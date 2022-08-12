ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Miami Gardens, FL
Football
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
Miami Gardens, FL
Sports
City
Miami Gardens, FL
247Sports

Georgia football: 4-star Xzavier McLeod commitment date set

After having three defensive linemen drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Georgia assistant Tray Scott is looking to reload at his position in the 2023 cycle. He could take a massive step in that direction soon, as Camden (S.C.) four-star Xzavier McLeod has set his commitment date for Aug. 18 and his announcement time at 5 p.m. ET. McLeod will choose between Georgia, Florida and South Carolina. Scott has one of his top targets on board already in Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley four-star defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett, who committed to the Dawgs on July 19.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Steve Spurrier Jr. talks indoor practice Monday

Mississippi State practiced Monday afternoon in the Palmeiro Building and following the workout selected assistant coaches and playerswere made available. Following is a question and answer segment with outside receivers coach Steve Spurrier Jr. Question: What are you seeing from the competitiveness of the receivers and corners?. Spurrier: It’s competitive...
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Inside Seminole Football Episode I Updates

The first of 15 episodes of Inside Seminole Football airs on Monday evening at 7 p.m. live from Coosh's CollegeTown. The weekly show will include FSU head coach Mike Norvell sharing the latest news and updates about his football team. It will also feature players, coaches, and other staff members from FSU Football.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Dolphins#Nfl Preseason#Wagers#American Football
247Sports

Everything Notre Dame’s Tommy Rees said on Saturday

Notre Dame returned to the practice field on Saturday. Following the workout, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees poke with the media about a variety of topics. Here is everything he had to say. On the timing of naming Tyler Buchner the starting QB. “This process goes a lot further than just...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

The top ten returning players in the Big 12 Conference, according to pro scouts

The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're taking a look at the top-graded returning opponents, per ProFootballFocus. Side note: this does NOT include transfers coming in and requires a minimum of 300 snaps.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

4 Downs: What stood out in Cleveland Browns Preseason Win over Jacksonville Jaguars

But it was not without the drama that has followed the team and their quarterback all offseason, as the game was opened up with a very unorthodox public apology. But alas, the Browns still managed to put on the pads and find the field regardless of all of the noise that has surrounded the team all summer long. Trevor Lawrence and the Doug Pederson-led Jaguars looked good in their limited snaps, but the depth of the Browns prevailed in this one.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Veteran leadership huge for Arkansas on offensive line

The Arkansas Razorbacks are returning a veteran offensive line that has a combined 95 starts. The Hogs are expected to start A fifth-year senior in Luke Jones at left tackle, a sixth-year senior in Dalton Wagner at right tackle, a fourth-year junior in Brady Latham at left guard, a fourth-year junior in Beaux Limmer at right guard (the team's strongest player) and a fourth-year senior in Ricky Stromberg at center.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Brandon Streeter discusses Clemson offense in fall camp

Following Clemson's ninth fall camp practice on Monday, offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter met the media. The primary takeaways are below. — On Dabo Swinney's post-scrimmage comments that the offensive line won the day in the trenches:. "Especially in the run game, our offensive line did a really, really good job...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

WATCH: Defensive backs coach Jordan Peterson and Kalon Gervin give their take on the DBs

Jordan Peterson has seen his role shift multiple times since he arrived in Lawrence in early 2020. Under Les Miles, Peterson started out as an on-field position coach. When Lance Leipold came in last year, Peterson shifted to an off-field analyst role. But over this offseason, Peterson was promoted to defensive backs coach, where he works specifically with the cornerbacks (defensive coordinator Brian Borland works with the safeties).
LAWRENCE, MI
247Sports

Rookie LB Jack Sanborn's big performance provides depth

LAKE FOREST, Ill., — Preseason always provides a chance for veterans and rookies alike who sit low on a team's depth chart to prove why they belong in the NFL, and Saturday's Chicago Bears game against the Kansas City Chiefs proved no different for undrafted rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn.
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

247Sports

44K+
Followers
360K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy