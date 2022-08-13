Read full article on original website
Ball-hawking defense is out to make Iowa best in West again
Iowa’s defense was one of the best in the nation at forcing turnovers and turning them into points. With seven starters back on that side of the ball, the Hawkeyes would appear set to build on what it accomplished while leading the Hawkeyes to the Big Ten championship game.
National Qualifier and Big 12 Champion Transferring to Iowa
Brody Teske, a four-time state champion out of Fort Dodge High School, is now moving on to his third college wrestling program. As he announced on his Instagram, one of the greatest wrestlers in Iowa high school history is transferring to the University of Iowa. As a prep, Teske compiled...
Hawkeye Football and Wrestling Recruit Wins World Championship
Ben Kueter is a young man of many talents. The Iowa City prep is a three-time state champion wrestler committed to wrestle and play football for his hometown Iowa Hawkeyes. And now, he's a 2022 U20 FreestyleWorld Champion at 97 kilograms (about 214 pounds), and he did it in dominant fashion.
Kirk Ferentz says 'everybody is competing' in Iowa quarterback battle
Spencer Petras started as Iowa quarterback for two seasons now but head coach Kirk Ferentz does not give him any extra edge on the rest of the competition. At Iowa’s media day, Ferentz said that Petras still competes with the rest of the room for the starting job. “Yeah,...
kmaland.com
Former UNI wrestler Teske commits to Iowa
(Iowa City) -- Former University of Northern Iowa wrestler Brody Teske is transferring to Iowa. Teske was a NCAA Championships qualifier for the Panthers in 2021 and 2022. He also wrestled collegiately at Penn State and has a 33-13 career record. Teske was a four-time high school state champion during...
WQAD
Here's when you can watch Southeast Little League play in the World Series
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Davenport's Southeast Little League team will begin its playoff bid later this week at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The Iowa boys reached the international tournament after winning the Midwest Region championship on Friday, Aug. 12. The World Series follows a double-elimination format...
Eastern Iowa Getting New Medical Marijuana Facility
A new multi-million dollar medical cannabis facility is coming soon to Eastern Iowa. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that a warehouse once owned by ACT will be turned into Iowa's newest medical marijuana plant with products hitting the market by as soon as 2023. The building is located at 2727 Scott Blvd in Iowa City. The Iowa Cannabis Company will spend $10 million to turn the 120,000-square-foot building into a facility that produces products for Iowa's medical marijuana program.
Little league families call foul over racist photos
Update: We originally misidentified the team involved in this story. OurQuadCities.com regrets the error. What should’ve been a fun season for Davenport’s 14U Babe Ruth Team ended in disappointment as racist photos were air-dropped to players’ phones. Local 4’s Eric Olsen has their story.
KCCI.com
Iowa parents react to school district making ransom payment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Like many families, Derek Jones was spending the last few days of summer with his daughter Aniyah before she returned to the classroom. While he gets her ready to start her first day of first grade at Garfield Elementary, the Cedar Rapids School district said it had paid a third party to protect information that was accessed: Social Security numbers, bank account information, medical information, and other personal information.
KCCI.com
Machinists at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics save 2 operating rooms from closing
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) — Several months ago, two operating rooms were at risk of closing. But two of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics' own machinists were able to bring those ORs back online, KCRG reports. Tim Weaver and Russ Sauer make up the team of senior...
5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Iowa You Must See
One of the world's most fascinating geological wonders, Iowa is actually home to an impressive amount of caves. From large openings and overhangs with deep recesses to caves containing waterfalls, all of the caves featured on this list are accessible and open to the public for exploration.
20-Year-Old Takes Linn County Police on 100 MPH Chase
Growing up, and especially when I first started driving, I was told to pull over, remain calm, and do whatever a police officer told me to do. Remain calm, know your rights, and try to avoid a ticket -- nothing else needed to be said. My parents did an awesome job putting a good head on my and my sister's shoulders to where they trusted us to use our God-given common sense.
Yesterday I Witnessed Something on I-380 I’d NEVER Seen in Iowa
Yesterday on my drive home I witnessed something I had never before seen on a major Iowa highway or interstate. I'm still in a bit of shock, too. I'll share what I saw with you, but first, a little context to why this was such a shock. I live in...
Program Ends Soon That Helps Iowans With Rent, Utilities
(Iowa City, IA) — A federally funded program is ending soon that’s helped some 17-thousand Iowans stay in their homes with the lights on. In addition to paying for back rent, the Iowa Finance Authority’s Rent and Utility Assistance Program has higher income barriers, opening it to many more Iowans than comparable rent assistance programs. Lynette Jacoby, director of social services in Johnson County, says the program’s 170-million dollar impact was not just for residents, but also landlords who would have lost income from emptied units or the eviction process. The Iowa Finance Authority says the program will stop accepting new applicants at the end of August, following the nation trend of dialing back COVID-era assistance programs.
qctoday.com
Eldridge approves settlement with former city administrator
The Eldridge City Council on Saturday approved a $175,000 settlement with Lisa Kotter, its former city administrator. Eldridge hired Kotter in February of 2020. She was city administrator for about 18 months before the City Council put her on paid leave while it investigated dueling complaints against Kotter and by Kotter against other city officials. That investigation found no evidence to support either complaint but did find that Kotter and former Mayor Marty O'Boyle created a "hostile work environment." Kotter and Mike Meloy, her attorney, were critical of the results, contending the investigation report included omissions and errors.
KCRG.com
Iowa State student found dead
Three military families were surprised with tickets to Thursday's game. More than 100 people helped shuck and clean sweet corn at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids this morning. Waterloo police arrest man threatening people with a knife. Updated: 11 hours ago. Waterloo Police had to use a taser...
QC welcomes ‘Bend’ new market
There’s a new market coming to the Quad Cities! The Bend XPO in East Moline will host “Market at The Bend” every Saturday in September and October from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Vendors of all types are welcome to display their products for sale. The Bend XPO is located at 922 Mississippi Parkway in East Moline. […]
KCRG.com
New I-380 Southbound to I-80 Eastbound ramp to open Friday
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Weather permitting, drivers on I-380 southbound will be utilizing a new elevated bridge as they head to I-80 eastbound. The opening of this ramp is a major accomplishment for the project as it is the last of the old “loop-style” ramps to be closed within the interchange. It is the second major flyover ramp to open at the interchange.
kciiradio.com
Kalona Woman Nominated as a Candidate for the Iowa House of Representatives
At a meeting at the Kalona Library, the House District 92 Democratic Convention nominated and unanimously approved Kalona resident Eileen Beran as their candidate for Iowa House of Representatives. District 92 is made up of six precincts in southern Johnson County and all of Washington County. Beran stated she plans...
Hospital nurse suspected in opioid theft was hired without a background check
An eastern Iowa hospital has been cited by the state for hiring, without a full background check, a nurse who was later fired for the suspected theft of opioid narcotics. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals reports that in January a registered nurse working at Iowa City’s Mercy Hospital procured a 100-microgram vial of […] The post Hospital nurse suspected in opioid theft was hired without a background check appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
