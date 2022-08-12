ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WPMI

Barton Academy students showcasing Mobile's unique diversity

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Barton Academy concluded their first week of school with the launch of their first school wide project called: I am Mobile. Students will learn about Mobile's diverse community and produce projects that share Mobile's story. Students were surprised with confetti canons, an impromptu dance party, a coast guard fly over, and members of our diverse community sharing their stories just this morning.
MOBILE, AL
wuwf.org

Filling the gap for Northwest Florida residents who live in food deserts

Between Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, and Walton counties, 24 geographic areas are identified as food deserts or areas with low income and low access to nutritious food. Over 102,000 Northwest Floridians in the four counties are affected. Various local food assistance organizations, including Feeding the Gulf Coast and Manna Food...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Marquees being replaced at Pensacola Bay Center

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The marquees at the Pensacola Bay Center are being replaced, but that’s not the only improvement the center has made, according to general manager Michael Capps. Capps said both marquees were damaged during Hurricane Sally to the point where they weren’t able to operate. “We went through the assessment with the […]
PENSACOLA, FL
Pensacola, FL
University, FL
Pensacola, FL
WKRG News 5

Desperate need for crossing guards at Northwest Florida schools

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One week into the school year, Okaloosa County officials are already seeing a need for crossing guards in the north and south ends of the county. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, city police departments and civic governments operate the crossing guard program for Okaloosa County School District. At least four spots are […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
wealthofgeeks.com

9 Best Things to See at Gulf Islands National Seashore

Gulf Islands National Seashore is perfect for nature lovers and outdoor adventurers. With locations in Florida and Mississippi, there are plenty of activities to keep visitors busy. Explore this list of incredible things to do at Gulf Islands National Seashore and get ready for an unforgettable coastal adventure!. Where is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
creators.com

Spike in COVID Cases Throughout Florida Panhandle Didn't Have to Happen

Recent reporting from the Pensacola News Journal's Emma Kennedy introduced readers to Sandy English, an Escambia County, Florida, resident who didn't decide to get a COVID-19 vaccination until recent weeks when her unvaccinated son and pregnant daughter-in-law, who are both in their 20s, fell extremely ill with COVID. "I kind...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Northwest Florida stolen plants located, nursery owner claims

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The owner of Wildwood Garden Shoppe & Nursery in Shalimar said they know who stole more than $1,000 in plants from their gated store off Eglin Pkwy. Amanda Holmes-Rippert said the nursery has been hit twice this year and filed reports with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office both times. Holmes-Rippert said […]
SHALIMAR, FL
WKRG News 5

Hangout Fest founder faces rape accusation in civil lawsuit

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A prominent Baldwin County business owner faces a rape accusation in a civil lawsuit filed Friday, Aug. 12. The lawsuit, filed by a former employee, claims Shaul Zislin began “grooming” the plaintiff in March 2018 and raped her at his Orange Beach condo in May 2018. Zislin is the founder […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Legendary Pensacola music venue opening Friday

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Handlebar, a staple in the Pensacola local music scene, is set to open on Friday after being closed for the last four years. What started as a real estate investment, turned into the flipped music venue, but that didn’t come without some road bumps. Kathy Sandstrom and her husband, Chris […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Missing, endangered woman in Escambia County ‘safely located’

UPDATE (5:54 p.m.): The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Troyer has been “safely located,” according to an update on Facebook. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult woman who was last seen Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post. Deborah Leigh Troyer, 30, was last […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG

What you can do about female incontinence

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Joining us on The Doctor Is In is Urologist Doctor Lisa Bailey, M.D. from USA Health to discuss female incontinence. Who is most likely to suffer from female incontinence?. How is it treated?. What lifestyle changes can help manage incontinence?. Explain the different types of incontinence.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Hundreds witness waterspout on Destin beach

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Video from beachgoer Jason Harwell shows a waterspout near the Destin Jetties Thursday afternoon. Harwell said the video was taken around 12:45 p.m. on August 11 near the Jetty East Condominiums on Holiday Isle. Hundreds of people witnessed the water funnel heading toward shore during afternoon thunderstorms. The First Alert Storm […]
DESTIN, FL

