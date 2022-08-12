ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Akron Beacon Journal

Austin Hedges directs anger toward New York replay crew after loss: 'It cost the game'

Austin Hedges didn't hold back his frustration. After the Guardians' 4-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers Tuesday night, a game that effectively began and ended with controversial calls that left Cleveland's dugout frustrated, Hedges directed some anger toward the New York replay crew that overturned a crucial call at home plate in the first inning. ...
CLEVELAND, OH

