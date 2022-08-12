ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donaldson, AR

uams.edu

UAMS College of Medicine Welcomes Class of 2026 to Two Campuses

Aug. 15, 2022 | Aug. 15, 2022 | The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) welcomed the incoming College of Medicine Class of 2026 in an Aug. 5 white coat ceremony held simultaneously at two different campuses for the first time in UAMS history. The new physicians-in-training gathered for...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkadelphian.com

Tonya Renee Patterson

Tonya Renee Patterson, age 45, of Arkadelphia, passed from this life on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at her home. She was born Sept. 5, 1976, in Yellville, the daughter of the late Michael and Barbara Clark Cobb. Tonya was a Certified Nursing Assistant. She was of the Pentecostal Faith. Tonya enjoyed wood craft carving, fishing and taking care of her animals.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Adam Joe Rayborn

Adam Joe Rayborn, age 30, of Prescott, passed from this life on Friday, August 12, 2022, at St. Vincent Medical Center in Little Rock. He was born August 19, 1991, in Little Rock, the son of Leo Elsworth and Brenda Louise Weaver Rayborn III. Adam was a graduate of Rosston High School. He attended the Crossroads Assembly of God Church in Delight. Adam enjoyed all types of music and fishing in his free time.
PRESCOTT, AR
Power 95.9

Brother & Sister Reel in Two Gigantic Fish in Arkansas

Summer is lake time and it's definitely fishing time too. You hear people say they 'caught the big one' or 'almost caught the big one' and the fish in the story gets bigger and bigger every time the story is told. Well, a brother and sister in Arkansas really did catch the big one...each.
CONWAY, AR
arkadelphian.com

Prayer rally slated at Feaster Park

The MLK Committee of Clark County, in partnership with area churches, faith-based programs and community partners, will hold a community and county prayer rally Sunday, Aug. 28, from 6-7 p.m. at Feaster Park in Arkadelphia. The program will be held in collaboration with the National Day of Prayer on the...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Obituary: Jayne Eakin

Jayne Martha Eakin left this earth and went home on August 13, 2022. Born on September 11, 1927, she was the youngest of 13 to Blaz and Annie Hackman. She was of the Catholic faith. Her parents migrated from Germany through Ellis Island and landed in Tonopah, Nevada. The baby...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

WEEK IN CLARK COUNTY HISTORY: Aug. 14-20

For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald, housed in the archives of Riley-Hickingbotham Library at Ouachita Baptist University. We choose some front-page news from editions dating back 10, 15 and 20 years ago. 10 years ago in Clark County. Aug....
CLARK COUNTY, AR
THV11

Benton man brings vision to life by opening concession stand

BENTON, Ark. — After driving past an old concession stand that had been used as storage for years, Joseph Scott Elliott had a thought. He had a vision to transform the concession stand in Benton's Tyndall Park. "I decided to give the mayor a call," Elliott said. "I told...
BENTON, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunday starts cool and ends hot!

TONIGHT: Even though temperatures got into the low and mid 90s Saturday afternoon, the low humidity will allow temperatures to cool quickly! We will drop into the 70s by 9 PM and into the upper 60s before sunrise Sunday morning. Skies will be clear with a light east breeze around 5 mph.
ARKANSAS STATE
arkadelphian.com

BITS & PIECES: Monday, Aug. 15

Bits & Pieces, consider yourself a true fan of The Arkadelphian. This column is bits and pieces of news and opinions on matters, and it doesn’t land on social media like some posts, like the popular Dispatch Desk. I spent one recent morning driving around town distributing business cards that have our QR code that lands directly on our homepage. Of the numerous medical clinics I visited, all had heard of Arkadelphia’s online news source. One person, however, said, “Oh, yeah, that Facebook thing?” Take a deep breath, Joe. I explained it isn’t a “Facebook thing” but rather a website where one can find local news and information. I’d like to ask a favor of you, Dear Bits & Pieces Reader: help spread the word that there is more to The Arkadelphian than what one finds on social media. The spoon-fed Facebook crowd sees only a portion of what is on this site. Bookmark this page, just like eBay or Amazon, and visit it at least once a day to see what’s new.
ARKADELPHIA, AR

