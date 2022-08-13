ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox5 KVVU

Pay increase announced for DeKalb County first responders

Critically low reservoir prompts U.S. officials to cut Nevada’s water allotment by 8%. A worsening drought in states across the West is leading to lower water levels in the Colorado River and in the country’s most prominent reservoirs, Lake Mead and Lake Powell. Pot smell, impairment among concerns...
Fox5 KVVU

Electrical fire reported at MSG Sphere project on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Fire Department responded to an electrical fire at the MSG Sphere construction project on the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday afternoon. The fire was first reported by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police at 1:56 p.m. Aug. 16. CCFD said an LVMPD air unit spotting a smoldering fire on top of the MSG Sphere, which is currently under construction at Sands Avenue and Koval Lane.
8newsnow.com

Police: Robbery leads to violent car chase throughout Las Vegas streets

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Aug 11 Metro officers were involved in a car chase that closed several Las Vegas roads and ultimately ended with the suspect slamming into an officer’s vehicle, according to police reports. Justin Venegas, 40, faces several charges including, but not limited to, attempted murder...
NewsBreak
KDWN

Suspect held, officers hurt in car chase, shootings in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a car chase and gun battle ended with two officers injured in crashes and the arrest of an armed man who officers reported seeing steal one vehicle at gunpoint and try to carjack another. Capt. Carlos Hank said the two officers hurt in the Thursday chase are expected to recover and the suspect also was treated for survivable injuries. Identities were not immediately made public. Hank says one other person was treated for minor injuries. Police say the chase began in northwest Las Vegas and ended several miles west of the Strip after the suspect crashed his vehicle into a police K-9 unit.
890kdxu.com

Man Accused Of Causing Panic At Reid Airport Arrested Twice In 24 Hours

(Las Vegas, NV) -- There's new information about the man arrested on suspicion of causing an active shooter scare inside Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. Authorities say he was arrested twice at the airport in less than 24 hours during the weekend. He was first arrested Saturday morning on suspicion of resisting a public officer as police were investigating a possible security breach at the airport. Then on Sunday morning, he allegedly made a loud noise that sounded like a gun going off inside. It's still unclear what exactly caused the noise. The man is also accused of burglarizing a business inside Harry Reid Airport on Sunday morning.
wbrc.com

6-year-old riding bike killed in hit-and-run, police say

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy riding a bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Las Vegas, police said. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened early Saturday evening. Witnesses told police that several children were riding their bikes near an alley...
8newsnow.com

Metro detectives searching for suspected shooter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking the public’s assistance in locating a man suspected of shooting someone multiple times. On Thursday, June 30, Metro officers responded to a shooting near 1400 East Charleston Boulevard, just east of the Arts District. Upon arrival, officers found one person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
