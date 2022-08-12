Read full article on original website
Ole Miss quarterback situation got a little more interesting after Saturday's scrimmage
Jared Redding and David Johnson of 247Sports discuss what they saw from Ole Miss' fall scrimmage on Saturday, August 13.
Late Kick: Mississippi State is a chaos team in 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Mississippi State is a chaos team heading into the 2022 season.
Details on New Irish WR Recruit Taeshaun Lyons
On Friday, Irish Illustrated spoke with 2023 receiver Taeshaun Lyons who discussed his background, his rise to a Power Five recruitment, and his new offer from Notre Dame.
Wake Forest DT Dion Bergan named to Feldman's Freaks List
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson joked about defensive tackle Dion Bergan Jr. after the scrimmage at Truist Field Friday.
Coach TV: Adam Henry talks IU wide receivers, which players have stood out in fall camp
Watch and listen to what Indiana wide receivers coach Adam Henry had to saying Monday in a press conference following fall practice.
Everything Notre Dame’s Tommy Rees said on Saturday
Notre Dame returned to the practice field on Saturday. Following the workout, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees poke with the media about a variety of topics. Here is everything he had to say. On the timing of naming Tyler Buchner the starting QB. “This process goes a lot further than just...
Late Kick: Texas Tech is a chaos team in 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Texas Tech is a chaos team heading into the 2022 season.
Iowa State football: TE Tyler Moore talks development and future at TE
Over the course of the last week, we had the chance to speak with up and coming redshirt freshman tight end Tyler Moore, an Iowa native. Moore went in depth with the local media on his development, improvement, and the tight end room as a whole, with much more. Moore...
Douglas discusses offensive talent, scrimmage performance
Offensive lineman Eric Douglas gets to block for and see the talent that is on South Carolina’s offense every day at practice. From what he has seen so far through preseason camp, Douglas likes the playmakers that the Gamecocks will bring to the field this season. Douglas said those...
Preps To Pros: Texas A&M leading the way for 4-star WR Hykeem Williams
In this segment of Preps To Pros, Cooper Petagna discuss Hykeem Williams and how close is Texas A&M to landing him.
Bulldog Preseason Practice Notebook: Monday edition
It didn’t rain a drop but there was enough real electricity close enough to move Mississippi State’s practice indoors for their tenth practice session of 2022 training camp.
Moore is left with fewer questions as Gmiter's absence nears its end
James Gmiter's absence from West Virginia football practice continued through Monday, though offensive line coach Matt Moore said he expects the starting left guard to be back Tuesday, a day that is currently scheduled as an off day.
Day 10 of WSU fall camp a rough one for offense while D shines
PULLMAN -- Washington State head coach Jake Dickert was none too pleased with how Day 10 of fall camp went on Monday and for good reason, especially concerning the offense. Sacks, interceptions, fumbles, drops and a missed PAT all plagued the offense.
Coach explains what Tennessee is getting in new CB commitment Matthews
Woodlawn High School coach Marcus Randall, a former LSU quarterback, discusses what Tennessee is getting in Top247 cornerback Jordan Matthews.
Ohio State WR target: ‘I’m trying to get to the opener that LeBron is going to’
Ohio State WR offer from Florida is looking at a couple big Ohio State games to possibly attend this season.
Fisher doesn't mask Tommi Hill's elite possibilities as part of motivating the cornerback
The word down Stadium Drive has been consistent. Tommi Hill not only has high-end possibilities, but also some bark to him. Back in April, Hill had not been long in Lincoln but was already getting called "a dog" by wide receiver Trey Palmer and had a challenge going with his head coach Scott Frost. "Tommi has been trying to get two interceptions in one practice since we started because I told him I'd give him the number he wanted if he could ever get two picks in a practice," Frost explained then. "He's been a bright spot."
Watch: Wide Receiver Coach Chansi Stuckey says the Irish Receivers are "Hungry And Want To Learn".
First-year Wide Receiver Coach Chansi Stuckey talked about what's next for the depleted Notre Dame wide receiver corp as they regroup without captain Avery Davis.
The Block: Alabama's Kobe Prentice looks primed to contribute as a freshman
In this excerpt from "The Block", Blake and Carl discuss how freshman WR Kobe Prentice could assist Bryce Young and the Crimson Tide offense.
Everything Scott Frost said after Saturday's practice
Two Saturdays from now everyone will know so much more. But Scott Frost thinks he knows even now his football team is connected pretty well. Perhaps the most encouraging sign to him? "Haven't had camp letdowns like I've seen before," said the Husker head coach. A key scrimmage will be...
