CINCINNATI (AP) — Rhys Hoskins homered twice and drove in five runs as the Philadelphia Phillies posted the 10,000th win in franchise history, beating the Cincinnati Reds 11-4 Tuesday night. Philadelphia became the last of the original eight National League franchises to reach the mark. At 10,000-11,163, the Phillies are the only team among them with a losing record. The New York Yankees are the lone American League team to top the five-figure win total. Nick Castellanos homered and doubled twice and scored three times. He has homered five times in his last six games.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 29 MINUTES AGO