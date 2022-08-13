Read full article on original website
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Man who lived in flood control tunnel underneath Las Vegas asks for more help to protect homeless during monsoon rains
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Phillip Perry called a flood control tunnel home for three years. While helping some other homeless people at a wash at Boulder Highway this week, he told FOX5 about some close calls of when he got caught in rushing water while in a tunnel. “I’ve...
Fox5 KVVU
East Las Vegas apartment building with serious water damage deemed unlivable
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Caution tape now blocks off Karen West Apartments. Signs were placed on every door Saturday letting residents know the building is inhabitable, and they have move out. The apartment building suffered serious water damage in a late July storm, and then last week’s Thursday downpour...
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County approves $160 million to fund 4,000 affordable units amid housing shortage
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Commission approved plans for approximately 4,000 affordable housing units with $160 million in funding, to meet the Valley’s shortage of homes for struggling families. Affordable housing programs are available for residents with 80% or below the median income, which sits at...
Fox5 KVVU
Pay increase announced for DeKalb County first responders
Critically low reservoir prompts U.S. officials to cut Nevada’s water allotment by 8%. A worsening drought in states across the West is leading to lower water levels in the Colorado River and in the country’s most prominent reservoirs, Lake Mead and Lake Powell. Pot smell, impairment among concerns...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox5 KVVU
Electrical fire reported at MSG Sphere project on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Fire Department responded to an electrical fire at the MSG Sphere construction project on the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday afternoon. The fire was first reported by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police at 1:56 p.m. Aug. 16. CCFD said an LVMPD air unit spotting a smoldering fire on top of the MSG Sphere, which is currently under construction at Sands Avenue and Koval Lane.
8newsnow.com
Police: Robbery leads to violent car chase throughout Las Vegas streets
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Aug 11 Metro officers were involved in a car chase that closed several Las Vegas roads and ultimately ended with the suspect slamming into an officer’s vehicle, according to police reports. Justin Venegas, 40, faces several charges including, but not limited to, attempted murder...
Fox5 KVVU
WATCH | City leaders in Lexington working to reduce gun violence amongst young people
Critically low reservoir prompts U.S. officials to cut Nevada’s water allotment by 8%. A worsening drought in states across the West is leading to lower water levels in the Colorado River and in the country’s most prominent reservoirs, Lake Mead and Lake Powell. Pot smell, impairment among concerns...
East Las Vegas neighborhood sees potential for more affordable housing
Affordable housing plans are underway for an area in east Las Vegas as the city engages in talks with a developer about the project.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sacramento-area man arrested in Las Vegas after reportedly causing airport panic
A Carmichael man held in a Las Vegas jail since Sunday after allegedly panicking airport patrons had been arrested at the airport a day earlier after causing a disturbance near an airport ticket counter, Las Vegas police said. The loud sounds about 4:30 a.m. Sunday were mistaken as gunfire, CBS...
Fox5 KVVU
Workers of pet-related businesses would need training and certification, under new Clark County proposal
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Workers at various pet and animal-related businesses and services could need certification to prove their skills and safety knowledge, under a new proposal from one Clark County leader. Businesses such as boarding facilities, grooming salons, pet-sitting services or training may require workers to have prior...
2 People Injured After Multi-Vehicle Collision In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
Official Nevada State Police reports state that an SUV collided with a firetruck on a call after running a red light. Nevada State Police and Clark County Fire Department said the incident took place when a Fire Department fire engine was on an active call in the area of Warm Springs and Paradise.
Las Vegas rideshare passenger shot, injured during central valley ride; suspect at large
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A rideshare passenger was hospitalized after a shooting during her ride near the central Las Vegas valley Monday morning. Police said the passenger was being driven to the area of Decatur and Charleston boulevards at around 3:30 a.m. when a man got out of an SUV, walked up to the rideshare […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KDWN
Suspect held, officers hurt in car chase, shootings in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a car chase and gun battle ended with two officers injured in crashes and the arrest of an armed man who officers reported seeing steal one vehicle at gunpoint and try to carjack another. Capt. Carlos Hank said the two officers hurt in the Thursday chase are expected to recover and the suspect also was treated for survivable injuries. Identities were not immediately made public. Hank says one other person was treated for minor injuries. Police say the chase began in northwest Las Vegas and ended several miles west of the Strip after the suspect crashed his vehicle into a police K-9 unit.
L.A. Weekly
David Phillips Arrested after Fatal Pedestrian Crash on Tropicana Avenue [Las Vegas, NV]
72-Year-Old Driver Arrested after Deadly Hit-and-Run Collision near Morris Street. Police responded to the scene around 11:11 a.m., near Morris Street on August 11th. According to reports, Phillips was driving an eastbound Hyundai Sonata when he struck a woman who was walking outside of a marked crosswalk on the highway. Upon impact, Phillips fled the scene.
890kdxu.com
Man Accused Of Causing Panic At Reid Airport Arrested Twice In 24 Hours
(Las Vegas, NV) -- There's new information about the man arrested on suspicion of causing an active shooter scare inside Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. Authorities say he was arrested twice at the airport in less than 24 hours during the weekend. He was first arrested Saturday morning on suspicion of resisting a public officer as police were investigating a possible security breach at the airport. Then on Sunday morning, he allegedly made a loud noise that sounded like a gun going off inside. It's still unclear what exactly caused the noise. The man is also accused of burglarizing a business inside Harry Reid Airport on Sunday morning.
wbrc.com
6-year-old riding bike killed in hit-and-run, police say
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy riding a bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Las Vegas, police said. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened early Saturday evening. Witnesses told police that several children were riding their bikes near an alley...
LVMPD takes man who was hiding underneath semi truck to detention center
Las Vegas police said that a 'suicidal male' was hiding underneath a semi truck with a handgun Sunday morning. Police said they deescalated the situation and was able to take the man to CCDC.
8newsnow.com
Metro detectives searching for suspected shooter
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking the public’s assistance in locating a man suspected of shooting someone multiple times. On Thursday, June 30, Metro officers responded to a shooting near 1400 East Charleston Boulevard, just east of the Arts District. Upon arrival, officers found one person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
‘I’m not a stabber, I shoot:’ Man faces attempted murder charge as victim fights for his life
A man who is on parole after a murder conviction in California now faces an attempted murder charge in Las Vegas after a parking lot confrontation early Saturday morning.
‘I have to cover the cost,’ Las Vegas farm owner sees heavy impacts of high inflation
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Inflation is hitting one long-time local business hard. The family-owned farm in Las Vegas is sharing how higher gas and food costs are impacting them. J.R. Pony Parties, located near Vegas Drive and Decatur Boulevard in the northwest valley, is one of many businesses struggling to stay afloat as it tries […]
Comments / 1