Julia Hales didn’t know she had Down’s syndrome until she was 21. “My mum and dad sat me down and told me that I was quite special to other people,” remembers the 42-year-old actor. “I said, ‘Oh, OK.’ But I was really angry at first. I didn’t want to look like a person with Down’s syndrome. It took me a long time – but I have accepted it and I’m celebrating it now.”

