Gig Harbor, WA

southsoundbiz.com

Two New Council Members Appointed to Tacoma City Council

Two new councilmembers, Paul Herrera and Olgy Diaz, were appointed to the Tacoma City Council last week. Herrera was appointed to serve as the Pierce County Council District 2 representative. He succeeds Hans Zeiger, who recently announced his resignation and officially stepped down on July 31. Herrera is a Puyallup...
TACOMA, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

BREAKING: Snohomish County to purchase second hotel for homeless

Snohomish County, Wash., August 15, 2022 – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced that the County is using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase a second hotel to convert to time-limited bridge housing with wraparound services. The America’s Best Value Inn in Edmonds will provide 55 new units of time-limited, bridge housing for individuals living without shelter.
gigharbornow.org

Brian Wickens named new principal at Harbor Ridge

Brian Wickens is the new principal at Harbor Ridge Middle School, Peninsula School District announced last week. Wickens replaces Mike Benoit, who previously was announced as the new principal at Peninsula High School. Wickens has been an assistant principal at Harbor Ridge since 2004. Before that, he taught in Tacoma...
GIG HARBOR, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Mill Creek’s DRCC site: 19 acres of potential

MILL CREEK – Most of the City of Mill Creek has been developed out but there are at least 19-acres that have not. The City acquired this acreage, spread across four parcels of land adjacent to Mill Creek Sports Park – the Dobson, Remillard, Church, and Cook (or DRCC for short) sites – over the last 15 years and are currently in the process of figuring out what to do with it.
MILL CREEK, WA
publicola.com

Seattle Legislation Aims to Stop “Crisis Pregnancy Centers” From Lying Quite So Much

At a press conference and bill signing for three pieces of legislation aimed at protecting people who seek abortions in Seattle, City Councilmember Tammy Morales said she had also introduced legislation that would bar so-called crisis pregnancy centers—fake clinics run by religious anti-abortion groups—from false advertising at their locations inside city limits.
SEATTLE, WA
thurstontalk.com

That Is How We Do It Here at Pam Fisher Properties

Pam Fisher started in real estate in 2003 and created her own firm in 2020. Pam Fisher Properties specializes in residential resale and new construction for single family homes, but also works with vacant land, multi family, condos and townhomes. Pam helps buyers and sellers in the Greater Puget Sound Region, primarily in DuPont, Lacey, Olympia, Puyallup and communities surrounding JBLM.
OLYMPIA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

These areas of WA are likely to get hotter — but people keep moving there

Many parts of Washington will see more severe heat waves in coming decades, but that isn't stopping an influx of new residents from moving to those communities. New projections from a New York-based research group predict Benton and Franklin counties — home to the Tri-Cities and among the fastest-growing Washington counties in the past decade — could see heat waves above 90 degrees last nearly twice as long as they currently do. The number of days above 100 in those areas is likely to double, according to the models.
WASHINGTON STATE
downtownbellevue.com

Bellevue Rent Reaches New High in July 2022

Rental platform, Zumper, recently published their latest Seattle Metro Report. The report covered 14 cities in the area to highlight the most and least expensive cities for rent and cities with the fastest growing rents. The Washington one-bedroom median rent was $1,537. Bellevue ranked as the most expensive city to...
The Suburban Times

Beware Jury Duty Phone Scam

Pierce County social media post. Be careful! The jury duty phone scam has returned to Pierce County. The court won’t call you and demand money from you for missing jury duty. If you have sent money to the scammers please contact your bank immediately and file a report with your local police department.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

