sharing the latest news and updates about his football team. It will also feature players, coaches, and other staff members from FSU Football.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returns to practice following surgery

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow may be ahead of schedule with his appendectomy recovery. Burrow returned to practice Sunday, just around two and a half weeks after the initial procedure, according to Ian Rapoport. Though it is unknown what capacity he returned at, The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. notes that Burrow entered the facility following walkthrough with a jersey on and helmet in hand.
Steve Spurrier Jr. talks indoor practice Monday

Mississippi State practiced Monday afternoon in the Palmeiro Building and following the workout selected assistant coaches and playerswere made available. Following is a question and answer segment with outside receivers coach Steve Spurrier Jr. Question: What are you seeing from the competitiveness of the receivers and corners?. Spurrier: It’s competitive...
The top ten returning players in the Big 12 Conference, according to pro scouts

The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're taking a look at the top-graded returning opponents, per ProFootballFocus. Side note: this does NOT include transfers coming in and requires a minimum of 300 snaps.
