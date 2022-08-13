Read full article on original website
KTVB
Prep preview: Capital High alum returns to guide Eagles' 'blue collar' program
BOISE, Idaho — The Capital High School football team put everything together and made an impressive run all the way to the 5A state quarterfinals last fall, but things look very different for the Eagles in 2022. With a new head coach, entirely new offense and an almost entirely...
KTVB
Idaho Today: Idaho Playground - Caldwell Night Rodeo
Plenty of fun for the whole family, the Caldwell Night Rodeo. Visit https://caldwellnightrodeo.com/ for more info.
Viewpoint: The past, present and future of the Albertsons Boise Open
BOISE, Idaho — The 33rd Albertsons Boise Open tees off later this week. It runs from Thursday to Sunday, August 18-21 at Hillcrest Country Club as part of the Korn Ferry Tour. 150 golfers will compete for a total purse of $1 million. The winner's share is $180,000. Thousands...
KTVB
Boise State's Billy Bowens: 'I've been prepping for this moment my whole life'
On Tuesday, wide receiver Billy Bowens stepped up to the Boise State pre-practice hype circle, telling the Broncos, "seize the moment! Seize your opportunity!"
10 Incredible Artists That Could Sell Out Boise State’s Albertsons Stadium in 2023
It's been more than 1,100 days since Garth Brooks put on a concert that the Treasure Valley is still talking about!. Not only did the country music legend sell out Albertsons Stadium at Boise State two nights in a row, but he was also single handily responsible for the largest entertainment event to ever take place in Idaho. Between the two nights, Brooks sold 86,000 tickets. Single night attendance set a new attendance record for any event to take place in the stadium. (Mostly because they were able to put seats on the field. You can't do that in the middle of a football game!)
Great Dolphin Dunk raises over $18,000 for Boys & Girls Club
BOISE, Idaho — The 22nd annual Dolphin Dunk kicked off Sunday in Meridian and raised $18,000 for the Ada County Boys & Girls Clubs. Over 10,000 toy dolphins were released onto the Endless River at Roaring Springs Sunday morning as part of the Great Dolphin Dunk. Over the last six weeks, toy dolphins have been purchased for $5 each in order to raise money for the Boys & Girls Club.
Vogel Farms near Kuna doing things the old fashioned way, focusing on community
Vogel Farms near Kuna is a family farm that offers beef to berries the old fashioned way. At Vogel Farms they love what they do and that is to offer fresh grown food for your kitchen table.
It’s Great That Boise Is Getting An In-N-Out, But Here’s The Burger We Need
All of Idaho is talking about it. We've been waiting so very patiently, and it's finally coming our way. In-N-Out Burger will be arriving to Boise in the next year or so. It's something to be excited about. There's no doubt that it's one of the best burgers in the country.
KTVB
20 years ago today: commemoration of Anne Frank memorial in Boise
Boise Parks and Rec. estimates that 120 thousand people visit the memorial every year, 2.4 million people since it opened.
Four Corners fire burns 73 acres near border of Payette and Boise National Forests
BOISE, Idaho — Payette National Forest (PNF) firefighters are responding to the Four Corners wildfire that was first reported Saturday evening. According to PNF, the fire is estimated to be 73 acres and, while the cause of the fire is still under investigation, it was likely started by lightning from Thursday’s thunderstorms.
Arizona firefighters find clue to eight-year missing person case out of Boise
GRAND CANYON JUNCTION, Ariz. — Grand Canyon Firefighters stumbled across a backpack on July 25 while prepping a containment line amid fighting the Dragon Fire in Arizona. When they opened it, they found identification of 36-year-old missing Boise man, David Alford, inside. Alford is now 44 years old, but...
Idaho Ranks Among Top 5 Places to Live, New Survey Says
We're lovers of lists on the internet and that seems to be why websites and research companies continue to create them. One of the most well known finance and living websites, Wallet Hub, has just released a list that once again, Boise is nearly topping. We've been saying for a...
Which Boise Company Employs The Most People?
It's no secret that the Treasure Valley continues to grow and along with it, the companies that employ its residents. According to the Idaho Department of Labor, Idaho's population is expected to top 2 million by 2031. One can only imagine what the business landscape of Idaho will look like...
Inside the Secret World of Boise’s Friendliest Community
It's a place that time has forgotten in most of the country. Years ago, there was a movie starring Toby McGuire called Pleasantville where everyone was a nice attractive person. Could such a place really exist in today's world of over-caffeinated workers, aggressive drivers, and gas-stealing hoodlums?. A community in...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Affordable housing out of reach in Idaho
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the cost of rent in Boise has gone up almost 40 percent, according to an analysis from BoiseDev.com. A new national report recently revealed that affordable housing is out of reach for many Idaho residents. And according to Jesse Tree, which works to keep Treasure Valley residents housed, the problem may be worse than many realize.
KTVB
Meridian tiny home owner files lawsuit against the city
The City of Meridian ordered Chasidy Decker to leave her tiny home in Meridian for violating city code, according to Decker. She is now homeless.
Post Register
Some wells in Boise dry up amid development, neighbors say long-term planning is needed
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Some wells in Southwest Boise are drying up. It's not because of the hot dry summers, but in part because of development in the Boise area. Steve and Kara Nadeau's well has already gone dry once, and they worry it's only going to get worse.
KTVB
Nampa Fire Department breaks ground on new station
The station is the first new station to be built in Nampa in more than 10 years. Chief Carpenter said the new location will help cut minutes off of response times.
Man arrested after attempting to shoot camper near Swan Falls dam
BOISE, Idaho — A man is in police custody after he reportedly tried to shoot another camper near the Swan Falls dam late Sunday night. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, a 66-year-old Garden City man, later identified as Mark. R. Allen, was charged with aggravated assault and arrested.
KTVB
Lori Vallow defense: 'A person's life is on the line'
BOISE, Idaho — Lori Vallow was seen in court on Tuesday morning for Judge Steven Boyce to take up two motions filed by the defense. Vallow will face trial in January 2023 in Boise with her husband Chad Daybell for the alleged murder of Daybell's ex-wife, Tammy, and Vallow's two children, JJ and Tylee. Vallow remained silent during her plea entry earlier this year, prompting an entry of a "not guilty" plea.
