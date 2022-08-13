It's been more than 1,100 days since Garth Brooks put on a concert that the Treasure Valley is still talking about!. Not only did the country music legend sell out Albertsons Stadium at Boise State two nights in a row, but he was also single handily responsible for the largest entertainment event to ever take place in Idaho. Between the two nights, Brooks sold 86,000 tickets. Single night attendance set a new attendance record for any event to take place in the stadium. (Mostly because they were able to put seats on the field. You can't do that in the middle of a football game!)

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO