WKTV
Utica students 'step' into careers
UTICA, N.Y.- As area students prepare to head back to school in the coming weeks, teens in grades 7 through 12 in Utica were able to learn about some cool careers on Saturday. The Back to School "Step Into Careers" program showcased STEM careers that students car work towards while still in high school. The program is run by Mohawk Valley Community College and includes peer mentoring, tutoring, test prep, college visits and career preparation. According to the program's coordinator Cymil Hamilton, introducing kids to STEM at a young age can benefit them as they move on in their education. "The benefits is getting students is getting students involved in the program to let them know there is success at high school going into college, but as well as letting them know what professions are out there in the public that they can do in case they are interested in going into that career field" Hamilton said.
urbancny.com
Syracuse Land Bank Properties: 125 Elmhurst Ave. & 160 Didama St.
The primary purpose of the Greater Syracuse Land Bank is to return vacant, abandoned, underutilized, and tax-delinquent properties to productive use in ways that support the community’s long-range vision for its future. “We do this by acquiring these properties, stabilizing them, selling them to responsible buyers for redevelopment, and...
localsyr.com
Syracuse’s Samaritan Center to fully reopen in September and needs help
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Samaritan Center, a community kitchen serving hundreds of meals a day, plans to resume dine-in service on September 12, 2022. The organization, however, needs dozens of volunteers to make that plan a reality. The Samaritan Center has served the Syracuse community since 1981 and...
Thousands of people in Syracuse can resolve outstanding warrants this week
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Thousands of people in Syracuse will be able to resolve outstanding warrants with the District Attorney’s office Wednesday. the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office is partnering with The Syracuse City Court and the Assigned Council Program to host a safe surrender event, according to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office.
localsyr.com
Syracuse hosting community event to envision future of I-81 neighborhoods
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse and its urban planning and design consultant will host a “Neighborhood Design Studio” public engagement event to hear from Central New York residents on the future of the I-81 neighborhoods. The city says that residents are invited to share...
localsyr.com
4 restaurants fail health inspections with critical violations: July 17-30
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of July 17 to July 30, 2022. Four restaurants failed their inspections: Domino’s in North Syracuse, Dunkin’ Donuts on West Seneca Turnpike, Reef Restaurant and Bar in Memphis, and U Tea in Destiny USA.
CNY Inspirations: You are not alone in this
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Those of us who call ourselves spiritually mature try not to burden God when tough times come. When we do this, we forget that He has clearly told us that His yoke is easy, and His burden is light. What this means for us is that when we are coupled (yoked) with God in this journey called life, He takes the majority of the weight. This allows the burdens that we feel to be lighter. It’s important to know that you are not alone in the carrying of that burden.
localsyr.com
Multiple shootings in Syracuse: August 13-14
(WSYR-TV) — Three more shootings happened over the weekend of August 13-14 in Syracuse, according to Syracuse Police Department. Police say that on Saturday, August 13, a shooting happened in the 500 block of W. Genesee Street around 11:31 p.m. Officers found a 36-year-old man who was shot in the arm and stomach and was then taken to Upstate Hospital where he is expected to survive.
localsyr.com
Joe is looking for an active and loving family: Petsavers
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help!. NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Joe the “German Husky” at the CNY SPCA in Syracuse. Joe is believed to be a Siberian Husky and German Shepherd...
Oneida Dispatch
New York State funds Morrisville homeless housing community
MORRISVILLE, N.Y. – New York State has awarded Christopher Community, Inc. $2.8 million to create 20 units of permanent supportive housing in the Madison County town of Morrisville, serving frail, elderly seniors with a disability or chronic condition. The money was awarded through the Homeless Housing Assistance Program, which...
Teenager shot in wrist on Near Westside
Syracuse, N.Y. — A teenager was shot in the wrist in the Near Westside area of the city on Sunday, police said. Syracuse police said officers responded to Upstate University Hospital at 1:26 p.m. after receiving a report that there was a shooting victim there. They found a 16-year-old male who was shot in the wrist and is expected to survive, police said.
localsyr.com
The untold history of Thornden Park in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV) — Last weekend marked the 20th anniversary of Shakespeare in the Park, a Shakespearean festival taking place in Syracuse’s Thornden Park. Robert Searing of the Onondaga Historical Association takes a deep dive into the remarkable history of how the park came to be what it is today.
WKTV
Shooting event to raise money
Westmoreland, N.Y.--The New York Mills Sportsmen's Association will be holding their 2nd annual 100 Bird Shoot next Sunday. The event will raise money for the Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation, which assists cancer patients in need in Oneida, Herkimer, Madison and Onondaga Counties. Kurt Carson, the group's president, says that the...
cortlandvoice.com
McGraw High School history teacher receives state honor
A McGraw High School recently received a prestigious honor. Ms. Caitlin Goodwin, who teaches at McGraw, has been named this year’s New York State History Teacher of the Year by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is the nation’s leading organization dedicated...
Cazenovia College graduates wed
Nicole Foster, daughter of Ms. Shawn Toombs, of Delmar, and Mr. Mark Foster, Sr., of Ballston Lake, N.Y., married Bryan Sperling, son of James and Sandra Sperling, of Montgomery, N.Y., on May 29, 2022, at The Views at Mount Fuji in Hillburn, N.Y. The ceremony was officiated by The Rev....
cnycentral.com
Much needed rain returns to CNY next week
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - So far this month, Syracuse has only seen 0.81" of rainfall, but our rainfall should normally be around 1.67" up to this date. (See the PHOTO GALLERY for the images in this web story) The latest drought monitor (which is issued weekly and came out this past...
Judge compares Syracuse to ‘wild west’; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 12)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 76; Low: 53. A nice weekend is ahead; enjoy! See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Hoping for a chance to live on the water and enjoy four seasons, Ted and Nancy Norman of Pasadena, California, bought property on Skaneateles Lake and built this one-of-a-kind home. Take a look inside. (Courtesy of Rick Policastro Photography)
15-year-old shot on Syracuse’s South Side
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg on the city’s Westside, the first of two teenagers wounded in shootings in Syracuse on Sunday. Syracuse police said the boy was shot around 11:16 a.m. in the 700 block of West Onondaga Avenue. They said he was taken to Upstate University Hospital and was expected to survive.
localsyr.com
Abbotts Frozen Custard: Break-in
(WSYR-TV) — According to a Facebook post from Abbotts Frozen Custard of Syracuse, they were broken into early in the morning on Saturday, August 13. “We are so grateful that no one was hurt, windows and doors are replaceable, and nothing was stolen,” said in a post by Abbotts. “We are okay, we hope that whoever did this is okay, and pray that they may have better days ahead of them.”
cortlandvoice.com
County DSS talks about homelessness at meeting
Cortland County Department of Social Services commissioner Kristen Monroe briefed county legislators Tuesday on the ongoing housing issues in Cortland County. “Everyone is talking about the folks in our community struggling without a home,” Monroe said during this week’s County Health and Human Services committee meeting. Recently, police...
