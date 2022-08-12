The word down Stadium Drive has been consistent. Tommi Hill not only has high-end possibilities, but also some bark to him. Back in April, Hill had not been long in Lincoln but was already getting called "a dog" by wide receiver Trey Palmer and had a challenge going with his head coach Scott Frost. "Tommi has been trying to get two interceptions in one practice since we started because I told him I'd give him the number he wanted if he could ever get two picks in a practice," Frost explained then. "He's been a bright spot."

LINCOLN, NE ・ 5 HOURS AGO