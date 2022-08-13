Read full article on original website
Related
wnky.com
Man arrested after car stolen from Russellville located in Tennessee
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Police Department stated in a release Monday that a man was arrested after a stolen car was located. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Russellville Police Department responded to Connor Street in reference to a complaint about a vehicle theft. According to authorities, the victim stated he hired a man on Connor Street to do some work on the vehicle, but when the victim went to check on the vehicle, it was no longer at the residence.
fox17.com
Man, 39, arrested on multiple charges after fifth DUI in Elkton, Kentucky
ELKTON, Ky. (WZTV) — A man has been arrested after his fifth DUI in Elkton, Kentucky. The Elkton Police Department says that they conducted a traffic stop Sunday on a black Ford Ranger on West Main Street after the vehicle was observed crossing the center line multiple times. The...
Clarksville carjacking leads to arrest of attempted murder suspect
According to the Clarksville Police Department, six people took the victim's car by force just after 4 a.m. at the Waffle House on North Riverside Drive.
lite987whop.com
Suspect enters revised plea in College Street fatal shooting
A revised plea deal was entered Monday morning in Christian Circuit Court for Kachelle Isbell, the woman who shot 33-year old Anthony Johnson to death in April of last year. After initially pleading guilty July 1 to second-degree manslaughter—a Class C felony in Kentucky, Isbell on Monday pled guilty to reckless homicide, which is a Class D felony. Judge Andrew Self says like the first deal, the new agreement comes with a recommended five-year sentence with special prosecutor Tim Cocanougher opposing probation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Rollover Crash
A woman was injured in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Millers Mill Road Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV was turning onto Fort Campbell Boulevard from Millers Mill Road and pulled into the path of a southbound SUV. The crash caused the SUV on Fort Campbell Boulevard...
Have you seen them? Police seek local theft suspect’s identity
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are now hoping to identify a person they accuse of stealing items from numerous vehicles in Hopkins County. The Madisonville Police Department says the thefts happened early Saturday morning around 4:05 in the area of Hillcrest Drive East and South Drive. The department shared images of the accused individual on […]
k105.com
Muhlenberg Co. man indicted on 2 counts of murder in DUI crash that killed Greenville couple
A Muhlenberg County man has been indicted on two counts of murder after he killed a married couple in an alleged DUI crash. Danny J. Cobb, 59, of Graham, was indicted by a Muhlenberg County Grand Jury in the death of 60-year-old Charlie “Butch” House, and his wife, 52-year-old Kimberly L. House, both of Greenville, in October 2021.
lite987whop.com
Motorcyclist injured in East Seventh Street accident
A motorcyclist was injured in an accident Saturday night on East Seventh Street near Greenville Road in Hopkinsville. It happened about 10:20 p.m. and the collision report from Hopkinsville police says 39-year old Donald Stotts of Jonesboro, Georgia was headed east and attempting to pass other motorcycles in his group when he laid his motorcycle down in the left lane and slid approximately 260 feet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBKO
UPDATE: Bicyclist expected to be taken off life support
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man struck by a vehicle on Old Morgantown Road on Aug. 11 is expected to be pulled from life support Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Bowling Green Police PIO Ronnie Ward spoke more Tuesday about the crash that sent James Smith, 31,...
lite987whop.com
Woman accused of stealing from employer
A woman accused of stealing from her employer was arrested Sunday afternoon by Hopkinsville police. An arrest citation alleges 51-year old Debra Sheffield of Hopkinsville had been creating false returns while working at Walmart on Clinic Drive and that she had pocketed the money. Walmart personnel estimated that Sheffield had...
westkentuckystar.com
Crash results in minor injuries for Caldwell teen
A Caldwell County teen received minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Monday. The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office got the call about the crash along Cadiz Road around 2:45 pm where the driver, 17-year-old Olivia Noffsinger of Princeton, lost control of the vehicle and ended up on its side in the tree line.
whvoradio.com
Law Enforcement Warns Of Attempted Cattle Theft
A possible attempted theft of cattle has the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office warning the community to check on cattle and report any suspicious activity. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says they were called to a farm near Broadbent Boulevard after a report of a gate lock that had been tampered with and found the lock had been damaged by gunfire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash
Police have released the name of a Georgia man that was injured in a motorcycle crash on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say 39-year-old Donald Stotts of Jonesboro was eastbound when he says he lost control on loose gravel in the roadway causing the bike to slide 260 feet on it’s side.
Clarksville Police responding to fatal crash on Tiny Town Road
Clarksville Police Department is assisting with a fatal crash off of Tiny Town Road near Peachers Mill Road. Police ask that people take alternate routes as they assist with the crash.
lite987whop.com
Man arrested on robbery warrant
An arrest warrant for robbery was served Thursday afternoon against a local man. Hopkinsville police arrested 20-year old Erick Grubbs, Jr. of Hopkinsville for first-degree robbery, alleging that on March 15, he worked in concert with 20-year old Kobe Dillard in attacking and robbing a victim of his cell phone.
whopam.com
Attempted fetal homicide, felony assault suspect arraigned in District Court
Arraignment was held Friday morning in Christian District Court for the Hopkinsville man charged with attempted fetal homicide and felony assault. District Judge Foster Cotthoff entered a not guilty plea on behalf of 20-year old Tyquarius Stubbs and left his bond at $20,000, with Stubbs saying that he understands the charges against him.
lite987whop.com
Updated: Woman killed in Trigg County accident
Officials have identified the young woman killed in a single-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon on New Hope Road in Trigg County. The coroner’s office identified the victim as 19-year old Dakota Coleman of Cadiz. Trigg County Sheriff’s Deputy Jared Werner says Coleman had been eastbound when she lost control of...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After Hopkinsville Pursuit
A man was charged after a short police pursuit in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop a mini bike driven by 44-year-old Alphonzo Ivory on South Campbell Street and he went off-road and through yards. He reportedly dropped the mini bike on East 1st Street and fled on foot before being taken into custody on Howell Street.
whvoradio.com
Five Men Indicted for June Home Invasion
The five men charged in a June home invasion in Hopkinsville were indicted by a Christian County grand jury on Friday. 18-year-old Korey Zivotin, 19-year-old Isaiah Campbell, 30-year-old Marshall Austin II, 24-year-old Michael Sims, and 24-year-old Ajaizion Johnson were each indicted on a charge of first-degree robbery which is a Class B felony.
lite987whop.com
Two injured in three-vehicle accident
Two people were injured in a three-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon at Canton Street and Camilla Drive. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 17-year old Joseph Anderson of Hopkinsville was southbound on Camilla and drove into traffic on Canton, colliding with an eastbound car operated by 32-year old Trever Tucker of Dawson Springs, with Tucker’s car then side-swiping a vehicle driven by 25-year old Dkota Howell of Hopkinsville.
Comments / 0