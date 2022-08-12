Read full article on original website
Texarkana ISD Approves Two Additional Police Officer Positions
It's back to school time and as we all know our children need more protection and better protection after the events that took place in Uvalde, Texas back in May. That's why the TISD Board of Trustees had a special board meeting Thursday, August 11. How Many Police Officers Will...
texarkanafyi.com
Texarkana Talks: Visiting Annemarie from Sullifarm & Kitchen
Annemarie Sullivan started Sullifarm & Kitchen in 2013 at the age of 16 with a little bit of know-how, and a whole lot of ‘want to’. Nine years later she visits with us about her successes, lessons learned, and ideas growing forward.
KSLA
City of Texarkana passes spay/neuter ordinance
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — The City of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed an ordinance that requires residents to spay or neuter their pets unless they’re licensed breeders. Lenor Teague, director of the Animal Care and Adoption Center, said there are around 109 kennels in their facility but there are 127 animals in their care.
KLTV
Affidavit: Witnesses say fighting, threats led to shooting of Longview ISD student
Titus County commissioners seek $2M in Rescue Plan funds for road projects. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara speaks with Titus County Judge Brian Lee about American Rescue Plan Act funds. Lee says the commissioners are requesting to use $2 million of the $6.3 million for road funding. Each of the four precincts will have $500,000 to use for their projects in the coming years.
txktoday.com
Bowie County Jury Gives Life To Man Who Dragged Girlfriend Under Car
NEW BOSTON, Texas–A man who abused his girlfriend in 2020 and who has been convicted of previous domestic violence assaults was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison by a jury in Bowie County. Carlos Romeo Craig, 37, was found guilty by the jury of aggravated assault with a deadly...
KSLA
Marshall daycare expands into a building of its own
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) —- Miles of Smiles Childcare. That’s the name of a new daycare opened recently in Marshall, Texas. And it’s located in the 1300 block of South Washington Avenue. The director says they opened in June after seeing a need to provide more childcare services,...
KTBS
Karnack community center seeks help in identifying vandals
KARNACK, Texas — Carver Community Pathways to Revitalization is seeking the public’s help in identifying vandals, who recently broke into the newly opened community center, stealing surveillance equipment and more. The trespassers were caught on camera Sunday, the day the community center was scheduled to conduct a raffle...
ktoy1047.com
Police assure public that there is no serial killer in Texarkana area
Viral posts from Minden, Louisiana, to Texarkana have claimed over the weekend that a serial killer driving a white truck with LED lights is targeting cars driven by women traveling alone, forcing them off the road, and abducting them. There is no basis for these rumors, according to every police...
KTBS
Rockin’ it to the Rind at the Hope Watermelon Festival
HOPE, Ark. – As the final day wraps up on Saturday for the 46th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival, attendees were still ‘Rockin’ it to the Rind’ as this year’s theme implies. Festivities included a watermelon eating contest, a seed spitting contest, a 5K melon mile...
redfearnrealestate.com
2960 CR 3365, Cookville, TX 75558
Charming country home, set off the road for privacy and peace and quiet! Sit on your front porch and overlook your very own 20 acres of beautiful pasture, great for hay cutting or grazing! This property includes a spring fed pond, above ground pool, 2-12x60 buildings with concrete slabs that are currently being used for a dog breeding business. City water, all new appliances and all electric home!
Clinton Young, former death row inmate, arrested while in Mississippi 'for same offense'
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Former death row inmate Clinton Young has been arrested again, according to the Clinton Young Foundation. According to the foundation's website, prosecutors obtained a second indictment in Harrison County, Texas. Young was arrested in Mississippi while working a "court approved job." The foundation released the...
magnoliareporter.com
Union County records 184th death from COVID-19
The number of active COVID-19 cases were down Saturday in Lafayette, Nevada and Ouachita counties, up in Union County and unchanged in Columbia County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The death toll rose by one in Union County to 184. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases:...
Protect Your Stuff – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for August 8 – 15
You name it, if you leave it unattended in your yard or visible in an unlocked vehicle, chances are pretty good someone is going to steal it. I can't tell you what exactly has led to so many people in this country thinking what you own and worked hard for should suddenly be theirs, but that's where we are. What can you do? Don't make it so easy for them. Lock up your stuff, hide valuables in your vehicle or better yet, don't leave them there at all. Read about all this week's thefts and much more in your weekly rundown of crimes in Bowie County as prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
ktoy1047.com
Overturned 18-wheeler causes delays on I-30
The wreck occurred at the Loop Exit, and traffic has been delayed in the area as police and first responders work the scene. The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center has opened their new outpatient clinic. Texarkana Water Utilities will be working today in front of 1320 College Drive, between Summerhill...
Funerals set for sisters recovered from East Texas pond
Funeral services are set for Saturday for young girls whose bodies were recovered from a Cass County pond late last month.
KTBS
SWEPCO to announce customer assistance plan
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Help appears to be on the way for SWEPCO customers who are struggling with high bills during recent months. SWEPCO plans to announce later today or Tuesday a plan to waive late fees, waive the addition of deposits on existing accounts and allow for relaxed payment agreements, spokesman Michael Corbin told Caddo commissioners Monday.
East Texas police looking for vehicle allegedly involved in catalytic converter thefts
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – East Texas police are looking for a vehicle that was allegedly involved in several catalytic converter thefts. The crimes happened in Mount Pleasant. Officials have pictures of the car they believe is connected to the thefts. The car does not have a front plate and is a four-door sedan from […]
fox16.com
Ashdown keeping it fun as grid season approaches
Preseason football camp can get monotonous so Ashdown head coach Matt Richardson has done all he can to make it fun in the first two weeks. That includes having a player draft last week for the team’s intersquad game, which was held last Thursday ahead of Monday night’s benefit scrimmage with Texarkana.
Officials: Driver leans out of car, shoots East Texas construction worker with BB gun
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A driver shot an East Texas construction worker with a BB gun on Thursday, officials said. Construction crews were putting out cones for road repairs at Highway 80 and Loop 281 near Longview, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Then, a maroon-colored convertible Mustang drove past the area. The driver […]
