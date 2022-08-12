ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiner, TX

fox7austin.com

Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stage 4 permit reductions are now in effect in Central Texas counties within the San Antonio Pool, says the Edwards Aquifer Authority. This includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties. EAA says it was officially confirmed that the revisions for Comal Springs updated...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kwhi.com

BODY FOUND IN DITCH NEAR I-10 IN FAYETTE CO.

Authorities in Fayette County are investigating after a body was discovered Sunday morning near I-10, between Schulenburg and Flatonia. A release from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office states that around 7:15 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call from an individual who had stopped for a break at I-10 and FM 2238, the Engle exit, when she noticed a person was lying in a ditch and appeared to be deceased. Deputies and a Texas Ranger were contacted.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Rollover crash injures sheriff’s deputy

A Gonzales County sheriff’s deputy avoided serious injury after a rollover accident took place at 7:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. According to the Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was responding to a disturbance when the patrol vehicle had a tire blowout in the area of Texas 97 and Farm-to-Market Road 466, which caused the vehicle to roll several times.
GONZALES COUNTY, TX
sanmarcostx.gov

San Marcos Police Investigating Deadly Crash

At approximately 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022, San Marcos Police responded to a major crash at the intersection of McCarty Lane and Hunter Road. The collision involved two vehicles, a white Kia and a silver Toyota Scion. The preliminary investigation found the Kia was traveling inbound on Hunter...
SAN MARCOS, TX
Houston Chronicle

Five years on, Sutherland Springs shooting victims fight for government to admit liability

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas - Ryland Ward knows he looks different from other kids, though it's hard for him to talk about why. When he moved to a new school in Lampasas, the small Central Texas town where he lives with his mother, the 10-year-old felt other children staring at him when he wore a T-shirt to class. Just below his sleeve, at the crook of his left elbow, a deep chunk of flesh is missing - as if a monster had taken a bite out of his arm.
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX

