New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Ashley Judd Found Mom Naomi Alive After She Shot Herself
Actress Ashley Judd revealed Friday that she found her mother, singer Naomi Judd, alive after she shot herself in April—and she waited with her for 30 minutes for help to arrive. The disclosure came in a court petition to seal the records of the investigation into Naomi’s suicide, a file that includes recorded interviews with Ashley and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland. Media organizations have submitted requests to see the files, but Ashley Judd said it would violate the family’s privacy. The Associated Press reports that she argues she was in “clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress” when she spoke to law enforcement and does not want video or audio of those raw moments made public.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741Read it at Associated Press
Shock twist as decomposed torso found at Lake Mead tied to unlikely victim after 4 sets of human remains found in months
ONE of the many sets of human remains found at Lake Mead may belong to a veteran who drowned saving his wife's life, family said. Kenneth Funk was 56 when he died after diving into the Nevada basin after his wife who was thrown off their pontoon boat on June 19, 2004.
Washington Examiner
Naomi Judd was found alive after self-inflicted firearm wound: Court filing
The family of Naomi Judd filed a court petition requesting that documents related to her death remain confidential. The petition notes that Ashley Judd found her mother alive after a self-inflicted firearm wound and waited with her for around 30 minutes until help arrived, according to the Tennessean. The matriarch...
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Her Silence Regarding Anne Heche’s Death
Ellen DeGeneres is honoring Anne Heche after the actress died Friday at age 53. Heche, who died after suffering burns and a severe brain injury when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home Aug. 5, dated DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. The Ellen Show host shared a tribute...
A New Orleans officer was suspended after a bystander claimed he did nothing to stop the public rape of an unconscious woman
"I mean, this police officer isn't even moving. He's still just parked here," a bystander can be heard saying after she approached the officer.
Soap Alum Robyn Griggs Is Entering Hospice Care
It is with great sadness that we have to report that daytime alum Robyn Griggs, who was diagnosed with stage four cervical cancer in the fall of 2020, is entering hospice care either today or tomorrow. “She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational,” read a post shared to her social media accounts. “Please continue to keep Robyn and her family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”
International Business Times
Louisiana, Florida Shootings This Week Leave 4 Dead, Including 1 Suspect
Two separate shootings in Florida and Louisiana this week resulted in the deaths of four people. A man, identified as 49-year-old Quinton Hunter, barged into a Narcotics Anonymous meeting that was taking place Monday night at the offices of the nonprofit organization Bridge the Gap, CBS 12 reported. Hunter then...
A Guy On Her Flight Followed Her Around The Airport After Landing, So She Turned To A Group Of Women For Help — Plus 18 Similar Stories About Helpful Strangers
"God only knows where I could have ended up if I hadn’t found them!"
New Orleans woman charged with stabbing two toddlers, leaving one dead
A 4-year-old girl died and a 2-year-old is in critical condition after a New Orleans woman allegedly stabbed the two toddlers repeatedly on Sunday. Janee Pedescleaux, 31, is facing charges of 2nd-degree murder, attempted 2nd-degree murder and 2nd-degree cruelty to a juvenile, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The attack took place inside Pedescleaux's home, and neighbors say she posted a video to her Instagram shortly after the stabbings, according to Fox 8.
thecinemaholic.com
Paul Jandreau Murder: Where is Lateisha Jandreau Now?
In July 2010, North Carolina saw one of the most tragic instances of marriage problems that eventually ended with the wife shooting her husband. If not for an extremely devoted group of friends of the husband, Lateisha Jandreau might have even gotten rid of the body and could have gotten away with the murder. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Killer Bods: Blood, Sweat, And Tears’ takes a deep dive into the murder and minutely explains to the viewers what happened chronologically. If you are already interested, looking to learn all about the case, the identity, and the current whereabouts of the perpetrator, then we’ve your back. So let’s just dive in, then.
New Orleans prisoner barricade protest ends, Louisiana authorities say
The New Orleans prisoners protest – in which inmates barricaded themselves inside a pod to plea for improved jail conditions – ended on Sunday, Louisiana authorities say. Orleans Justice Center inmates organized on Friday to demand better conditions – including asking for better food and medicine, a washing machine, a dryer and a kiosk. The effort lasted throughout the weekend.
thecinemaholic.com
Rent A Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 7 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the seventh episode of ‘Rent a Girlfriend’ season 2 titled ‘Ex and Girlfriend,’ Kazuya struggles to recall what really happened after he returned to his apartment following the drinking party. Later that day, Mami visits the karaoke bar where he works and Ruka becomes suspicious about Kazuya’s behavior around her. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Rent a Girlfriend’ or ‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu’ season 2 episode 7. SPOILERS AHEAD!!!
thecinemaholic.com
Power Book III Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained
Created by Sascha Penn, ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ is the second spin-off to the crime-drama series ‘Power.’ It also serves as the prequel to the entire franchise, revolving around Kanan Stark, the ruthless antagonist and later anti-villain from the original series. The Starz show chronicles how Kanan, a young man full of kindness and promise, became a vicious criminal mastermind and drug lord. In season 1, Kanan (Mekai Curtis) shoots Detective Malcolm Howard (Omar Epps) on his mother’s instructions, not realizing that Howard is actually his biological father. Raquel Thomas (Patina Miller) clearly wants to send Howard a message, even if he is set to die immediately after receiving it.
thecinemaholic.com
A Model Family Ending, Explained: Who is the Mole? Who Killed Han-cheol?
Even intelligent, well-made thriller movies and TV shows make the mistake of giving their protagonists an intellectual plot armor. Their actions don’t seem to have consequences even when they would have in a remotely realistic scenario. They escape the fall of the proverbial dominos every time simply because they are the protagonists. However, once in a blue moon comes a show or a film that takes this stereotypical approach of storytelling and turns it on its head. One such show is Netflix’s South Korean thriller series ‘A Model Family.’ It puts its protagonist, Park Dong-ha (Woo Jung), through hell. A family man through and through, Dong-ha discovers that he must become a drug mule to keep his wife and children safe. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘A Model Family.’ SPOILERS AHEAD.
