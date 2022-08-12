Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
kmyu.tv
GALLERY: Utahns attend day 2 of Sandy City Balloon Festival
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Hot air balloons filled the sky in Sandy for the city's second day of their 2022 balloon festival. The annual event was free to the public and included crafts. The third annual Balloon Fest 5k also took place Saturday. A concert and glow event was...
kmyu.tv
GALLERY: Sandy elementary school celebrates first day back to class
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Schools around the state are welcoming hundreds of students back through their doors for the 2022-2023 school year. In the Canyons School District, Glacier Hills Elementary School in Sandy celebrated with a red carpet, and, of course, Blizzard — their Yeti mascot. Monday marked...
kmyu.tv
Soldier Canyon evacuated, road closed after flooding
STOCKTON, Utah (KUTV) — Soldier Canyon and the mouth of Soldier Canyon have been evacuated due to flooding, officials said. Stockton police said Soldier Canyon road was shut down on Saturday. They asked people to avoid the area while emergency and road crews worked. Officials with the National Weather...
kmyu.tv
Church announces names of two future Latter-day Saint temples
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two temples planned for construction have officially received their names, officials with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said. They said the temple coming to Birmingham, England, will be called the Birmingham England Temple. This temple was first announced by Church President...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmyu.tv
Reward in Rosie Tapia cold case grows to $100k
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — New reward money is now being offered for information in the murder of Rosie Tapia, who was abducted and killed 27 years ago this weekend. "So whoever took her, come forward," said Lewine Tapia, Rosie's mother who has been steadfast in keeping her daughter's memory and the criminal case alive. "If this was your child, wouldn't you want justice for them also?"
kmyu.tv
Knife involved after family party breaks out into fight
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A family party in West Jordan devolved into a fight early Sunday morning after an uninvited guest showed up, police said. The incident happened shortly before 4:45 a.m. in the area of 3300 West and 6700 South. Sgt. Brian Schaff with the West Jordan...
kmyu.tv
Police seeking suspect after shooting in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in West Valley City that hospitalized one man. They responded to reports of the shooting on Sunday in the area of 4350 West and 3100 South. A man was found on the scene with...
kmyu.tv
OICI Protocol activated after man taken into custody dies at hospital
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City police have activated the Officer-Involved-Critical-Incident Protocol after they said a man died after he was taken into custody. They said the man was taken into custody near 350 West and 700 South before he became unresponsive and was taken to the hospital where he died.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmyu.tv
3 charged with disorderly conduct after staged kidnapping for YouTube channel
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Three people were charged with disorderly conduct after police said they staged a kidnapping for a YouTube video. West Jordan police said they received at least two calls between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday from people who said they saw someone being carried around 7000 South.
kmyu.tv
American Fork Dominates Roy, Plus 14 Other High School Football Games
August 12, 2022 — (KUTV) - Week 1 of the high school football season got underway on Thursday. Stansbury crushed Pine View 72-13 in Friday Night Rivals and Timpview ran over Lone Peak 31-10. American Fork might be one of the best teams in Class 6A, shutting out the Royals 48-0. You can watch highlights of these games right here, along with 12 other match-ups from the opening week of the 2022 high school football season.
Comments / 0