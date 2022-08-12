ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

The Spun

Tom Brady Admitted 1 'Very Difficult' Issue In His Marriage

With Tom Brady taking an extended absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many have been speculating about the reason for it. While Brady and his family are reportedly doing OK health-wise, the reason for his departure could still be related to his loved ones. Perhaps the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Deion Sanders Girlfriend Photos

Deion Sanders' longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, shared some adorable photos on social media earlier this week. The longtime girlfriend of the former NFL star turned college football head coach shared some cool throwback photos. "FOREVER young, fly, and FINE!! @deionsanders Happy Birthday Baby!! I ❤️ you!!" she wrote.
NFL
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Panthers Debut

On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers named Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield led the Panthers on a 13-play, 54-yard drive that was capped off by a Zane Gonzalez field goal. During the Panthers' first series, Mayfield completed four of his seven pass...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Antonio Brown has message for Jerry Jones

Antonio Brown is offering more sunshine and rainbows this week. The notorious former NFL star spoke recently with TMZ Sports and shared a message for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, whose team has recently run into some trouble at the wide receiver position. “Tell Jerry Jones to call me,” said...
DALLAS, TX
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video

New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
The Spun

Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A Prominent New Job

Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season. While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be...
NFL
Chris Olave
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin's Bold Prediction

Are the Dallas Cowboys facing a potential dynasty team within their own division?. One Cowboys legend believes so. Former Cowboys great Michael Irvin believes the Jalen Hurts-led Eagles could be a dynasty in the making. Fans aren't completely buying in, though. "The last time Michael Irvin had us in a...
NFL
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Sends Clear Message About Steelers Quarterbacks

On Saturday night, the Steelers battled the Seahawks to begin their preseason schedule. Ben Roethlisberger, who retired this offseason, tuned in. The Steelers played three quarterbacks during the game, including Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett. Each is competing for the starting job. All three threw a touchdown pass....
PITTSBURGH, PA
#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Wr
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Andy Dalton's Saints Debut

If last night's preseason opener is any indication, the New Orleans Saints are in capable hands if backup quarterback Andy Dalton has to play this season. Dalton, who is entering his 12th NFL campaign, led the Saints on a touchdown drive in his only possession in Saturday's 17-13 loss to the Houston Texans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
