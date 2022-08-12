Read full article on original website
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
There are very high expectations for the Denver Broncos in 2022 after swinging a blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson in the offseason. The journey officially begins on Saturday night in their preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys, but Wilson will not suit up. Via Mike Klis:. Klis noted that only...
The Pittsburgh Steelers had a lot of uncertainty heading into the 2022 preseason. Once iconic Ben Roethlisberger left his position as starting quarterback, observers expected a new era of Steelers football to begin. Naturally, the fan base wanted to see how their favorite club would look in this new incarnation.
Ben Roethlisberger couldn’t hide his excitement about the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers after Kenny Pickett and the rest of the quarterback group showed up big time against the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers won their first preseason game for 2022 against the Seahawks 32-25, with Pickett, Mason Rudolph and...
The Cleveland Browns played their first pre-season game on Friday night. Still, the most important news may have been in the team’s pregame show, an orchestrated, purposeful affair that featured a rare interaction between Deshaun Watson and an interviewer. In the brief interaction, Watson, for the first time, expressed...
Clay Patterson's first tight ends group in Boulder has an experience gap. The former Minnesota assistant inherited an established sixth-year veteran in Brady Russell, but the other five scholarship tight ends on the roster are freshmen. Patterson's first order of business, upon his arrival in Boulder in January, was empowering...
The quiet Oklahoma town of Rush Springs is home to twelve hundred people, and its lone claim to fame is its unofficial title as the "Watermelon Capital of the World." Every year, it hosts the annual Rush Springs Watermelon Festival, which regularly attracts tens of thousands of tourists. The town...
Charles Davis discusses Geno Smith starting at QB for the Seahawks in their preseason game against the Steelers.
The Seattle Seahawks and head coach Pete Carroll have some decisions to make this offseason. For years, longtime quarterback Russell Wilson was a lock heading into training camp every year. However, after a blockbuster trade sent him to the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks have a full-on quarterback competition brewing in Seattle.
Florida State edged out Kentucky for Kenton Kirkland, a four-star defensive back out of Jacksonville's Raines High. What are the Seminoles getting in Kirkland?. Two positive traits immediately jump out when watching Kirkland: Arm length and long speed. First, let’s talk about the arm length. Kirkland is 6-foot-1 ½ and...
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta was the host to one of the most iconic national championship games in 2018, and is now set to hold another one in the near future. The massive Atlanta stadium will host the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in January 2025, following the 2024 regular season, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The Carolina Panthers starting quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold is among the NFL’s top training camp storylines. Both signal-callers made their preseason debuts Saturday in the Panthers’ 23-21 win over the Washington Commanders, and Carolina coach Matt Rhule addressed the quarterback battle with reporters following the game.
The first of 15 episodes of Inside Seminole Football airs on Monday evening at 7 p.m. live from Coosh's CollegeTown. The weekly show will include FSU head coach Mike Norvell sharing the latest news and updates about his football team. It will also feature players, coaches, and other staff members from FSU Football.
Penn State aims to bounce back into Big Ten contention this fall following a 7-6 finish last season. The Nittany Lions fell from 5-0 in 2021, concluding with an Outback Bowl loss, but have since used the Transfer Portal and a top-10 recruiting class to retool the roster. PSU opens...
The looming cloud of uncertainty enveloping the Green Bay Packers' backfield didn't dissipate Friday night. It's a four-man race for the No. 3 job — at least until Kylin Hill is healthy. The torn anterior cruciate ligament he suffered on Oct. 28 in Arizona is the reason why this is even a conversation, because otherwise, the seventh-round pick may have maintained a firm hold on his roster spot.
For the fifth practice of USC fall camp the Trojans were in shells (shoulder pads only) and utilizing the field in the Los Angeles Coliseum for the fourth time this fall. Per usual, we were permitted to watch and film the team going through stretching and some position drills early on in practice.
The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're taking a look at the top-graded returning opponents, per ProFootballFocus. Side note: this does NOT include transfers coming in and requires a minimum of 300 snaps.
The Fletcher & Fowler podcast is back on Monday after a busy morning that included USF picking a starting quarterback in Gerry Bohanon, while incumbent starting quarterback Timmy McClain has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Bulls247 publisher Will Turner is joined by site contributor JJ Garrett (who somehow makes just...
CHAMPAIGN — Whoever “won” Monday’s final scrimmage of Illinois football training camp probably depends on who you ask. “Happy with it. I’m proud of it,” Illinois linebacker Tarique Barnes said of the defense’s performance. “Moving around, flying around, everybody seems to know where they’re supposed to be, so really looking good right now.”
