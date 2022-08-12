Read full article on original website
Bama Rush: Where University of Alabama sororities stand on LGBTQ inclusion
As the University of Alabama’s famous formal sorority recruitment draws to a close, potential new members from all backgrounds await news on whether they’ll receive a bid to join a sisterhood. While sororities have long been known for their exclusivity, most national groups have announced plans to increase...
Vice reportedly making Alabama sorority rush documentary; university says ‘surreptitious filming’ is ‘deplorable’
University of Alabama officials confirmed reports of “unauthorized recordings” of students involved in sorority recruitment Friday, amid rumors of an upcoming Vice documentary exploring Rush Week in Tuscaloosa. “The University is aware of reports that outside parties have facilitated unauthorized recordings of our students involved in Panhellenic recruitment,”...
Veteran cornerback out with injury; freshman makes position change
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – One of the top position battles in Alabama’s fall camp is at cornerback. Several players are vying for the pair of first-team roles during the preseason, but one of the top contenders did not participate in Saturday’s first scrimmage, head coach Nick Saban said.
WTOK-TV
Food pantry running low in Clarke County
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - An association of churches in Clarke County has been sharing food with people who need a little help....and now it needs assistance from some of you to continue that mission. The Clarke County Baptist Association is facing a food pantry shortage and is looking for...
WTOK-TV
Local organization hosts charity event for single mothers
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mothers of Purpose organization hosted a charity event geared toward single mothers in Philadelphia. At the event, mothers were given free bibles, diapers, wipes, and gently used or new children’s clothing. Jennifer Carter, the event organizer, said she wants to give people the tools...
Northport DCH Medical Center employee arrested for abusing patient
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A former DCH Medical Center employee was arrested this week and faces felony charges for allegedly abusing a patient. Patient care assistant Shandreka Quarles, 30, allegedly used a cell phone charger cord to whip a patient. Northport Assistant Chief Keith Carpenter says it’s a disturbing case. “Based on our report it […]
WTOK-TV
Residents at local apartment complex speak out about maintenance issues
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tensions are running high among residents at Meridian Manor Apartments. People there said the elevator on the property has been broken for about a month, forcing them to use the stairs which leaves some elderly tenants in a tough spot. Meridian Manor has three floors, and...
bobgermanylaw.com
Crawford, MS - Thomas C. Brown Jr. Fatally Struck by Tractor-Trailer on Hwy 45 Alternate
Crawford, MS (August 13, 2022) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a pedestrian fatality on Friday, August 12th in Lowndes County. According to sources, at about 4:00 a.m., a pedestrian was struck by a tractor-trailer as he walked alongside the northbound side of Highway 45 Alternate halfway between Artesia and Crawford.
Breaking: Alabama Dollar General Distribution Center Closed After Rat Infestation
But unfortunately, it is so. And we have video proof. Possible recalls and store shutdowns may be coming. If you remember recently Family Dollar went through a similar problem. More than 1000 rodents were found inside a Family Dollar distribution facility in Arkansas. This facility supplied Alabama stores. Tuscaloosa Family...
lowndessignal.com
Deadly crash occurs on Alabama 21
MONTGOMERY POST – A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:20 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, has claimed the life of a Coker woman. Mikayla L. Ramsey, 23, was fatally injured when the 2018 Nissan Sentra she was driving struck a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by John C. Hill, 33, of Millbrook. Ramsey was pronounced deceased at the scene.
wbrc.com
Man struck and killed in Tuscaloosa Co.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was killed August 11 when he was struck by a 2022 Cadillac Escalade. The victim has been identified as Samuel R. Ellis of Duncanville. He was 21. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. on U.S. 82 near the 55 mile marker, one mile east...
wtva.com
UPDATE: Name released of pedestrian killed on Highway 45 Alternate in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Highway Patrol says a man from Crawford died Friday morning while walking in one of the northbound lanes of Highway 45 Alternate in Lowndes County. Staff Sergeant Derrick Beckom identified the man as Thomas C. Brown Jr, 37. Beckom says a 18...
WTOK-TV
Lydia’s House back open
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The COVID pandemic led to the closing of many local businesses, and many of them were not able to get back to where they were, but Lydia’s House here in Meridian has opened back up to serve the community. Lydia’s House has been in operation...
WSFA
Woman killed in wreck with tractor-trailer in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama state troopers say a two-vehicle crash in Lowndes County left a Coker woman dead Thursday morning. Troopers say a 2018 Nissan Sentra struck a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer on Alabama 21 near the 102 mile marker, approximately 20 miles south of Hayneville. It happened at approximately 10:20 a.m.
WTOK-TV
Traffic shift set for Monday on I-20/59 in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A traffic shift is planned on Interstate 20/59 in Meridian early next week. Mississippi Department of Transportation crews will be working on replacing a westbound bridge Monday, Aug. 15. The shift will happen by 12 noon that day. Westbound traffic will shift to the median detour...
Commercial Dispatch
Crawford man killed on Highway 45A Friday morning
A pedestrian was killed in an early morning accident on Highway 45 Alternate, according to Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant. Thomas Brown, Jr., 37, of Crawford, was struck and killed at about 4 a.m. Friday, Merchant said. Staff Sergeant Derrick Beckom of the Mississippi Highway Patrol said Brown was walking...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 12, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 11, 2022 at 6:00 AM to August 12, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 11:29 AM on August 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3400 block of Highway 45 North. Entry was gained through a door.
wcbi.com
Name released of man killed in wreck on Highway 45 Alternate
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the name of the man killed on Highway 45 Alternate Friday morning. 37-year-old Thomas C. Brown Junior of Crawford died after being hit by an 18 wheeler. The crash happened just after 4 AM on Highway 45 Alternate at Sam Hill...
kicks96news.com
A Threat and a Handicapped Parking issue in Neshoba
12:26 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to a residence on E Myrtle Street when the occupant called and said they were being threatened by someone at their door. 2:06 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to suspicious activity at the Spaceway on Pecan Ave. 8:36 a.m. – Philadelphia...
Neshoba Democrat
Boyd sentenced to life without parole
Marlon Boyd of Philadelphia was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole following his capital murder conviction in Circuit Court last month,. Boyd, 20, of Philadelphia, was found guilty in the March 20, 2021, slaying death of 27-year-old Desmond Davis of Philadelphia in an early-morning robbery at the Western Motel on south Holland Avenue.
