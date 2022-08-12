Read full article on original website
Benton man brings vision to life by opening concession stand
BENTON, Ark. — After driving past an old concession stand that had been used as storage for years, Joseph Scott Elliott had a thought. He had a vision to transform the concession stand in Benton's Tyndall Park. "I decided to give the mayor a call," Elliott said. "I told...
15 Places to Eat in Saline County
Saline County is located a short distance southwest of Little Rock. Its two biggest towns are Bryant and Benton, and for a long time, the area’s food scene was primarily known for its chain restaurants. Well, times, they are a-changing. Here are 15 Places to Eat in Saline County. And they are all local.
Gunmen strike across Little Rock during 26-hour period
Central Arkansas law enforcement officers are jointly investigating 11 shootings that took place in a 26-hour period that ended at 9 p.m. Sunday. The shootings accounted for three deaths and three people being treating for gunshot wounds. Arkansas State Police, Little Rock Police Department and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office...
LRPD: Woman struck by vehicle Friday night in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle near Young Road and Brenda Circle Friday night. The identity of the woman has not been released. Police responded around 10:30 last night. The woman was found critically injured in the roadway and was taken to the hospital but died a […]
Three killed in collision on I-430 bridge early Saturday
Two men and a woman are dead after being struck on the I-430 bridge early Saturday.
Baptist Health PACE program unveils new adult day health center
Baptist Health’s PACE program has created a new resource for central Arkansas seniors with the unveiling of their new Adult Day Health Center.
Howard County senior and junior teams win Arkansas 4-H Food Challenge
For Arkansans who live in communities with limited access to food, creating a nutritious, fresh meal on a budget can be a challenge. Arkansas 4-H youth are practicing this important life skill through the program’s Healthy Living Project, and they put their cooking chops to the test at the Arkansas 4-H Food Challenge.
Crash on Pine St. and Charles Bussey Ave., one in critical condition
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Accident Reconstructive Officers have been called to investigate a collision between a vehicle and bicycle on Pine Street and Charles Bussey Avenue. One person was reported to be injured and in critical condition. Law enforcement advised that drivers can expect to see traffic delays and...
Crumbl Cookies opens in Little Rock
Little Rock is a whole lot sweeter after the locally owned and operated Crumbl Cookies opened its doors Friday morning.
Arkansas Department of Transportation announces temporary closure of I-40 eastbound this weekend
PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Monday that Interstate-40 eastbound will experience a full closure this weekend.
PCSO: man shot in College Station Sunday afternoon
A man has been injured in an apparent shooting in the College Station community this afternoon, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
Truck hits car and good samaritans, three die
Three people died in North Little Rock early Saturday when they were struck by a tractor-trailer. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, two of the victims were on the Interstate 430 South River Bridge assisting a third motorist with a disabled vehicle from a previous accident. The motorist and the two pedestrians were killed when they and the car, a 2020 Mitsubishi, were struck by the southbound 2020 model Freightliner.
Traffic cleared on I-40 after waste management truck overturns
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Traffic near the I-40 interchange has been cleared after an accident involving a waste management truck. The accident was caused after the truck overturned and began leaking diesel, forcing traffic to come to a standstill. The accident caused stoppage throughout the interstate near Frontage...
Upgrades Coming to River Mountain Park
I had the opportunity to meet with Jordan Mays, Trails Coordinator at the City of Little Rock Parks & Recreation Department, at River Mountain Park this morning. Okay, we were headed to ride the trails and got lucky that Jordan was there. Jordan was working with a city maintenance crew on the new trailhead for the River Mountain Trail system at the base of River Mountain Road. The work is a city-funded project that is designed to make the connection between the trail system and the new parking lot better and safer.
Benton McDonald’s employee given princess treatment
A McDonald’s employee in Benton received a very special surprise Friday, and it wasn’t in her Happy Meal.
Little Rock Zoo celebrates the birth of three tiger cubs
The Little Rock Zoo announced the birth of three Malayan tiger cubs Saturday morning.
Little Rock police investigating homicide on South Rodney Parham
Police in Little Rock are investigating a homicide Saturday evening on South Rodney Parham Road.
Baptist Health opens new health center for elderly in NLR
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new health center in North Little Rock will provide care for more elderly people. Baptist Health officials gathered on Friday morning for a ribbon cutting to show off the brand new PACE Adult Day Health Center. Seniors will be able to see therapists,...
One dead after hit-and-run collision in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On the night of August 12, 2022, the Southwest Patrol Division responded to a call at Young Road and Brenda Circle in reference to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers located a black female with serious injuries lying in the eastbound lane.
What’s happening this weekend in central Arkansas?
This weekend in central Arkansas is shaping up to be incredibly busy, especially for fans of live music, animals or bookworms.
