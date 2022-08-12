Read full article on original website
WPMI
Barton Academy students showcasing Mobile's unique diversity
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Barton Academy concluded their first week of school with the launch of their first school wide project called: I am Mobile. Students will learn about Mobile's diverse community and produce projects that share Mobile's story. Students were surprised with confetti canons, an impromptu dance party, a coast guard fly over, and members of our diverse community sharing their stories just this morning.
wuwf.org
Filling the gap for Northwest Florida residents who live in food deserts
Between Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, and Walton counties, 24 geographic areas are identified as food deserts or areas with low income and low access to nutritious food. Over 102,000 Northwest Floridians in the four counties are affected. Various local food assistance organizations, including Feeding the Gulf Coast and Manna Food...
David Gunn: Pensacola abortion doctor murdered outside clinic
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — David Gunn, a doctor who offered abortion care in Pensacola, was walking into the clinic where he worked on the morning of March 10, 1993, when he was shot three times in the back. Gunn died that day in a Pensacola hospital. While he was the first abortion provider targeted because […]
Marquees being replaced at Pensacola Bay Center
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The marquees at the Pensacola Bay Center are being replaced, but that’s not the only improvement the center has made, according to general manager Michael Capps. Capps said both marquees were damaged during Hurricane Sally to the point where they weren’t able to operate. “We went through the assessment with the […]
Pensacola celebrates 462nd birthday by unveiling America’s First Settlement Trail
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — On Sunday, Pensacola city leaders, the A1S Foundation, Visit Pensacola and the Historic Pensacola Trust all gathered at Plaza Ferdinand for the America’s 1st Settlement Trail Ribbon Cutting. Michael Carro said they started this project a year ago, with the inspiration behind the trail being the Freedom Trail in Boston. “Myself, […]
Okaloosa Co. Superintendent says life of school district is at stake
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County School District Superintendent Marcus Chambers posted an extensive letter to county voters discussing recent school board accusations with which he does not agree. Chambers also endorsed three current school board members for the upcoming election: Dr. Diane Kelley Linda Evanchyk Dr. Lamar White The school board is made of […]
Desperate need for crossing guards at Northwest Florida schools
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One week into the school year, Okaloosa County officials are already seeing a need for crossing guards in the north and south ends of the county. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, city police departments and civic governments operate the crossing guard program for Okaloosa County School District. At least four spots are […]
wealthofgeeks.com
9 Best Things to See at Gulf Islands National Seashore
Gulf Islands National Seashore is perfect for nature lovers and outdoor adventurers. With locations in Florida and Mississippi, there are plenty of activities to keep visitors busy. Explore this list of incredible things to do at Gulf Islands National Seashore and get ready for an unforgettable coastal adventure!. Where is...
Mobile 26th cheapest city in nation for apartment rent, Pensacola in 100 city list
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile is one of the cheaper cities in the United States for apartment rentals at No. 26 out of 100 cities, according to a new study from Rent.com. The list, which includes five other Alabama cities and Pensacola Fla., was compiled using “rental data pulled from Rent’s multifamily rental property.” […]
Victims of Northwest Florida contractors have option for financial support
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — With several Northwest Florida residents waiting on restitution from Banks Construction and LaCoste Construction, restitution that may never come, there is a fund in Florida that could help them out. In the past week, two contractors in Northwest Florida, Matthew Banks and Jesse LaCoste, have come under fire for taking […]
creators.com
Spike in COVID Cases Throughout Florida Panhandle Didn't Have to Happen
Recent reporting from the Pensacola News Journal's Emma Kennedy introduced readers to Sandy English, an Escambia County, Florida, resident who didn't decide to get a COVID-19 vaccination until recent weeks when her unvaccinated son and pregnant daughter-in-law, who are both in their 20s, fell extremely ill with COVID. "I kind...
Northwest Florida stolen plants located, nursery owner claims
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The owner of Wildwood Garden Shoppe & Nursery in Shalimar said they know who stole more than $1,000 in plants from their gated store off Eglin Pkwy. Amanda Holmes-Rippert said the nursery has been hit twice this year and filed reports with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office both times. Holmes-Rippert said […]
4 candidates campaign to be Pensacola’s next mayor
Early voting starts Saturday and there are four mayoral candidates campaigning leading up to Election Day on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Walking School Bus gets rained on for first day of school in Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — There’s a certain dedication to the Walking School Bus. For the first time, they had rain on the first day of school this past Wednesday. This was a video posted by Olivia Autrey. She shows us the final leg of the walk. Despite the rain, they had a good turnout of […]
Deadly hit and run reported on Bayou Texar Bridge in Pensacola
According to Pensacola Police, officers were called to the bridge on Monday, August 15, at around 3:30 a.m. and found a male dead at the location.
Hangout Fest founder faces rape accusation in civil lawsuit
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A prominent Baldwin County business owner faces a rape accusation in a civil lawsuit filed Friday, Aug. 12. The lawsuit, filed by a former employee, claims Shaul Zislin began “grooming” the plaintiff in March 2018 and raped her at his Orange Beach condo in May 2018. Zislin is the founder […]
Legendary Pensacola music venue opening Friday
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Handlebar, a staple in the Pensacola local music scene, is set to open on Friday after being closed for the last four years. What started as a real estate investment, turned into the flipped music venue, but that didn’t come without some road bumps. Kathy Sandstrom and her husband, Chris […]
Missing, endangered woman in Escambia County ‘safely located’
UPDATE (5:54 p.m.): The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Troyer has been “safely located,” according to an update on Facebook. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult woman who was last seen Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post. Deborah Leigh Troyer, 30, was last […]
WKRG
What you can do about female incontinence
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Joining us on The Doctor Is In is Urologist Doctor Lisa Bailey, M.D. from USA Health to discuss female incontinence. Who is most likely to suffer from female incontinence?. How is it treated?. What lifestyle changes can help manage incontinence?. Explain the different types of incontinence.
Hundreds witness waterspout on Destin beach
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Video from beachgoer Jason Harwell shows a waterspout near the Destin Jetties Thursday afternoon. Harwell said the video was taken around 12:45 p.m. on August 11 near the Jetty East Condominiums on Holiday Isle. Hundreds of people witnessed the water funnel heading toward shore during afternoon thunderstorms. The First Alert Storm […]
