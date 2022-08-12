Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
The Delaware Contemporary announces a "Season of Glass"Janine ParisWilmington, DE
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
phillyvoice.com
Temple's faculty union says mask policy for fall semester is 'irresponsible,' tells school to follow the science
Following most of the country's ease on COVID-19 restrictions, Temple University has made wearing masks optional in all non-healthcare buildings on its campus for the upcoming fall semester. The school's faculty union – the Temple Association of University Professionals – called the university's decision "irresponsible" in a statement on Wednesday,...
the University of Delaware
Update: Fall 2022 COVID-19 Guidelines
As we all prepare for the start of the 2022-23 academic year later this month, the University of Delaware continues to take the necessary steps to help protect the health and safety of everyone in our community. While campus measures implemented throughout the COVID-19 pandemic have enabled the UD community’s return to a more normal rhythm, the virus still has the potential to disrupt our campus experience, especially as more transmissible variants emerge. We must remain vigilant as our society learns to live with COVID-19.
delawaretoday.com
These Tried & True Delaware Restaurants Are Community Classics
We bit into some of Delaware’s iconic restaurants that have stood the test of time to remain favorites throughout the First State. New restaurants generate a buzz of excitement, but in Delaware, there is no shortage of establishments that have withstood the test of time—and trends—to become culinary landmarks. These restaurants have hosted generations of diners and witnessed countless marriages, christenings and birthday celebrations. Here are some favorites.
Fast Food Veggie Burger Joint Coming to North Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE – A fast food vegetarian restaurant is coming to Wilmington as Daily Veg,...
3 candidates, 3 different visions for North Wilmington
Voters in Northwest Wilmington, Brandywine Village and Trolley Square will have three choices when they decide who to send to Dover as their next state representative. They can go with who they know: incumbent Democratic Rep. Nnamdi Chukwuocha. They can toss Chukwuocha out and promote progressive Councilwoman Shane Darby to the seat. Or they could do the unlikely and vote ... Read More
Two Md. filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash
BALTIMORE — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Food and Drink: Wilmington’s 2nd food hall; Waffle House coming to Bear; Häagen Dazs opening in Middletown
Chancery Market Food Hall & Bar is preparing for a fall opening in downtown Wilmington. The 12,000-square-foot culinary collective and indoor/outdoor bar will feature dining experiences from around the world, curated by HQ Hospitality co-founder and chef Akhtar Nawab, a release stated. HQ has food halls and restaurants in various...
jerseysbest.com
Southwestern corner of N.J. has a rich history and no shortage of things to see and do
Quaint downtowns, wineries and breweries, historic treasures and acres of parks can all be found in New Jersey’s often overlook southwestern corner, spanning Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties. ‘‘South Jersey has a rich history and many destinations that most of the state is unaware of,’’ said Christine M. Renna,...
Chester County Home to 8 of This Year’s 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, Including the Best Place in America
Chester County is home to eight of the 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, including the Best Place to Live in America, according to new rankings by Niche.com. Niche.com based its rankings on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Centers for Disease Control, and other sources. The main metrics include quality of local schools, cost of living, crime rates, employment statistics, and access to amenities.
WMDT.com
Dover organization opening third transitional home for young adults aging out of foster care
DOVER, Del.- An organization is getting ready to open their third transitional home that’ll provide more than a safe space for less fortunate young adults. “We have a lot of youth, who are able and who want to do a good job, they just need a chance; so having the support of places like Murphey School to help them along that way is just a value I can’t sell anymore,” Trenee Parker, the Director of Division of Family Services, said.
WDEL 1150AM
Bridge namesake cuts the ribbon in Newark
Charlie Emerson worked for the city of Newark for 35 years before retiring in 2016. He last served as Director of Parks and Recreation, and according to the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), helped expand the Newark park and trail system. On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, Emerson was at the...
Cape Gazette
A cleared carotid brings peace of mind
After a move from Florida to Delaware coupled with the start of the pandemic, Edward Eison grew increasingly concerned about his health status. His doctor in Florida had been monitoring his carotid artery disease, which occurs when plaque builds up in the main artery of the neck that supplies oxygen-rich blood to the brain. Almost nine months had passed by the time COVID restrictions eased, and Eison finally felt comfortable enough to get established with a primary care doctor and a vascular surgeon in his new home state.
WMDT.com
First case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis detected in Del. this year
DELAWARE – Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) has been detected in Delaware for the first time in 2022, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced on Friday. EEE is a mosquito-transmitted disease and was detected in a sentinel chicken. We’re told mosquito-transmitted virus detections in DNREC’s sentinel...
IV Therapy: It’s Everywhere Now in Delaware County
Getting IV therapy at a wellness boutique is a thing these days in Delaware County. There are no less than 11 locations in and next to Delaware County that provide the treatment, and that’s not even counting the mobile services that are available, according to list from Laura Brzyski for Philadelphia Magazine.
23 beagles saved from Va. lab now up for adoption at Brandywine Valley SPCA
The dogs were among the thousands that were saved from a Virginia facility that sold the animals to laboratories for experimentation.
New Affordable Housing in West Chester ‘Changing People’s Lives’
Excitement is in the air in West Chester as residents are moving into newly constructed affordable housing units at Pinckney Hill Commons, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. The 51 units on the grounds of the Melton Center in downtown West Chester are almost all already assigned and...
sanatogapost.com
County Offers Free Career Training in September
NORRISTOWN PA – If you’ve ever dreamed of becoming knowledgeable in digital marketing or technical support, the Montgomery County Commerce Department and MontcoWorks, the county workforce development unit, are jointly offering free training courses in both fields, beginning in September. NuPaths, a county training partner, will conduct the...
delawarepublic.org
Enlighten Me: Celebrating Rebecca Lee Crumpler, the first African-American woman physician
Many passersby unknowingly walked over the hallowed grass serving as the final resting place for Dr. Rebecca Lee Crumpler in Boston’s Fairview Cemetery. That changed in 2020, when the unmarked grave of Dr. Crumpler – who was born in 1831 in Christina, Delaware and would go on to become the nation’s first Black female physician – finally received a headstone.
fox29.com
Wilmington little league team comes close to Little League World Series
WILMINGTON, Del. - It was a special day for some little league players in Wilmington. The Naaman’s Little League team is just one win away from advancing in the Little League World Series. At Stanley’s Tavern, dozens of folks cheered on their favorite little league team, taking on Holidaysburg...
Running and walking on the Delaware River Trail may be putting yourself at risk
Has anyone not experienced a pedestrian crossing in front of your green light, eyes glued to their phone and oblivious to the world around them? Or the runner who darts from out of nowhere to cross mid-block? Many more drivers are inattentive and occasionally dangerous, but somehow pedestrians oblivious to the rules seem to stand out.
