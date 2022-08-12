Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Elvis Andrus gets revenge vs. former team, A’s top Rangers
Elvis Andrus blasted a two-run homer to help the Oakland Athletics end a nine-game losing streak with a 5-1 win
Mullins, Rutschman power surging Orioles past Blue Jays 4-2
TORONTO (AP) — Cedric Mullins and Adley Rutschman hit back-to-back home runs, Ramón Urías drove in the tiebreaking run in the sixth inning and the Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Tuesday, giving surging Baltimore its 10th win in 14 August games. Dean Kremer (5-4) matched his career high by pitching seven innings, winning for the second time in three starts. Ryan McKenna had an RBI hit as the Orioles (61-55) closed to within one-half game of Toronto (61-54). The Blue Jays hold the third and final spot in the AL wild-card standings, trailing Tampa Bay and Seattle. Dillon Tate worked the eighth and Félix Bautista struck out a pair in the ninth for his seventh save in eight chances.
Andrus homer, Langeliers double, lead A's past Rangers 5-1
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Elvis Andrus homered against his former team for the first time, Shea Langeliers doubled on the first pitch he saw in the big leagues and the Oakland Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 5-1 on Tuesday night, ending a nine-game losing streak. Andrus, who spent his first 12 years in the majors with the Rangers before a trade to Oakland going into last season, connected on a two-run shot in the seventh inning in his 31st game against Texas. It was Andrus’ eighth homer this year. Langeliers grew up watching Andrus at shortstop while playing for a Dallas-area high school. Leading off the second inning to cheers from family and friends in the sparse crowd of 15,260, the 24-year-old lined Kohei Arihara’s pitch down the left field line and scored the second Oakland run. Sean Murphy hit his longest home run of the season, a 454-foot solo shot in the third. JP Sears pitched five scoreless innings in the former New York Yankees left-hander’s first win with the A’s.
247Sports
45K+
Followers
361K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0