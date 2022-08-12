ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything Notre Dame’s Tommy Rees said on Saturday

Notre Dame returned to the practice field on Saturday. Following the workout, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees poke with the media about a variety of topics. Here is everything he had to say. On the timing of naming Tyler Buchner the starting QB. “This process goes a lot further than just...
Douglas discusses offensive talent, scrimmage performance

Offensive lineman Eric Douglas gets to block for and see the talent that is on South Carolina’s offense every day at practice. From what he has seen so far through preseason camp, Douglas likes the playmakers that the Gamecocks will bring to the field this season. Douglas said those...
Fisher doesn't mask Tommi Hill's elite possibilities as part of motivating the cornerback

The word down Stadium Drive has been consistent. Tommi Hill not only has high-end possibilities, but also some bark to him. Back in April, Hill had not been long in Lincoln but was already getting called "a dog" by wide receiver Trey Palmer and had a challenge going with his head coach Scott Frost. "Tommi has been trying to get two interceptions in one practice since we started because I told him I'd give him the number he wanted if he could ever get two picks in a practice," Frost explained then. "He's been a bright spot."
Everything Scott Frost said after Saturday's practice

Two Saturdays from now everyone will know so much more. But Scott Frost thinks he knows even now his football team is connected pretty well. Perhaps the most encouraging sign to him? "Haven't had camp letdowns like I've seen before," said the Husker head coach. A key scrimmage will be...
Ian Book struggles in Saints' preseason game; QB Andy Dalton, coach Dennis Allen react

Former Notre Dame football star quarterback Ian Book had a lot of playing time in the New Orleans Saints’ 17-13 loss Saturday against the Houston Texans. While veteran Andy Dalton made quick work of his quality play, the Saints wanted to give the former Fighting Irish quarterback some work. Book had some struggles while on the field, and Dalton talked about what he could have done to aid his young teammate.
