DeVonta Smith reacts to incredible return to Eagles practice after groin injury

Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver DeVonta Smith was recently dealing with a groin injury, but he returned to practice Sunday for the first time since Aug. 4. Smith made quite the impression in his return with a number of standout plays. Smith made one especially impressive catch for a touchdown on a jump ball from […] The post DeVonta Smith reacts to incredible return to Eagles practice after groin injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#St Louis#Game#American Football
Football
Sports
College Football Playoff title game in 2025 will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, per report

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta was the host to one of the most iconic national championship games in 2018, and is now set to hold another one in the near future. The massive Atlanta stadium will host the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in January 2025, following the 2024 regular season, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
ATLANTA, GA
Ian Book struggles in Saints' preseason game; QB Andy Dalton, coach Dennis Allen react

Former Notre Dame football star quarterback Ian Book had a lot of playing time in the New Orleans Saints’ 17-13 loss Saturday against the Houston Texans. While veteran Andy Dalton made quick work of his quality play, the Saints wanted to give the former Fighting Irish quarterback some work. Book had some struggles while on the field, and Dalton talked about what he could have done to aid his young teammate.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Carolina Panthers quarterback news: Matt Rhule updates Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold competition

The Carolina Panthers starting quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold is among the NFL’s top training camp storylines. Both signal-callers made their preseason debuts Saturday in the Panthers’ 23-21 win over the Washington Commanders, and Carolina coach Matt Rhule addressed the quarterback battle with reporters following the game.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Drake London injury: Falcons coach Arthur Smith updates rookie WR's status

Atlanta Falcons rookie wide receiver Drake London missed practice Sunday, following an injury suffered in the team's first preseason game, and could be out the remainder of the preseason, head coach Arthur Smith says. Smith said London's injury is "nothing we're concerned about long-term" but does not expect the first-round pick out of USC to return to practice this week ahead of Monday's game against the New York Jets.
ATLANTA, GA
