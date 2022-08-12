Former Notre Dame football star quarterback Ian Book had a lot of playing time in the New Orleans Saints’ 17-13 loss Saturday against the Houston Texans. While veteran Andy Dalton made quick work of his quality play, the Saints wanted to give the former Fighting Irish quarterback some work. Book had some struggles while on the field, and Dalton talked about what he could have done to aid his young teammate.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO