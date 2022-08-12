Read full article on original website
Related
Arkansas teen overcomes health problems to receive big college scholarship
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As back-to-school week continues, college campuses are flocked with new students filled with hopes and dreams for the future. The only thing bigger than the excitement can be the price tag of admission. The dream for many high school seniors is to soon be a...
uams.edu
UAMS College of Medicine Welcomes Class of 2026 to Two Campuses
Aug. 15, 2022 | Aug. 15, 2022 | The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) welcomed the incoming College of Medicine Class of 2026 in an Aug. 5 white coat ceremony held simultaneously at two different campuses for the first time in UAMS history. The new physicians-in-training gathered for...
arkadelphian.com
Tonya Renee Patterson
Tonya Renee Patterson, age 45, of Arkadelphia, passed from this life on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at her home. She was born Sept. 5, 1976, in Yellville, the daughter of the late Michael and Barbara Clark Cobb. Tonya was a Certified Nursing Assistant. She was of the Pentecostal Faith. Tonya enjoyed wood craft carving, fishing and taking care of her animals.
arkadelphian.com
Adam Joe Rayborn
Adam Joe Rayborn, age 30, of Prescott, passed from this life on Friday, August 12, 2022, at St. Vincent Medical Center in Little Rock. He was born August 19, 1991, in Little Rock, the son of Leo Elsworth and Brenda Louise Weaver Rayborn III. Adam was a graduate of Rosston High School. He attended the Crossroads Assembly of God Church in Delight. Adam enjoyed all types of music and fishing in his free time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Arkansas Razorbacks QB Ryan Mallett makes head-coaching debut at White Hall
SBLive is previewing the Arkansas high school football teams from the three largest classifications. Today, we feature the White Hall Bulldogs from the 5A-Central Conference. By Jeff Halpern WHITE HALL BULLDOGSHEAD COACHRyan Mallett, first year 2021 AT A GLANCEOverall record: 11-3 ...
Brother & Sister Reel in Two Gigantic Fish in Arkansas
Summer is lake time and it's definitely fishing time too. You hear people say they 'caught the big one' or 'almost caught the big one' and the fish in the story gets bigger and bigger every time the story is told. Well, a brother and sister in Arkansas really did catch the big one...each.
arkadelphian.com
Prayer rally slated at Feaster Park
The MLK Committee of Clark County, in partnership with area churches, faith-based programs and community partners, will hold a community and county prayer rally Sunday, Aug. 28, from 6-7 p.m. at Feaster Park in Arkadelphia. The program will be held in collaboration with the National Day of Prayer on the...
Recent studies rank Arkansas poorly for children’s health, families
Arkansas ranks poorly in health care for its children.
RELATED PEOPLE
Arkansas to see the coldest day since early June!
It's hard to believe that Little Rock is set to see the coolest day since June 10th just two days after recording the hottest temperatures in 8 years. But that's exactly what is going to happen!
arkadelphian.com
Obituary: Jayne Eakin
Jayne Martha Eakin left this earth and went home on August 13, 2022. Born on September 11, 1927, she was the youngest of 13 to Blaz and Annie Hackman. She was of the Catholic faith. Her parents migrated from Germany through Ellis Island and landed in Tonopah, Nevada. The baby...
arkadelphian.com
WEEK IN CLARK COUNTY HISTORY: Aug. 14-20
For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald, housed in the archives of Riley-Hickingbotham Library at Ouachita Baptist University. We choose some front-page news from editions dating back 10, 15 and 20 years ago. 10 years ago in Clark County. Aug....
Benton man brings vision to life by opening concession stand
BENTON, Ark. — After driving past an old concession stand that had been used as storage for years, Joseph Scott Elliott had a thought. He had a vision to transform the concession stand in Benton's Tyndall Park. "I decided to give the mayor a call," Elliott said. "I told...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thv11.com
School district in Arkansas switches to 4-day week
The Poyen School District has announced that they will be implementing a 4-day school week. Monday will now be considered as part of the 'weekend.'
Mayoral candidate Steve Landers admits to leaving loaded gun in Little Rock restaurant bathroom
A Little Rock mayoral candidate campaigning on making streets safer admits he left his loaded gun at a local restaurant.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunday starts cool and ends hot!
TONIGHT: Even though temperatures got into the low and mid 90s Saturday afternoon, the low humidity will allow temperatures to cool quickly! We will drop into the 70s by 9 PM and into the upper 60s before sunrise Sunday morning. Skies will be clear with a light east breeze around 5 mph.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon; higher rain chance tonight & tomorrow
It’s not as hot as yesterday, but it will still be hot in Little Rock and Central Arkansas this afternoon. Couple the heat with an approaching front, and there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Plus, much of Central, West, and all of South Arkansas are under Heat Advisories this afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
magnoliareporter.com
Driveshaft part crashes through pick-up truck window, killing Arkadelphia driver
An Arkadelphia man died about 3:34 p.m. Monday in a freak accident on U.S. 67 near the Gum Springs community (Clark County). Max Brown, 64, owner of Max Brown Insurance, was driving a 2020 model Ford F-150 south on the highway, just north of the Arkansas 26 intersection. A northbound...
LRPD: Woman struck by vehicle Friday night in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle near Young Road and Brenda Circle Friday night. The identity of the woman has not been released. Police responded around 10:30 last night. The woman was found critically injured in the roadway and was taken to the hospital but died a […]
arkadelphian.com
BITS & PIECES: Monday, Aug. 15
Bits & Pieces, consider yourself a true fan of The Arkadelphian. This column is bits and pieces of news and opinions on matters, and it doesn’t land on social media like some posts, like the popular Dispatch Desk. I spent one recent morning driving around town distributing business cards that have our QR code that lands directly on our homepage. Of the numerous medical clinics I visited, all had heard of Arkadelphia’s online news source. One person, however, said, “Oh, yeah, that Facebook thing?” Take a deep breath, Joe. I explained it isn’t a “Facebook thing” but rather a website where one can find local news and information. I’d like to ask a favor of you, Dear Bits & Pieces Reader: help spread the word that there is more to The Arkadelphian than what one finds on social media. The spoon-fed Facebook crowd sees only a portion of what is on this site. Bookmark this page, just like eBay or Amazon, and visit it at least once a day to see what’s new.
Baptist Health opens new health center for elderly in NLR
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new health center in North Little Rock will provide care for more elderly people. Baptist Health officials gathered on Friday morning for a ribbon cutting to show off the brand new PACE Adult Day Health Center. Seniors will be able to see therapists,...
Comments / 0