Read full article on original website
Related
Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning
Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.The...
Academy Apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for 1973 Oscars Mistreatment, Where John Wayne Nearly Stormed the Stage
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued an apology to Sacheen Littlefeather for her mistreatment at the 1973 Oscars, and she has something to say about it.
Comments / 0