Read full article on original website
Related
Why Lake Mead Water Levels Are Rising Again
The Las Vegas Valley has seen one of the wettest monsoon seasons in decades.
Colorado students' test scores dip, state says catch up needed post pandemic
State assessment results show significant catch-up work remains for Colorado students to perform at grade level after the pandemic, and that historically underserved populations of students, particularly English learners, were disproportionately impacted by the disruptions in learning. While many scores improved over 2021, the percent of students performing at or above grade level was down from 2019 across almost all grades and subject areas.The sharpest drop in achievement happened in ninth-grade math, where the percentage of ninth-graders who met or exceeded expectations on the PSAT fell 8.8 percentage points from 2019.Roughly 4 in 10 ninth-graders met expectations in math, and...
Planned Parenthood is spending $50 million—the most ever—on midterm elections
“This is an election about power and control," said the director of the nonprofit's voting advocacy arm
Comments / 0