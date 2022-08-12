Drought conditions might be easy to overlook in New England’s cities, but many farmers are working hard to make ends meet this year in southeastern Massachusetts, a region that’s home to more than a thousand farms. Our reporter Ben Berke spoke with Morgan Beard, a journalist from the local newspaper Dartmouth Week, about what he’s hearing from farmers on the South Coast this month. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO