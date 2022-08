(Memphis, TN) — Will Zalatoris is celebrating a victory at the Saint Jude Championship at T-P-M Southwind in Memphis after taking down Sepp Straka in a playoff. This is Zalatoris’ first win of the season. Zalatoris and Straka finished atop the tournament leaderboard tied at 15 under par after the final round. Lucas Glover and Brian Harman finished tied for third place at 12 under. Several other players finished in a tie for fifth place at 11 under for the tournament.

