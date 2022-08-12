ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, AR

THV11

Benton man brings vision to life by opening concession stand

BENTON, Ark. — After driving past an old concession stand that had been used as storage for years, Joseph Scott Elliott had a thought. He had a vision to transform the concession stand in Benton's Tyndall Park. "I decided to give the mayor a call," Elliott said. "I told...
BENTON, AR
onlyinark.com

15 Places to Eat in Saline County

Saline County is located a short distance southwest of Little Rock. Its two biggest towns are Bryant and Benton, and for a long time, the area’s food scene was primarily known for its chain restaurants. Well, times, they are a-changing. Here are 15 Places to Eat in Saline County. And they are all local.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Gunmen strike across Little Rock during 26-hour period

Central Arkansas law enforcement officers are jointly investigating 11 shootings that took place in a 26-hour period that ended at 9 p.m. Sunday. The shootings accounted for three deaths and three people being treating for gunshot wounds. Arkansas State Police, Little Rock Police Department and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Howard County senior and junior teams win Arkansas 4-H Food Challenge

For Arkansans who live in communities with limited access to food, creating a nutritious, fresh meal on a budget can be a challenge. Arkansas 4-H youth are practicing this important life skill through the program’s Healthy Living Project, and they put their cooking chops to the test at the Arkansas 4-H Food Challenge.
HOWARD COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Truck hits car and good samaritans, three die

Three people died in North Little Rock early Saturday when they were struck by a tractor-trailer. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, two of the victims were on the Interstate 430 South River Bridge assisting a third motorist with a disabled vehicle from a previous accident. The motorist and the two pedestrians were killed when they and the car, a 2020 Mitsubishi, were struck by the southbound 2020 model Freightliner.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Traffic cleared on I-40 after waste management truck overturns

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Traffic near the I-40 interchange has been cleared after an accident involving a waste management truck. The accident was caused after the truck overturned and began leaking diesel, forcing traffic to come to a standstill. The accident caused stoppage throughout the interstate near Frontage...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
Arkansas Outside

Upgrades Coming to River Mountain Park

I had the opportunity to meet with Jordan Mays, Trails Coordinator at the City of Little Rock Parks & Recreation Department, at River Mountain Park this morning. Okay, we were headed to ride the trails and got lucky that Jordan was there. Jordan was working with a city maintenance crew on the new trailhead for the River Mountain Trail system at the base of River Mountain Road. The work is a city-funded project that is designed to make the connection between the trail system and the new parking lot better and safer.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

One dead after hit-and-run collision in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On the night of August 12, 2022, the Southwest Patrol Division responded to a call at Young Road and Brenda Circle in reference to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers located a black female with serious injuries lying in the eastbound lane.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

