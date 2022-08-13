(Iowa City, IA) — A federally funded program is ending soon that’s helped some 17-thousand Iowans stay in their homes with the lights on. In addition to paying for back rent, the Iowa Finance Authority’s Rent and Utility Assistance Program has higher income barriers, opening it to many more Iowans than comparable rent assistance programs. Lynette Jacoby, director of social services in Johnson County, says the program’s 170-million dollar impact was not just for residents, but also landlords who would have lost income from emptied units or the eviction process. The Iowa Finance Authority says the program will stop accepting new applicants at the end of August, following the nation trend of dialing back COVID-era assistance programs.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO