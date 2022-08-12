Read full article on original website
Related
lite987whop.com
High School Soccer 8.15.2022
Muhlenberg North @ Christian Co. Madisonville North-Hopkins @ Henderson Co. Hopkinsville @ McCracken Co.
WBKO
Bowling Green boys soccer opens season with statement victory
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Purples mean business. Craig Widener’s squad opened the season on Saturday at The Pit with a 2-1 victory over Madisonville-North Hopkins. Bowling Green wasted no time getting to the action. Njangu Layi spun his way around before finishing for a goal...
Eight months after tornadoes, one nonprofit is still helping families rebuild
It's been just more than eight months since tornadoes ravaged parts of Kentucky and Tennessee. For some communities, the future is still very uncertain.
lite987whop.com
Hopkinsville’s Summer Salute kicks off August 26
Hopkinsville’s Summer Salute is fast approaching, where KC and the Sunshine Band will take the mainstage on August 27. The party gets started before that however, as the gates open in downtown Hopkinsville at 11 a.m. Friday, August 26 where there will be numerous food, drink and other vendors, activities for kids and families, amusement rides, and then The Jimmy Church Band will take the stage starting at 6 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Campbell soldier killed in Kentucky shooting
A soldier stationed at Fort Campbell was killed over the weekend in Kentucky.
Tobacco patch scene captures ageless Christian County tradition
Snapshots in Time, a column exploring the history of Hopkinsville and Christian County through old photographs, is published monthly, usually on the third Monday. It is written by Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and inspired by the photograph collection of Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Explore more Snapshots in Time.
lite987whop.com
Betty Jean Dunning
(Age 87, of Hopkinsville) Graveside services will be Wednesday August 17th at 1pm at Dunning Cemetery in Crofton. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Details Released In Canton Street Wreck
Police have released more information about a wreck on Canton Street in Hopkinsville that sent two women to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 6 pm a car driven by 17-year-old Joseph Anderson of Hopkinsville was crossing Canton Street on North Drive and collided with a car driven by 23-year-old Trever Tucker of Dawson Springs that was on Canton Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lite987whop.com
Paul Green
(Age 93, of Hopkinsville) Funeral services will be Tuesday August 16th at 10am at Hughart, Beard and Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Flat Lick Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the service hour at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash
Police have released the name of a Georgia man that was injured in a motorcycle crash on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say 39-year-old Donald Stotts of Jonesboro was eastbound when he says he lost control on loose gravel in the roadway causing the bike to slide 260 feet on it’s side.
WBKO
Simpson County kicks off back to school with Prayer Walk
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Members of the Franklin, Kentucky community spent this afternoon praying in the various schools in the city for the 5th annual Prayer Walk. “We’re going not only just in the high school or the middle school, but every single school and even sports facilities where the kids will be after school. So like, it’s all encompassing. It’s everywhere the students are going to be,” said volunteer and student minister, Lily Hunter.
WBKO
Bowling Green couple wins 2022 St. Jude Dream Home
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This year, tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home sold out weeks in advance. The winner, Gerral Oliver, says his wife is the one who purchased the ticket. The couple donates to St. Jude every year, and has entered the giveaway since it began many years ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBKO
Franklin Sidewalk Sale set to start this weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s almost time to shop ‘til you drop in Franklin. Local businesses will have tables set up outside their storefronts full of sale items for customers this weekend. The sale will highlight local downtown stores in the city, while also allowing owners to...
fox17.com
Man, 39, arrested on multiple charges after fifth DUI in Elkton, Kentucky
ELKTON, Ky. (WZTV) — A man has been arrested after his fifth DUI in Elkton, Kentucky. The Elkton Police Department says that they conducted a traffic stop Sunday on a black Ford Ranger on West Main Street after the vehicle was observed crossing the center line multiple times. The...
lite987whop.com
Margaret Louise Quarles
(Age 63, of Somerset formerly of Herndon) Funeral service will be Wednesday August 17th at 12noon at Adams & Sons Mortuary. Burial will follow in New Asia Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10am till the service hour at Adams & Sons Mortuary.
lite987whop.com
William “Bill” L. Pannell
(Age 60, of Pembroke and formerly of Guthrie) No service will be held. Todd County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
lite987whop.com
FANFEST 2022
–Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library (HCCPL) is excited to announce the 4th Hoptown FanFest, Saturday, September 24, from 10:00-4:00 p.m. at the library. Tiffany Luna, HCCPL Operations Director, and Elysa Parks, Director of Library Services at Hopkinsville Community College, are co-coordinators of this annual event. Tiffany shared, “We get a lot of questions about what is Hoptown Fanfest. It is our version of a pop culture convention where comic fans, creators and experts congregate to attend panels, participate in discussions and meet other attendees that are interested in some aspect of pop culture.”
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Fatal Trigg County Crash
Authorities have released the name of a Cadiz woman that was killed in a wreck on New Hope Road at Meador Cemetery Road in Trigg County Sunday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called just before 4 p.m. for a single-vehicle wreck with a woman that was ejected and possibly deceased.
wnky.com
Man arrested after car stolen from Russellville located in Tennessee
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Police Department stated in a release Monday that a man was arrested after a stolen car was located. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Russellville Police Department responded to Connor Street in reference to a complaint about a vehicle theft. According to authorities, the victim stated he hired a man on Connor Street to do some work on the vehicle, but when the victim went to check on the vehicle, it was no longer at the residence.
14news.com
Bridge inspections set for US 62 Bridge
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Bridge inspections are set for the US 62 Bridge near Rockport in Ohio and Muhlenberg counties. That’s expected to take all week. Crews will be out every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drivers should expect lane restrictions and flaggers to direct traffic.
Comments / 0