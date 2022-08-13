Read full article on original website
utahbusiness.com
New development in Old Town, Park City announced by Dentons
Park City — Dentons is representing King Development on its voluntary cleanup and zoning approvals for nine new homes on the Alice Claim, a historic mining property on nine acres at the top of Old Town, Park City, Utah below the Silver King Mine. After purchasing the brownfield property in 2005, King began conducting a voluntary cleanup in 2008 to remove contaminated soils and surface waters. Working through a decade-long zoning process, Park City approved the Alice Claim subdivision plat for nine single-family home lots. This past week, the Utah Department of Environmental Quality (UDEQ) issued to King a certificate of completion for the cleanup that was recorded with the Summit County Recorder and which secures limited liability protection for King and future buyers and lenders. King plans to close its first lot sale in the next few weeks.
Hospitality Award goes to long-time lodging local
Saying "This town is a great place to live, play and work," Teri Whitney encourages positive thinking. The Park City Chamber of Commerce gives a hospitality award every year in the name of Myles Rademan. Rademan has a long history with Park City, starting in 1986 when he took a job at city hall as planning director. He was the director of information for the 2002 Winter Olympics. Now he’s the head of the city’s Leadership program.
Park Record
Park City Wine Club celebrates a decade of tastings, education and giving back
The Park City Wine Club scores a 10 this year. The group, founded by Certified Sommelier and Certified Wine Educator Pamela Wood, is celebrating a decade of tastings, education, and domestic and international tours. To commemorate the milestone, the Park City Wine Club will host a party from 5-8 p.m.,...
Park Record
Guest editorial: Fractional ownership will change the very nature of Park City neighborhoods
Housing availability and cost is a complex ongoing problem facing Utah as we remain one of the fastest growing states in the nation. Balancing the need for affordable housing while still preserving open space and maintaining the character of existing neighborhoods is especially challenging. Unfortunately, there is a new player in the housing market that particularly threatens established single-family home neighborhoods in Summit County and throughout the state.
I-80 car rollover lands near Woodward
PARK CITY, Utah — At approximately 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, a car, traveling Eastbound, left Interstate 80, and rolled multiple times over the grass separator strip. It landed on its […]
Park Record
Park City School District Child Care Center expected to close next month
The Park City School District Child Care Center is expected to close next month unless the facility can secure funding crucial to continuing operations. Parents with children enrolled at the childcare center learned on Saturday the center would be closing on Sept. 19, not at the end of the 2022-2023 school year as expected. Danielle Hall, the childcare center’s lone board member, sent an email to families explaining factors such as inflation and increasing wages spurred by rising costs led to the decision.
Burglar in Park City steals handgun and hunting gear
PARK CITY, Utah — Summit County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a home on Saturday on Canyon Gate Road where multiple items were stolen in a vehicle burglary. The vehicle, […]
Park Record
The Park Record: A Week In Review
Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from August 12-14, 2022. In three letters to the editor this week, Eric Armentrout discusses Park City’s local Boy Scouts’ summer camp excursions, Jim Askins asks the public to “stop the juvenal rants and personal attacks that have become so commonplace in the Park Record Viewpoints,” and Hillary and George Jessup express their concerns regarding America’s resemblance to a third-world country.
Gephardt Daily
Multiple agencies respond after I-80 rollover in Summit County
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Park City Fire District shared photos of a crash that happened at about 2 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 80. A vehicle was eastbound near mile marker 142, at Kilby Road, when the driver lost control and rolled the vehicle several times. It came to a rest off I-80, wheels down, on Kilby Road.
Park Record
Park City kickers unexpectedly pressed into action
Like many other kids his age, Max Brodbeck made the trip down to Heber City to watch Park City’s football team take on its rival in its season opener against Wasatch on Friday. He arrived at Wright-Tree Stadium about 30 minutes before the opening kickoff and was talking with some of his friends when he received an urgent message to suit up.
Park Record
Francis man, West Valley City woman arrested in string of Summit County vehicle burglaries
Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people on Friday in connection to a string of vehicle burglaries in Francis. Deputies received several reports last week from homeowners who said personal belongings were removed from their cars overnight, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. One of...
KSLTV
Teen vandals destroy koi pond, try to harm fish at Salt Lake City business
SALT LAKE CITY — A plant nursery in Salt Lake City was broken into and vandalized Friday night. For three straight nights, general manager Kathy Harbin said a group of five to six people broke into Cactus & Tropicals, trashed their koi pond and terrorized the animals who live at the nursery.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Thai Food in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City is both the capital of Utah and its largest metropolis. It’s surrounded by natural beauty, its mountains and lakes home to protected trails and picnic spots. However, within the man-made confines of the city, there’s plenty to do. Salt Lake City’s many museums, parks, and...
Weekend plans have never been so easy with events happening across Utah
If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, look no further! Stop by a hot air balloon festival, drone light show and the beginning of Oktoberfest.
Park Record
Way We Were: Park City’s D.C. McLaughlin Family
David Chase McLaughlin’s parents had grown up in Scotland and met on the same ship coming to America, where he was born in Illinois in 1854. The family eventually settled in Michigan where they became prominent members of society. His father was a well-known merchant, clerk, and attorney who was on the Board of Education for many years; his brother James was an attorney and a member of the House of Representatives; his brother William was a banker; and his brother Andrew was a Pulitzer Prize winning author and historian.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah middle school bans phones from entire school day
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Eisenhower Middle School will not allow students to use phones during school hours this year. The ban extends to any time between classes and lunch. According to an Eisenhower Middle School Facebook post, if a student needs to call home they have to go to the school’s counseling center. From there, they can use the phone at the center or ask for permission to use their own cell phone.
kpcw.org
Loud booms startle residents in Summit and Wasatch counties
A couple of loud booms were heard throughout Northern Utah Saturday morning, startling residents. Many thought it was an earthquake or an explosion. Christopher Everett was sitting in his hot tub in Trailside when he heard the noise. “It was loud. It was like being kind of at the ski base area when they are blowing dynamite. It was about that loud. They were in rapid succession," said Everett.
POLICE: Plane crashes in Davis County
WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) – An airplane reportedly crashed at Skypark Airport in Woods Cross on Tuesday. Company 85 with the South Davis Metro Fire Service Area responded to the scene of the crash. According to representatives, a fuel leak was the cause of the accident. The agency states that no injuries were reported as […]
WATCH: Cause of Utah ‘Boom’ Caught on Camera as Massive Meteor Burns Through Atmosphere
Crazy video footage emerged showing what seems to be a meteor burning through the atmosphere over northern Utah. The incident generated an incredibly loud boom heard by thousands in the area. Around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, residents from Orem, Utah to southern Idaho heard the blast, according to the Salt...
Missing Utahn found dead, family speaks out
MOUNT OLYMPUS TRAILHEAD, Utah (ABC4) – A Utahn was pronounced dead yesterday morning after having been missing in the Mount Olympus Trailhead area since August 11. The Unified Police Department Millcreek Precinct (UPDMP) initially requested community assistance in locating Stanton Porter, 43, on August 12, roughly 24 hours after he was last seen. On August […]
