Read full article on original website
Related
Twitter reaction: Highly ranked CB stuns Texas by committing to Vols
Tennessee again addressed one of its biggest needs on defense Monday afternoon by landing a longtime top target. Four-star Class of 2023 cornerback Jordan Matthews of Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, La., announced his commitment to the Vols during a ceremony at his school, picking Tennessee over Texas. The...
Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
Details on New Irish WR Recruit Taeshaun Lyons
On Friday, Irish Illustrated spoke with 2023 receiver Taeshaun Lyons who discussed his background, his rise to a Power Five recruitment, and his new offer from Notre Dame.
At long last, Jacobe Johnson's recruitment ends as Sooners keep four-star ATH home
The quiet Oklahoma town of Rush Springs is home to twelve hundred people, and its lone claim to fame is its unofficial title as the "Watermelon Capital of the World." Every year, it hosts the annual Rush Springs Watermelon Festival, which regularly attracts tens of thousands of tourists. The town...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Snubbed Teams outside AP top 25 rankings
247Sports' Brad Crawford and Chris Hummer talk about LSU, Texas and Penn State as the teams that were snubbed outside the top 25 AP Poll rankings.
Late Kick: Mississippi State is a chaos team in 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Mississippi State is a chaos team heading into the 2022 season.
'Fundamentally, we're a lot farther along': Gators detail first scrimmage since spring
During his first scrimmage in fall camp with the program, Florida head coach Billy Napier witnessed evidence of much improvement within the building since the spring practice window, but the first-year UF coach reiterated his stance from a week prior: The Gators still have much work left to do relative to Napier’s expectations.
What We Learned: 5 things from Mississippi State training camp
Mississippi State has now been in training camp for more than a week and the Bulldogs just finished off their first training camp scrimmage on Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report: Bucs, DE Carl Nassib agree to one-year deal
August 15 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and defensive end Carl Nassib have agreed to a one-year deal, ESPN reported Monday. Financial terms of the contract have not yet been released.
Scrimmage notes: Illini getting 'chirpy' in dog days of camp; health update & standouts
CHAMPAIGN — Whoever “won” Monday’s final scrimmage of Illinois football training camp probably depends on who you ask. “Happy with it. I’m proud of it,” Illinois linebacker Tarique Barnes said of the defense’s performance. “Moving around, flying around, everybody seems to know where they’re supposed to be, so really looking good right now.”
NFL・
Bulldog Preseason Practice Notebook: Monday edition
It didn’t rain a drop but there was enough real electricity close enough to move Mississippi State’s practice indoors for their tenth practice session of 2022 training camp.
Inside Seminole Football Episode I Updates
The first of 15 episodes of Inside Seminole Football airs on Monday evening at 7 p.m. live from Coosh's CollegeTown. The weekly show will include FSU head coach Mike Norvell sharing the latest news and updates about his football team. It will also feature players, coaches, and other staff members from FSU Football.
WATCH: 4-star DB Kenton Kirkland commits to FSU, breaks down decision to become a Seminole
Florida State has landed a commitment from Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines four-star defensive back Kenton Kirkland. The talented defender broke down his decision with Noles247. Here is a full video interview with Kirkland on that topic:. Transcript:. Why was it FSU?. "Like I said in previous other interviews, I feel like...
F&F: Will and JJ react to the Bohanon/McClain news
The Fletcher & Fowler podcast is back on Monday after a busy morning that included USF picking a starting quarterback in Gerry Bohanon, while incumbent starting quarterback Timmy McClain has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Bulls247 publisher Will Turner is joined by site contributor JJ Garrett (who somehow makes just...
Stanford VIP Practice Report: Week 2 Depth Chart, OL, DL, DB Updates
Get the Week 2 scoop on Stanford football training camp preseason practice including depth chart notes and updates on the offensive line, defensive line and secondary.
Kenton 'KJ' Kirkland is FSU's latest commitment, continuing a strong trend in Jacksonville area
Florida State landed a commitment from Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines four-star safety Kenton Kirkland on Monday evening. Kirkland chose FSU over Kentucky, among his 20 other offers. Kirkland is the 14th commitment in FSU's 2023 class. He joins fellow defensive back commitments Ja'Bril Rawls and Quindarrius Jones in the class. Area...
Late Kick: What will be the most exciting conference to watch in 2022?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says the Big 12 will be the most exciting conference to watch in 2022.
The top ten returning players in the Big 12 Conference, according to pro scouts
The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're taking a look at the top-graded returning opponents, per ProFootballFocus. Side note: this does NOT include transfers coming in and requires a minimum of 300 snaps.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/13: Watson Speaks, Harris Injured, and Sincere vs. Staged
The Cleveland Browns played their first pre-season game on Friday night. Still, the most important news may have been in the team’s pregame show, an orchestrated, purposeful affair that featured a rare interaction between Deshaun Watson and an interviewer. In the brief interaction, Watson, for the first time, expressed...
Wake Forest DT Dion Bergan named to Feldman's Freaks List
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson joked about defensive tackle Dion Bergan Jr. after the scrimmage at Truist Field Friday.
247Sports
44K+
Followers
360K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0