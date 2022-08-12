SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas - Ryland Ward knows he looks different from other kids, though it's hard for him to talk about why. When he moved to a new school in Lampasas, the small Central Texas town where he lives with his mother, the 10-year-old felt other children staring at him when he wore a T-shirt to class. Just below his sleeve, at the crook of his left elbow, a deep chunk of flesh is missing - as if a monster had taken a bite out of his arm.

