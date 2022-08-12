ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Hoskins, Phillies post 10,000th franchise win, top Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — Rhys Hoskins homered twice and drove in five runs as the Philadelphia Phillies posted the 10,000th win in franchise history, beating the Cincinnati Reds 11-4 Tuesday night. Philadelphia became the last of the original eight National League franchises to reach the mark. At 10,000-11,163, the Phillies are the only team among them with a losing record. The New York Yankees are the lone American League team to top the five-figure win total. Nick Castellanos homered and doubled twice and scored three times. He has homered five times in his last six games.
The Associated Press

Mullins, Rutschman power surging Orioles past Blue Jays 4-2

TORONTO (AP) — Cedric Mullins and Adley Rutschman hit back-to-back home runs, Ramón Urías drove in the tiebreaking run in the sixth inning and the Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Tuesday, giving surging Baltimore its 10th win in 14 August games. Dean Kremer (5-4) matched his career high by pitching seven innings, winning for the second time in three starts. Ryan McKenna had an RBI hit as the Orioles (61-55) closed to within one-half game of Toronto (61-54). The Blue Jays hold the third and final spot in the AL wild-card standings, trailing Tampa Bay and Seattle. Dillon Tate worked the eighth and Félix Bautista struck out a pair in the ninth for his seventh save in eight chances.
