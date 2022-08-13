ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

utahbusiness.com

New development in Old Town, Park City announced by Dentons

Park City — Dentons is representing King Development on its voluntary cleanup and zoning approvals for nine new homes on the Alice Claim, a historic mining property on nine acres at the top of Old Town, Park City, Utah below the Silver King Mine. After purchasing the brownfield property in 2005, King began conducting a voluntary cleanup in 2008 to remove contaminated soils and surface waters. Working through a decade-long zoning process, Park City approved the Alice Claim subdivision plat for nine single-family home lots. This past week, the Utah Department of Environmental Quality (UDEQ) issued to King a certificate of completion for the cleanup that was recorded with the Summit County Recorder and which secures limited liability protection for King and future buyers and lenders. King plans to close its first lot sale in the next few weeks.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Hospitality Award goes to long-time lodging local

Saying "This town is a great place to live, play and work," Teri Whitney encourages positive thinking. The Park City Chamber of Commerce gives a hospitality award every year in the name of Myles Rademan. Rademan has a long history with Park City, starting in 1986 when he took a job at city hall as planning director. He was the director of information for the 2002 Winter Olympics. Now he’s the head of the city’s Leadership program.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Guest editorial: Fractional ownership will change the very nature of Park City neighborhoods

Housing availability and cost is a complex ongoing problem facing Utah as we remain one of the fastest growing states in the nation. Balancing the need for affordable housing while still preserving open space and maintaining the character of existing neighborhoods is especially challenging. Unfortunately, there is a new player in the housing market that particularly threatens established single-family home neighborhoods in Summit County and throughout the state.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Park City School District Child Care Center expected to close next month

The Park City School District Child Care Center is expected to close next month unless the facility can secure funding crucial to continuing operations. Parents with children enrolled at the childcare center learned on Saturday the center would be closing on Sept. 19, not at the end of the 2022-2023 school year as expected. Danielle Hall, the childcare center’s lone board member, sent an email to families explaining factors such as inflation and increasing wages spurred by rising costs led to the decision.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

The Park Record: A Week In Review

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from August 12-14, 2022. In three letters to the editor this week, Eric Armentrout discusses Park City’s local Boy Scouts’ summer camp excursions, Jim Askins asks the public to “stop the juvenal rants and personal attacks that have become so commonplace in the Park Record Viewpoints,” and Hillary and George Jessup express their concerns regarding America’s resemblance to a third-world country.
PARK CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Multiple agencies respond after I-80 rollover in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Park City Fire District shared photos of a crash that happened at about 2 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 80. A vehicle was eastbound near mile marker 142, at Kilby Road, when the driver lost control and rolled the vehicle several times. It came to a rest off I-80, wheels down, on Kilby Road.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Park Record

Park City kickers unexpectedly pressed into action

Like many other kids his age, Max Brodbeck made the trip down to Heber City to watch Park City’s football team take on its rival in its season opener against Wasatch on Friday. He arrived at Wright-Tree Stadium about 30 minutes before the opening kickoff and was talking with some of his friends when he received an urgent message to suit up.
PARK CITY, UT
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Thai Food in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City is both the capital of Utah and its largest metropolis. It’s surrounded by natural beauty, its mountains and lakes home to protected trails and picnic spots. However, within the man-made confines of the city, there’s plenty to do. Salt Lake City’s many museums, parks, and...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Park Record

Way We Were: Park City’s D.C. McLaughlin Family

David Chase McLaughlin’s parents had grown up in Scotland and met on the same ship coming to America, where he was born in Illinois in 1854. The family eventually settled in Michigan where they became prominent members of society. His father was a well-known merchant, clerk, and attorney who was on the Board of Education for many years; his brother James was an attorney and a member of the House of Representatives; his brother William was a banker; and his brother Andrew was a Pulitzer Prize winning author and historian.
PARK CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah middle school bans phones from entire school day

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Eisenhower Middle School will not allow students to use phones during school hours this year. The ban extends to any time between classes and lunch. According to an Eisenhower Middle School Facebook post, if a student needs to call home they have to go to the school’s counseling center. From there, they can use the phone at the center or ask for permission to use their own cell phone.
kpcw.org

Loud booms startle residents in Summit and Wasatch counties

A couple of loud booms were heard throughout Northern Utah Saturday morning, startling residents. Many thought it was an earthquake or an explosion. Christopher Everett was sitting in his hot tub in Trailside when he heard the noise. “It was loud. It was like being kind of at the ski base area when they are blowing dynamite. It was about that loud. They were in rapid succession," said Everett.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Plane crashes in Davis County

WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) – An airplane reportedly crashed at Skypark Airport in Woods Cross on Tuesday. Company 85 with the South Davis Metro Fire Service Area responded to the scene of the crash. According to representatives, a fuel leak was the cause of the accident. The agency states that no injuries were reported as […]
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Missing Utahn found dead, family speaks out

MOUNT OLYMPUS TRAILHEAD, Utah (ABC4) – A Utahn was pronounced dead yesterday morning after having been missing in the Mount Olympus Trailhead area since August 11. The Unified Police Department Millcreek Precinct (UPDMP) initially requested community assistance in locating Stanton Porter, 43, on August 12, roughly 24 hours after he was last seen. On August […]

