ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Ashley Judd Found Mom Naomi Alive After She Shot Herself

Actress Ashley Judd revealed Friday that she found her mother, singer Naomi Judd, alive after she shot herself in April—and she waited with her for 30 minutes for help to arrive. The disclosure came in a court petition to seal the records of the investigation into Naomi’s suicide, a file that includes recorded interviews with Ashley and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland. Media organizations have submitted requests to see the files, but Ashley Judd said it would violate the family’s privacy. The Associated Press reports that she argues she was in “clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress” when she spoke to law enforcement and does not want video or audio of those raw moments made public.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741Read it at Associated Press
CELEBRITIES
Washington Examiner

Naomi Judd was found alive after self-inflicted firearm wound: Court filing

The family of Naomi Judd filed a court petition requesting that documents related to her death remain confidential. The petition notes that Ashley Judd found her mother alive after a self-inflicted firearm wound and waited with her for around 30 minutes until help arrived, according to the Tennessean. The matriarch...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Chalmette, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
Soaps In Depth

Soap Alum Robyn Griggs Is Entering Hospice Care

It is with great sadness that we have to report that daytime alum Robyn Griggs, who was diagnosed with stage four cervical cancer in the fall of 2020, is entering hospice care either today or tomorrow. “She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational,” read a post shared to her social media accounts. “Please continue to keep Robyn and her family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Louisiana, Florida Shootings This Week Leave 4 Dead, Including 1 Suspect

Two separate shootings in Florida and Louisiana this week resulted in the deaths of four people. A man, identified as 49-year-old Quinton Hunter, barged into a Narcotics Anonymous meeting that was taking place Monday night at the offices of the nonprofit organization Bridge the Gap, CBS 12 reported. Hunter then...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cyril Wecht
Fox News

New Orleans woman charged with stabbing two toddlers, leaving one dead

A 4-year-old girl died and a 2-year-old is in critical condition after a New Orleans woman allegedly stabbed the two toddlers repeatedly on Sunday. Janee Pedescleaux, 31, is facing charges of 2nd-degree murder, attempted 2nd-degree murder and 2nd-degree cruelty to a juvenile, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The attack took place inside Pedescleaux's home, and neighbors say she posted a video to her Instagram shortly after the stabbings, according to Fox 8.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thecinemaholic.com

Paul Jandreau Murder: Where is Lateisha Jandreau Now?

In July 2010, North Carolina saw one of the most tragic instances of marriage problems that eventually ended with the wife shooting her husband. If not for an extremely devoted group of friends of the husband, Lateisha Jandreau might have even gotten rid of the body and could have gotten away with the murder. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Killer Bods: Blood, Sweat, And Tears’ takes a deep dive into the murder and minutely explains to the viewers what happened chronologically. If you are already interested, looking to learn all about the case, the identity, and the current whereabouts of the perpetrator, then we’ve your back. So let’s just dive in, then.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

New Orleans prisoner barricade protest ends, Louisiana authorities say

The New Orleans prisoners protest – in which inmates barricaded themselves inside a pod to plea for improved jail conditions – ended on Sunday, Louisiana authorities say. Orleans Justice Center inmates organized on Friday to demand better conditions – including asking for better food and medicine, a washing machine, a dryer and a kiosk. The effort lasted throughout the weekend.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thecinemaholic.com

Rent A Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 7 Recap and Ending, Explained

In the seventh episode of ‘Rent a Girlfriend’ season 2 titled ‘Ex and Girlfriend,’ Kazuya struggles to recall what really happened after he returned to his apartment following the drinking party. Later that day, Mami visits the karaoke bar where he works and Ruka becomes suspicious about Kazuya’s behavior around her. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Rent a Girlfriend’ or ‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu’ season 2 episode 7. SPOILERS AHEAD!!!
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Hurricane Katrina#Autopsies#Lawsuits#A Real Memorial Patient#Apple Tv#Lifecare Hospitals#Honduran
thecinemaholic.com

Power Book III Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained

Created by Sascha Penn, ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ is the second spin-off to the crime-drama series ‘Power.’ It also serves as the prequel to the entire franchise, revolving around Kanan Stark, the ruthless antagonist and later anti-villain from the original series. The Starz show chronicles how Kanan, a young man full of kindness and promise, became a vicious criminal mastermind and drug lord. In season 1, Kanan (Mekai Curtis) shoots Detective Malcolm Howard (Omar Epps) on his mother’s instructions, not realizing that Howard is actually his biological father. Raquel Thomas (Patina Miller) clearly wants to send Howard a message, even if he is set to die immediately after receiving it.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

A Model Family Ending, Explained: Who is the Mole? Who Killed Han-cheol?

Even intelligent, well-made thriller movies and TV shows make the mistake of giving their protagonists an intellectual plot armor. Their actions don’t seem to have consequences even when they would have in a remotely realistic scenario. They escape the fall of the proverbial dominos every time simply because they are the protagonists. However, once in a blue moon comes a show or a film that takes this stereotypical approach of storytelling and turns it on its head. One such show is Netflix’s South Korean thriller series ‘A Model Family.’ It puts its protagonist, Park Dong-ha (Woo Jung), through hell. A family man through and through, Dong-ha discovers that he must become a drug mule to keep his wife and children safe. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘A Model Family.’ SPOILERS AHEAD.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy