As we all prepare for the start of the 2022-23 academic year later this month, the University of Delaware continues to take the necessary steps to help protect the health and safety of everyone in our community. While campus measures implemented throughout the COVID-19 pandemic have enabled the UD community’s return to a more normal rhythm, the virus still has the potential to disrupt our campus experience, especially as more transmissible variants emerge. We must remain vigilant as our society learns to live with COVID-19.

NEWARK, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO