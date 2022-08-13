Read full article on original website
Related
actionnews5.com
‘Kiss of Death’: Woman accused of passing drugs to Tenn. inmate
DICKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A visitor accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee Department of Correction facility is now facing murder charges. According to TDOC, Rachel Dollard allegedly passed drugs to inmate Joshua Brown during a kiss while visiting him in the Turney Center Industrial Complex in February. Dollard was...
actionnews5.com
Tenn. prison visitor charged with murder for allegedly smuggling drugs
DICKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A visitor accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee Department of Correction facility, and will face murder charges. The visitor, Rachal Dollard was taken into custody this weekend by TDOC special agents and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department. According to TDOC, Dollard allegedly passed drugs...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: 1 carjacking, attempted murder suspect at large, another in custody
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Local authorities are still searching for two suspects involved in a violent crime that occurred early Monday morning. According to a press release from the Clarksville Police Department, on August 14, at 4:06 am, Clarksville Police Department responded to a carjacking at the Waffle House located on 734 N. Riverside Drive. Six individuals took the victim’s vehicle by force.
Clarksville carjacking leads to arrest of attempted murder suspect
According to the Clarksville Police Department, six people took the victim's car by force just after 4 a.m. at the Waffle House on North Riverside Drive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman charged with murder after inmate overdoses
Rachal Dollard was taken into custody by TDOC special agents and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from a sealed indictment in Hickman County.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Arrested In Lyon County On Multiple Charges
A Hopkinsville man was arrested in Lyon County Thursday on charges of possessing drugs and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Sheriff Brent White and Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to a possible EPO/DVO violation at a residence on KY 295 North around 8:45 Thursday morning. Sheriff White says he arrived on the scene and discovered 59-year old Charles E. Ficker, Jr. attempting to leave in a vehicle, but when he saw the sheriff Ficker exited the vehicle and attempted to go inside the residence.
wnky.com
Man arrested after car stolen from Russellville located in Tennessee
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Police Department stated in a release Monday that a man was arrested after a stolen car was located. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Russellville Police Department responded to Connor Street in reference to a complaint about a vehicle theft. According to authorities, the victim stated he hired a man on Connor Street to do some work on the vehicle, but when the victim went to check on the vehicle, it was no longer at the residence.
wkdzradio.com
College Street Murder Suspect Enters Plea
A Christian County woman charged in the fatal shooting of a Hopkinsville man on College Street last year entered a plea in Christian County Circuit Court Monday morning. Kachelle Isbell and her public defender Doug Moore appeared before Judge Andrew Self and special prosecutor Tim Cocanougher appeared via Zoom. Isbell...
Mover accused of striking customer’s vehicle in South Nashville
Metro police reported the victim hired a moving company and the suspect Otis Maclin, 34, arrived with a moving truck, loaded it up and drove toward the storage facility.
k105.com
KSP conducts murder investigation in Logan Co. Suspect unknown.
Kentucky State Police is conducting a murder investigation in Logan County. On Saturday morning at approximately 3:30, troopers responded to the 600 block of Kenny Stratton Road in Olmstead on the report of a deceased male. Upon arriving at the scene, police found 20-year-old Joshua D. Burks, of Clarksville, Tennessee, deceased from a gunshot wound.
Franklin man arrested after peering over bathroom stalls
The suspect, 46-year-old Jose Medina, was identified after witnesses were able to get the license plate off the gold-colored van he was driving.
Arrests made in 2019 Clarksville homicide case
The Clarksville Police Department announced a breakthrough Friday in a case dating back to 2019.
AR-15 stolen from truck at Cheatham County motel
According to police, the thieves stole an AR-15 with a 7.5-inch muzzle, collapsible stock and red dot scope.
Lebanon attorney indicted for stealing more than $250k from clients
Jennifer Porth, a divorce and family law attorney, is accused of misappropriating more than $250,000 from clients’ trust accounts.
Man arrested as officers recover car taken in carjacking
A man was arrested Saturday evening after Metro police officers found him driving a car that was taken in an armed carjacking in South Nashville.
20-year-old arrested for armed carjacking
Violent Crimes Initiative detectives arrested a 20-year-old on Saturday evening after spotting a 2014 Ford Mustang that had been taken in an armed carjacking in South Nashville on July 30.
WSMV
Man arrested for watching women in bathroom at Franklin bowling alley
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police were called to a bowling alley restaurant for reports of a man who was watching women in the establishment’s bathroom. According to Franklin Police, witnesses reported a man peering over the bathroom stalls in the women’s restroom at King’s Bowl next to the Cool Springs Galleria. The victims in this case were 12 and 14-year-old girls and their mother.
He was shot before his wedding. Years later, police don't know who killed him.
The family of a Nashville father — who was shot and killed two weeks before his wedding day — still has no answers 10 years later.
smokeybarn.com
One Dead, One Injured In Fatal Memorial Crash In Springfield
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – One person has died and another injured following a fatal crash on Memorial Blvd near downtown Springfield Tuesday. The crash occurred on Memorial Blvd near Driftwood Dr., positioned not far from Springfield Carpet One and Payne Chevrolet, directly in front of Lee’s Building Center just before 1 pm Tuesday afternoon. MAP.
WSMV
Two arrested three years later after death of man in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A little after three years, the Clarksville Police Department made two arrests after a man was found dead by the roadway. On May 5, 2019, 57-year-old Michael Clark was found dead on Glendale Drive and his death was ruled a homicide. Decovan Montrel Boyd and Monica...
Comments / 0