(Richmond, VA) — Kevin Harvick is making it back-to-back wins after winning the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond. Harvick entered the race on the heels of a win in Michigan the previous race. Harvick finished in first holding off second-place finisher Christopher Bell for the 60th victory of his Cup Series career. Chris Buescher took third.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO