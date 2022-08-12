ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Clemson football: D.J. Uiagalelei opens up on Cade Klubnik, QB outlook for 2022 season

D.J. Uiagalelei entered the 2021 season with a lot of buzz, but the then-sophomore quarterback and first-year starter struggled. Turning the page to what could be a make-or-break 2022 season, Uiagalelei explained this weekend that he was feeling great and confident going into the fall, despite five-star freshman Cade Klubnik on his heels. Overall, Uiagalelei had a positive outlook for the upcoming campaign.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Everything Notre Dame’s Tommy Rees said on Saturday

Notre Dame returned to the practice field on Saturday. Following the workout, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees poke with the media about a variety of topics. Here is everything he had to say. On the timing of naming Tyler Buchner the starting QB. “This process goes a lot further than just...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Which of the former USC QBs will have the best season?

Three former USC quarterbacks will (most likely) be starting for new teams this fall. JT Daniels is suiting up for West Virginia, of course. The other, as many WVU fans also know, is Kedon Slovis, who is expected to start at Pitt in the season opener against WVU (and, likely, Daniels). The third is Jaxson Dart, who transferred to Ole Miss and should be leading the way for the Rebels. But.... which of these three quarterbacks will have the best 2022 season? The boys over at CBSSports HQ debate. Check it out in the video above.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Douglas discusses offensive talent, scrimmage performance

Offensive lineman Eric Douglas gets to block for and see the talent that is on South Carolina’s offense every day at practice. From what he has seen so far through preseason camp, Douglas likes the playmakers that the Gamecocks will bring to the field this season. Douglas said those...
FOOTBALL
247Sports

VIDEO: Instant reaction following fall practice No. 9

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch an instant reaction immediately following the ninth fall practice on Monday. The viewing period consisted of about 20 minutes featuring position drills with interviews from Mario Cristobal, Xavier Restrepo, Caleb Johnson and Kamren Kinchens after practice. The Hurricanes return to practice on Tuesday. Christopher Stock...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

My thoughts on Brennan and QB situation

The big news item that dropped in Baton Rouge today was a report from WWL radio host Kristian Garic that Myles Brennan was stepping away from football. LSU confirmed the news shortly after practice, with head coach Brian Kelly thanking the sixth-year graduate student for his time in purple and gold.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

247Sports

