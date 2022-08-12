Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Dolphins Win Preseason Opener; Trill Injured Late
Skylar Thompson and Jason Sanders shined in the Miami Dolphins victory against Tampa Bay in the preseason opener
Tampa Bay signs former Miami Dolphins running back
The Buccaneers have signed another running back after placing Kenjon Barner on Injured Reserve.
Dolphins CB Trill Williams carted off field with serious injury in last two minutes vs. Buccaneers
The Miami Dolphins won their preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they really can’t celebrate and be happy with the victory after Trill Williams sustained an injury during the contest. Williams was carted off the field due to a knee injury he picked up while tackling wide...
Young Bucs Talent Shines in Loss to Dolphins to Open Preseason
Beyond the box score, what we saw as Tampa Bay got its first win of the NFL preseason.
'Fundamentally, we're a lot farther along': Gators detail first scrimmage since spring
During his first scrimmage in fall camp with the program, Florida head coach Billy Napier witnessed evidence of much improvement within the building since the spring practice window, but the first-year UF coach reiterated his stance from a week prior: The Gators still have much work left to do relative to Napier’s expectations.
Georgia football: 4-star Xzavier McLeod commitment date set
After having three defensive linemen drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Georgia assistant Tray Scott is looking to reload at his position in the 2023 cycle. He could take a massive step in that direction soon, as Camden (S.C.) four-star Xzavier McLeod has set his commitment date for Aug. 18 and his announcement time at 5 p.m. ET. McLeod will choose between Georgia, Florida and South Carolina. Scott has one of his top targets on board already in Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley four-star defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett, who committed to the Dawgs on July 19.
Steve Spurrier Jr. talks indoor practice Monday
Mississippi State practiced Monday afternoon in the Palmeiro Building and following the workout selected assistant coaches and playerswere made available. Following is a question and answer segment with outside receivers coach Steve Spurrier Jr. Question: What are you seeing from the competitiveness of the receivers and corners?. Spurrier: It’s competitive...
Inside Seminole Football Episode I Updates
The first of 15 episodes of Inside Seminole Football airs on Monday evening at 7 p.m. live from Coosh's CollegeTown. The weekly show will include FSU head coach Mike Norvell sharing the latest news and updates about his football team. It will also feature players, coaches, and other staff members from FSU Football.
Everything Notre Dame’s Tommy Rees said on Saturday
Notre Dame returned to the practice field on Saturday. Following the workout, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees poke with the media about a variety of topics. Here is everything he had to say. On the timing of naming Tyler Buchner the starting QB. “This process goes a lot further than just...
The top ten returning players in the Big 12 Conference, according to pro scouts
The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're taking a look at the top-graded returning opponents, per ProFootballFocus. Side note: this does NOT include transfers coming in and requires a minimum of 300 snaps.
4 Downs: What stood out in Cleveland Browns Preseason Win over Jacksonville Jaguars
But it was not without the drama that has followed the team and their quarterback all offseason, as the game was opened up with a very unorthodox public apology. But alas, the Browns still managed to put on the pads and find the field regardless of all of the noise that has surrounded the team all summer long. Trevor Lawrence and the Doug Pederson-led Jaguars looked good in their limited snaps, but the depth of the Browns prevailed in this one.
Veteran leadership huge for Arkansas on offensive line
The Arkansas Razorbacks are returning a veteran offensive line that has a combined 95 starts. The Hogs are expected to start A fifth-year senior in Luke Jones at left tackle, a sixth-year senior in Dalton Wagner at right tackle, a fourth-year junior in Brady Latham at left guard, a fourth-year junior in Beaux Limmer at right guard (the team's strongest player) and a fourth-year senior in Ricky Stromberg at center.
Tua Tagovailoa leads Dolphins' inactives vs. Buccaneers in preseason opener
The Miami Dolphins are ready to begin their first campaign under new head coach Mike McDaniel, as they’re taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday night. For the matchup, the Dolphins have listed 17 players as “Not Expected to Play,” including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa....
Video/quotes: Herm Edwards on Matus, starting QB, other injury info
Here's what Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards said during his press conference following practice Monday. On junior defensive end Michael Matus being out for the season with a torn ACL:. “The big one for us is Matus, we’ll lose him for the year. He’s done for the year. He’ll...
Mario Cristobal updates the status of OL Zion Nelson, RB TreVonte’ Citizen, and others
Offensive tackle Zion Nelson is close to getting back on the practice field, according to coach Mario Cristobal. Nelson (6-5, 316) had a scope done on his knee during the month of July. “Zion is close, he is really close,” Cristobal said. Nelson is expected to make a full...
Dolphins-Bucs Halftime Observations
Checking out the key moments from the first half of the Miami Dolphins preseason opener against Tampa Bay
Georgia men’s basketball announces 2022-23 non-conference schedule
Over the course of the offseason, the Georgia Bulldogs have slowly put together the schedule for Mike White’s debut season in Athens. Those efforts culminated on Monday, when the program officially announced their non-conference slate for the 2022-23 season. Georgia will open this season by hosting Western Carolina on...
Brandon Streeter discusses Clemson offense in fall camp
Following Clemson's ninth fall camp practice on Monday, offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter met the media. The primary takeaways are below. — On Dabo Swinney's post-scrimmage comments that the offensive line won the day in the trenches:. "Especially in the run game, our offensive line did a really, really good job...
WATCH: Defensive backs coach Jordan Peterson and Kalon Gervin give their take on the DBs
Jordan Peterson has seen his role shift multiple times since he arrived in Lawrence in early 2020. Under Les Miles, Peterson started out as an on-field position coach. When Lance Leipold came in last year, Peterson shifted to an off-field analyst role. But over this offseason, Peterson was promoted to defensive backs coach, where he works specifically with the cornerbacks (defensive coordinator Brian Borland works with the safeties).
