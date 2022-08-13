ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

actionnews5.com

‘Kiss of Death’: Woman accused of passing drugs to Tenn. inmate

DICKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A visitor accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee Department of Correction facility is now facing murder charges. According to TDOC, Rachel Dollard allegedly passed drugs to inmate Joshua Brown during a kiss while visiting him in the Turney Center Industrial Complex in February. Dollard was...
DICKSON, TN
actionnews5.com

Tenn. prison visitor charged with murder for allegedly smuggling drugs

DICKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A visitor accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee Department of Correction facility, and will face murder charges. The visitor, Rachal Dollard was taken into custody this weekend by TDOC special agents and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department. According to TDOC, Dollard allegedly passed drugs...
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: 1 carjacking, attempted murder suspect at large, another in custody

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Local authorities are still searching for two suspects involved in a violent crime that occurred early Monday morning. According to a press release from the Clarksville Police Department, on August 14, at 4:06 am, Clarksville Police Department responded to a carjacking at the Waffle House located on 734 N. Riverside Drive. Six individuals took the victim’s vehicle by force.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Arrested In Lyon County On Multiple Charges

A Hopkinsville man was arrested in Lyon County Thursday on charges of possessing drugs and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Sheriff Brent White and Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to a possible EPO/DVO violation at a residence on KY 295 North around 8:45 Thursday morning. Sheriff White says he arrived on the scene and discovered 59-year old Charles E. Ficker, Jr. attempting to leave in a vehicle, but when he saw the sheriff Ficker exited the vehicle and attempted to go inside the residence.
LYON COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Man arrested after car stolen from Russellville located in Tennessee

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Police Department stated in a release Monday that a man was arrested after a stolen car was located. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Russellville Police Department responded to Connor Street in reference to a complaint about a vehicle theft. According to authorities, the victim stated he hired a man on Connor Street to do some work on the vehicle, but when the victim went to check on the vehicle, it was no longer at the residence.
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

College Street Murder Suspect Enters Plea

A Christian County woman charged in the fatal shooting of a Hopkinsville man on College Street last year entered a plea in Christian County Circuit Court Monday morning. Kachelle Isbell and her public defender Doug Moore appeared before Judge Andrew Self and special prosecutor Tim Cocanougher appeared via Zoom. Isbell...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
k105.com

KSP conducts murder investigation in Logan Co. Suspect unknown.

Kentucky State Police is conducting a murder investigation in Logan County. On Saturday morning at approximately 3:30, troopers responded to the 600 block of Kenny Stratton Road in Olmstead on the report of a deceased male. Upon arriving at the scene, police found 20-year-old Joshua D. Burks, of Clarksville, Tennessee, deceased from a gunshot wound.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Man arrested for watching women in bathroom at Franklin bowling alley

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police were called to a bowling alley restaurant for reports of a man who was watching women in the establishment’s bathroom. According to Franklin Police, witnesses reported a man peering over the bathroom stalls in the women’s restroom at King’s Bowl next to the Cool Springs Galleria. The victims in this case were 12 and 14-year-old girls and their mother.
FRANKLIN, TN
smokeybarn.com

One Dead, One Injured In Fatal Memorial Crash In Springfield

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – One person has died and another injured following a fatal crash on Memorial Blvd near downtown Springfield Tuesday. The crash occurred on Memorial Blvd near Driftwood Dr., positioned not far from Springfield Carpet One and Payne Chevrolet, directly in front of Lee’s Building Center just before 1 pm Tuesday afternoon. MAP.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
WSMV

Two arrested three years later after death of man in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A little after three years, the Clarksville Police Department made two arrests after a man was found dead by the roadway. On May 5, 2019, 57-year-old Michael Clark was found dead on Glendale Drive and his death was ruled a homicide. Decovan Montrel Boyd and Monica...

