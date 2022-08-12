Read full article on original website
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Tom Brady Admitted 1 'Very Difficult' Issue In His Marriage
With Tom Brady taking an extended absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many have been speculating about the reason for it. While Brady and his family are reportedly doing OK health-wise, the reason for his departure could still be related to his loved ones. Perhaps the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Deion Sanders Girlfriend Photos
Deion Sanders' longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, shared some adorable photos on social media earlier this week. The longtime girlfriend of the former NFL star turned college football head coach shared some cool throwback photos. "FOREVER young, fly, and FINE!! @deionsanders Happy Birthday Baby!! I ❤️ you!!" she wrote.
Skip Bayless Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Panthers Debut
On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers named Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield led the Panthers on a 13-play, 54-yard drive that was capped off by a Zane Gonzalez field goal. During the Panthers' first series, Mayfield completed four of his seven pass...
Antonio Brown has message for Jerry Jones
Antonio Brown is offering more sunshine and rainbows this week. The notorious former NFL star spoke recently with TMZ Sports and shared a message for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, whose team has recently run into some trouble at the wide receiver position. “Tell Jerry Jones to call me,” said...
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video
New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
thecomeback.com
Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama
Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A Prominent New Job
Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season. While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Video released of Aqib Talib’s brother shooting and killing another coach at a Youth Football Game
Yaqub Talib is wanted in Texas right now for the fatal shooting of a youth football coach. A video was obtained by TMZ Sports, and shows a fight break out between it looks like parents or coaches. At that point you can hear gun shots ringing out. It is a graphic video, so please tread with caution.
Half-brother of Vikings star Dalvin Cook charged with murder
The Miami-Herald confirmed through the 18-year-old's mother that he is Dalvin Cook's half-brother.
Ben Roethlisberger reacts to Kenny Pickett, Steelers QBs’ big game vs. Seahawks
Ben Roethlisberger couldn’t hide his excitement about the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers after Kenny Pickett and the rest of the quarterback group showed up big time against the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers won their first preseason game for 2022 against the Seahawks 32-25, with Pickett, Mason Rudolph and...
NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin's Bold Prediction
Are the Dallas Cowboys facing a potential dynasty team within their own division?. One Cowboys legend believes so. Former Cowboys great Michael Irvin believes the Jalen Hurts-led Eagles could be a dynasty in the making. Fans aren't completely buying in, though. "The last time Michael Irvin had us in a...
Ben Roethlisberger Sends Clear Message About Steelers Quarterbacks
On Saturday night, the Steelers battled the Seahawks to begin their preseason schedule. Ben Roethlisberger, who retired this offseason, tuned in. The Steelers played three quarterbacks during the game, including Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett. Each is competing for the starting job. All three threw a touchdown pass....
NFL World Reacts To Andy Dalton's Saints Debut
If last night's preseason opener is any indication, the New Orleans Saints are in capable hands if backup quarterback Andy Dalton has to play this season. Dalton, who is entering his 12th NFL campaign, led the Saints on a touchdown drive in his only possession in Saturday's 17-13 loss to the Houston Texans.
Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About The Dallas Cowboys Tonight
Last year, the Dallas Cowboys were one of the most undisciplined teams in the NFL. Not much has changed since then. Laundry was all over the field during Saturday night's preseason bout between the Cowboys and Broncos. Dallas was penalized a whopping nine times for 65 yards in the first...
Saints Transactions: Aug. 8 - Aug. 13
New Orleans Saints transactions from Aug. 7 to Aug. 13 in the 2022 training camp and preseason season.
Bengals Bites: Joe Burrow Returns, Left Guard Battle Heats Up
Burrow was back under center for the Bengals on Sunday
Tua Tagovailoa leads Dolphins' inactives vs. Buccaneers in preseason opener
The Miami Dolphins are ready to begin their first campaign under new head coach Mike McDaniel, as they’re taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday night. For the matchup, the Dolphins have listed 17 players as “Not Expected to Play,” including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa....
Cowboys Ex Deion Sanders Rips Hall of Fame: 'I Need a Different Jacket'
"There needs to be a starting 11," argued Sanders. "There needs to be an upper room. My head don’t belong with some of these other heads that’s in the Hall of Fame.''
