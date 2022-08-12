Read full article on original website
DeVonta Smith reacts to incredible return to Eagles practice after groin injury
Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver DeVonta Smith was recently dealing with a groin injury, but he returned to practice Sunday for the first time since Aug. 4. Smith made quite the impression in his return with a number of standout plays. Smith made one especially impressive catch for a touchdown on a jump ball from […] The post DeVonta Smith reacts to incredible return to Eagles practice after groin injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ohio State WR target: ‘I’m trying to get to the opener that LeBron is going to’
Ohio State WR offer from Florida is looking at a couple big Ohio State games to possibly attend this season.
Wake Forest DT Dion Bergan named to Feldman's Freaks List
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson joked about defensive tackle Dion Bergan Jr. after the scrimmage at Truist Field Friday.
Coach TV: Adam Henry talks IU wide receivers, which players have stood out in fall camp
Watch and listen to what Indiana wide receivers coach Adam Henry had to saying Monday in a press conference following fall practice.
Ole Miss quarterback situation got a little more interesting after Saturday's scrimmage
Jared Redding and David Johnson of 247Sports discuss what they saw from Ole Miss' fall scrimmage on Saturday, August 13.
Late Kick: Mississippi State is a chaos team in 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Mississippi State is a chaos team heading into the 2022 season.
Details on New Irish WR Recruit Taeshaun Lyons
On Friday, Irish Illustrated spoke with 2023 receiver Taeshaun Lyons who discussed his background, his rise to a Power Five recruitment, and his new offer from Notre Dame.
Preps To Pros: Texas A&M leading the way for 4-star WR Hykeem Williams
In this segment of Preps To Pros, Cooper Petagna discuss Hykeem Williams and how close is Texas A&M to landing him.
Late Kick: Texas Tech is a chaos team in 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Texas Tech is a chaos team heading into the 2022 season.
What We Learned: 5 things from Mississippi State training camp
Mississippi State has now been in training camp for more than a week and the Bulldogs just finished off their first training camp scrimmage on Saturday.
Observations after Kansas State's practice and press conference Monday morning
For the final time during fall camp, Kansas State opened the beginning part of the practice for the media to see. With some noticeable absences on the offensive side of.
Late Kick: What will be the most exciting conference to watch in 2022?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says the Big 12 will be the most exciting conference to watch in 2022.
Iowa Football: Five stock risers so far during fall camp
A few names that have helped themselves in fall camp... © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Watch: Marcus Freeman Announces Notre Dame's Starting Quarterback
Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman, in consultation with Quarterback Coach Tommy Rees, named sophomore Tyler Buchner as the starting quarterback for the 134th edition of Notre Dame football. The Fighting Irish open the season on Saturday, September 3rd in Columbus against Ohio State.
College Football Playoff title game in 2025 will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, per report
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta was the host to one of the most iconic national championship games in 2018, and is now set to hold another one in the near future. The massive Atlanta stadium will host the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in January 2025, following the 2024 regular season, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Ian Book struggles in Saints' preseason game; QB Andy Dalton, coach Dennis Allen react
Former Notre Dame football star quarterback Ian Book had a lot of playing time in the New Orleans Saints’ 17-13 loss Saturday against the Houston Texans. While veteran Andy Dalton made quick work of his quality play, the Saints wanted to give the former Fighting Irish quarterback some work. Book had some struggles while on the field, and Dalton talked about what he could have done to aid his young teammate.
Day 10 of WSU fall camp a rough one for offense while D shines
PULLMAN -- Washington State head coach Jake Dickert was none too pleased with how Day 10 of fall camp went on Monday and for good reason, especially concerning the offense. Sacks, interceptions, fumbles, drops and a missed PAT all plagued the offense.
Carolina Panthers quarterback news: Matt Rhule updates Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold competition
The Carolina Panthers starting quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold is among the NFL’s top training camp storylines. Both signal-callers made their preseason debuts Saturday in the Panthers’ 23-21 win over the Washington Commanders, and Carolina coach Matt Rhule addressed the quarterback battle with reporters following the game.
Drake London injury: Falcons coach Arthur Smith updates rookie WR's status
Atlanta Falcons rookie wide receiver Drake London missed practice Sunday, following an injury suffered in the team's first preseason game, and could be out the remainder of the preseason, head coach Arthur Smith says. Smith said London's injury is "nothing we're concerned about long-term" but does not expect the first-round pick out of USC to return to practice this week ahead of Monday's game against the New York Jets.
