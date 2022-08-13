Aretha Franklin – the undisputed Queen Of Soul, multiple Grammy winner and first woman in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, died o…

Read full article on original website
Detroit to pay tribute to Sarah E. Ray, civil rights activist once kicked off Boblo Boat
Head to Detroit’s Palmer Park Saturday afternoon to celebrate the late civil rights activist who fought for Black people to ride the Boblo boat and changed the course of history for generations of Detroiters. Detroit Parks Coalition, in partnership with People for Palmer Park and the Sarah E. Ray Project, will be hosting a free event to honor Detroit’s late civil rights activist Sarah Elizabeth Ray. ...
Detroit News
Big Sean bringing back community-focused DON Weekend Aug. 25-27
DON Weekend — that stands for Detroit's On Now, and is also a nod to Big Sean's nickname, Sean Don — will include a neighborhood block party from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan, Lloyd H. Diehl Club, at 4242 Collingwood St. in Detroit.
Red Hot Chili Peppers show Detroit extra love at huge homecoming stadium concert
DETROIT – It was quite the homecoming for two members of the Red Hot Chili Peppers as the band played their biggest Michigan concert ever in their decades-long career in front of more than 30,000 fans at Comerica Park on Sunday, Aug.14. Lead Singer Anthony Kiedis was born and...
Detroit News
Child actress returns home to Metro Detroit to host 'Beast' movie screening
Royal Oak — A transplanted Metro Detroit actress got to live out a dream Saturday night by hosting the screening of her first big screen movie back in the Detroit area. Leah Jeffries, a 12-year-old actress who once lived in Novi but now resides in Los Angeles, hosted a screening of "Beast" at the Emagine Royal Oak so her friends and family could watch her latest role.
fox2detroit.com
Family seeks more charges in teen son's death • Lathrup council member eavesdrops • Oxford's new security
TUESDAY NEWS HIT - Three weeks ago a 16-year-old boy was charged with shooting and killing a 14-year-old boy. The victim's family says there were young accomplices -- and they want to see those kids punished for the deadly crime too. The accused teen gunman Ryan McLeod was in court...
wcsx.com
Radio Legend Getting a Statue in Windsor
Whether you know the name Rosalie Trombley or not, her influence on Detroit radio and radio as a whole was second to none! Thankfully the city of Windsor Ontario has recognized that. Rosalie Trombley was a Canadian music director for the station CKLW, also known as “The Big 8”. Rosalie...
'The most Detroit thing' ever? The story behind the pic of a man grilling outside a burning house
On Friday, local photographer Cary Longchamps captured quite the unique photo near a Detroit house fire, showing a man cooking hot dogs. Thanks to a goofy caption, that photo went viral over the weekend.
fox2detroit.com
Man set up, carjacked after planning to meet women from Detroit club
A man was planning to meet two women when a Detroit after hours club closed. Instead, the women and a man set him up. They robbed him at gunpoint and stole his car.
fox2detroit.com
Giant slide reopens at Belle Isle Park in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A giant slide at Belle Isle Park in Detroit is back for a few weeks. The six-lane slide cost $1 to go down. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend. The Department of Natural...
fox2detroit.com
Hundreds of hardcover books 50% off during Barnes & Noble Book Haul
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Need to add some new books to your home library?. Barnes & Noble's Book Haul is back to help. Hundreds of hardcover books are 50% off, both in store and online through Sept. 5. The sale also includes deals on board games, planners, LEGOs, tea, and...
fox2detroit.com
Concerns over cemetery plot lead to dispute, potential for body to be moved
A woman received a letter recently telling her that another family was upset because her brother was buried in their cemetery plot at Detroit Memorial Park in Redford. The family has told the cemetery they will take legal action if he isn't moved.
Detroit News
'Yin Night' brings yoga to Spirit of Detroit Plaza
Detroit — On Wednesday nights throughout the summer, dozens have sprawled out across Spirit of Detroit Plaza for relaxing sessions focused on routines aimed at boosting health. Through next month, city-based Trap Yoga and Massage Studio hosts "Yin Night" at the downtown spot. Touted as a "sunset yogic experience,"...
1051thebounce.com
National Relaxation Day: Best Spas in Metro Detroit
Okay. Close your eyes and picture this. You are on a beach underneath an umbrella, listening to the waves of the ocean crashing on the shore & sipping your favorite cocktail. Does this sound like relaxation to you? Or, imagine sitting in your favorite chair with the sun coming through the window as you read your new favorite novel. Is that relaxing for you? How about a spa day filled with facials & massages? Whatever brings you peace & relaxation be sure to do that today in honor of National Relaxation Day! I mean, it never hurts to practice some sort of self-care each and every day so do that too!
Ribs RnB Music Festival Kicks Off This Weekend In Downtown Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) — The Ribs RnB Music Festival kicked off Friday at Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit. Organizers say the event includes more than 20 food vendors and eight full service bars, along with shopping. The festival will be from 11:30 a.m. until 11:30 p.m. through Sunday. Admission is free until 2 p.m., which there will then be a $10 admission. For more information, visit ribsrnbmusicfestival.com. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Gibraltar Trade Center in Mount Clemens Closed for Good 5 Years Ago
The iconic Gibraltar Trade Center closed its doors for good five years ago. As one of the nation's largest indoor flea markets, the Gibraltar Trade Center definitely left its mark on many Michiganders. Even if you never stepped foot inside, you more than likely remember the iconic sign on the side of I-94.
MetroTimes
Detroit’s Ribs and R&B Music Festival comes to Hart Plaza
The elements of a perfect summer day in the city are good food, good music, and good people. All will be served up at Detroit’s Ribs and R&B Music Festival. The fest will feature some of the best in barbecue with more than 20 food vendors, in addition to 50 retail vendors stationed throughout the weekend.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Hank Winchester: It’s hard to believe it’s been 35 years since Flight 255 crashed on I-94
It’s hard to believe it’s been 35 years since Flight 255 crashed just after leaving Detroit Metro Airport. The plane bound for Phoenix, crashing shortly after takeoff onto Middlebelt Road and eventually I-94. In total, 156 people were killed, but incredibly one person survived. Cecilia Cichan was just...
onedetroitpbs.org
8/16/22: American Black Journal – Reparations: What Is Owed to Black Americans?
This post was originally published on March 1, 2022. On “American Black Journal” this week, host Stephen Henderson revisits highlights of the show’s reparations virtual town hall, hosted in conjunction with BridgeDetroit, focusing on what is owed to Black Americans today. Together with four esteemed panelists, Henderson examines reparations and the forms they could take here in Southeast Michigan.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Young man found dead in Detroit River still unidentified 15 years later
DETROIT – Police still have not identified the body of a boy between the ages of 16 - 25 who was found floating in the Detroit River 15 years ago. The unidentified male was found on Aug. 14, 2007, near 30 East Jefferson Street in Detroit. He is believed to have been dead for several weeks to several months before his body was found.
