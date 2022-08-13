A message to our loyal supporters… To our loyal patrons: Due to a cast member testing positive for Covid, we must cancel the fi…

Read full article on original website
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Authors to Deliver Keynotes for 2022 History Book FestivalJanine ParisLewes, DE
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in AugustJanine ParisSussex County, DE
New Jersey Water Parks 2022Brooklyn Muse
capemayvibe.com
Join us at Hemingway’s inside The Grand Hotel of Cape May EVERY Friday & Saturday night starting at 9:30pm as DJ Mr. Miami is in-the-mix all night playing the best in dance & party music –PLUS YOUR requests all night long. You will hear a diverse selection of perfectly curated music from the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 00s, and Top 40. Hemingway’s features a spacious dance floor, and a large bar with the best bartenders Dom & Carl on the island. Come have some drinks and fun EVERY weekend starting at 9:30pm.
capemayvibe.com
A Delicious Black tea with a light butterscotch taste. Visit the shop or order online at.
capemayvibe.com
Willow Creek Winery & Farm on Instagram: "Another beautiful Sunshine filled weekend in Cape May! CHEERS 🍷"
Another beautiful Sunshine filled weekend in Cape May! Engagements…Birthdays…Anniversaries…Brides & Grooms to Be…spending time with Family and Friends! Thank you everyone for celebrating with us! CHEERS 🍷. Willow Creek Winery & Farm shared a post on Instagram: “Another beautiful Sunshine filled weekend in Cape May! CHEERS...
capemayvibe.com
A country retreat featuring five individual suites with private bathrooms plus access to shared common areas. The winery is just a short walk across the lawn and the vineyard is in the backyard. 🍷🌱🏡 #airbnb #wineryvineyardinn #capemaywinecountry.
The rise and fall of the Jersey seagull. The untold story of an iconic villain, a catastrophic threat and a future in peril.
Everybody thinks they know the Jersey seagull. But what if I told you there’s more to this fry-stealing revenge pooper than any of us ever imagined?. The rise and fall of the Jersey seagull is an essential portrait of our great summer villain, its unwelcome rise, precarious lifestyle — and impending fall.
Want to Buy a Popular Ocean City, NJ Pizza Place? Recipes Included
Here's an offer you don't see every day. The owners of an established longtime favorite pizza restaurant in Ocean City are interested in selling their business to someone who will come in and continue to work to keep it successful. The family that has owned Express Pizza & Subs since...
capemayvibe.com
Just about 6 weeks to the Exit Zero Jazz Festival. General Admission Ferry Park Passes ( Bring Your Own Chair) available. 3 Day $180 ; Each Day $65. Student Pass (13-18) $10. Kids 12 and under free. Food trucks/ Artisans Village + 3 restaurants Ferry Park.
capemayvibe.com
Photos from Cape May Whale Watcher's post
More fintastic photos from resident photographer Jerry Meyers. These Bottlenose dolphins were sighted off of Cape May last week. The sightings around the mouth of Delaware Bay have been warming up. Different pods have been sighted along with Humpback whales, Loggerhead sea turtles, Great Shearwaters, Thresher sharks, etc. We are...
capemayvibe.com
Tickets | RESPECT: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin | Cape May Stage
There is still time to get tickets for RESPECT: A live musical tribute to the Aretha Franklin tonight at 7pm. Click link or call the box office at 69-770-8311. Check This Out: Get tickets and show information for RESPECT: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin – Cape May Stage. Source...
capemayvibe.com
Forest carbon and wildlife habitat
On a warming planet, a key challenge natural resource managers face is protecting wildlife while mitigating climate change—as through forest carbon storage. But in some ecosystems, habitat restoration for imperiled species may be incompatible with maximizing carbon storage. This webinar on June 16 featured Caitlin Littlefield, Lead Scientist at Conservation Science Partners, and John Scanlon, recently retired MassWildlife Habitat Program Manager, examining the trade-offs between maximizing forest carbon and pursuing habitat restoration goals. Understanding these trade-offs and related climate impacts can help land managers and landowners determine what management goals to prioritize and what sustainable forest practices can help get them there.
capemayvibe.com
Ever tried one of our TIKI-TINIS?? Our "Spark Plug" Tiki-Tini is a classic Espresso-tini with Grey Goose Vodka, Mr. Black Espresso Liqueur & La Colombe Nitro Cold Brew! Tracy or one of our other friendly tenders of the bar can craft one of these tasty libations for YOU! See ya at NOON!!
ocnjsentinel.com
Ocean City’s Grace Oves crowned Miss Ocean City 2023
OCEAN CITY – Grace Oves, a rising senior at Ocean City High School, was crowned as Miss Ocean City 2023 Saturday night at the Ocean City Music Pier. The nine contestants showcased their talent by singing and dancing their way across the Music Pier stage, competing in swimsuit, evening gown and on-stage question, and were interviewed by the judges before the pageant. The judges chose Oves, daughter of Alex and Donna Oves of Ocean City, as the newest ambassador for America’s Greatest Family Resort.
Cape Gazette
Another Unit “JUST LISTED” by The Mike Kogler Team. #1 Sales Team At The Henlopen. Sweeping Ocean Views to the North Shore, Unit 608, The Henlopen. Rehoboth’s Premier Oceanfront Building. $1,700,000.00 For Current Available Units Call: (302) 236-7648.
A coastal sanctuary in Rehoboth's Premier Oceanfront Condo Building located on one of the best beaches on the east coast! Rarely offered 6th floor, 2-bedroom, 2- bath unit in the Henlopen Condominium, at the north end of Rehoboth's famous boardwalk. The 1340 square feet of bright open living space offers sweeping direct ocean views to the North Shore from all living areas, balconies and bedrooms. The unit boasts a separate kitchen and 2 separate living areas, one a lounge area which can be used as an optional 3rd bedroom or flex room. The dining areas offer plenty of room to easily entertain large parties or intimate dinners. There is also a washer and dryer in the unit. The oversized master bedroom with ensuite bath offers an abundance of closet space and a private balcony with ocean views. The building provides secure access and monitoring, secured private entrance to the beach with outdoor showers, stunning rooftop pool with panoramic ocean views, private underground parking, & elevators. Park your car and walk to the many restaurants and shops in-town Rehoboth. Just steps to the sand and surf! The premier location is convenient to Gordons Pond State Park and the Breakwater Junction hiking and bike trails. Condo fee includes Wi-Fi, cable tv service, water and sewer, trash removal, roof-top pool, indoor garage parking, and 24-hour security. The perfect year-round private beach retreat that is designed for relaxed living and ultimate enjoyment. Call for an appointment today!
Downingtown Family Dazzles at Ocean City Baby Parade in Matching Ballerina Outfits
Jessica and Mike Czabator, of Downingtown, with their ballerina daughters, Juliet, left, and Arabella.Image via OCNJ News. Cuteness was on overload during the 112th annual Ocean City Baby Parade last week, where one Downingtown family dazzled spectators with their matching ballerina outfits, writes Maddy Vitale for the OCNJ Daily.
Cape Gazette
Strong friends stay tethered together for a lifetime
Silver Anniversary Run for JJ 5K - Girlfriends since forever, having grown up in Rehoboth describes Kathy McGuiness and Mauria Stein. I am ready to photograph the 25th running of the JJ 5K. I have been at them all. I listen to Kathy and Mauria talking about their girlhood days. They are laughing; I see them hug. I get the picture because in anticipation I know it's going to happen. They each hug me, and I feel good that I have reached that level of friendship and trust. Both women have been facing down very different types of struggles; Kathy’s are political and Mauria’s are medical. I only know what many of us local muppets know, which is to just solidly be there in friendship.
6abc
Anne Heche's childhood friend recalls memories living in Ocean City: 'We did everything together'
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Family and friends continue to mourn the loss of Anne Heche - the Emmy Award-winning actress who lost her life in a fiery crash last week in Los Angeles, California. Heche spent a portion of her early childhood at the Jersey Shore in Ocean City where her...
987thecoast.com
Middle Township to Form Rio Grande Community Parntership
Middle Township is expected to create the Rio Grande Community Partnership during its meeting Monday. The Partnership will address various challenges in Rio Grande which is the business district and includes social services agencies. Committeeman Jim Norris says the Partnership will address growing issues in the community. The post Middle...
Gloucester County woman suing trucking company involved in chemical leak that caused rotten egg smell
PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- A Gloucester County woman has filed a lawsuit against the trucking company involved in last week's chemical leak. The lawsuit alleges that the Texas-based company TransChem USA is responsible for illnesses related to the leak.It also includes a request that TransChem preserves any photos or documents connected to the incident to be later used as evidence.The leak caused a rotten egg smell to overwhelm parts of South Jersey. Officials say a trailer containing about 7,000 gallons of a chemical called Lubrizol was venting and causing the smell. It was not a natural gas leak.
Cape Gazette
JUST LISTED!!: Rehoboth, East of Route 1. Custom-Built 4 Bedroom/4 Bath with Pool on a private 1/2 acre lot.
Rehoboth, east of Route 1. Yoder built custom home, built by Amish craftsmen in the small enclave of Sandalwood. Custom 3300 square foot, 4-bedroom, 4-bath home on a private .52 acre lot offers an open floor plan with abundant natural light that gently flows into the rear yard oasis. In-ground saltwater pool with low-maintenance manicured gardens, offers privacy and abundant entertaining areas designed for large gatherings or intimate dinner and pool parties. The custom gourmet kitchen is designed for the professional chef in you and offers an oversized granite island, custom cherry cabinets, abundant counterspace and storage. The kitchen flows gently and naturally into the great room which features a vaulted ceiling with recessed lighting, custom built-in display cabinets, a fireplace with floor-to-ceiling natural stonework, custom cherry mantle and raised hearth. The adjoining sunroom leads to the rear porch. Two sets of glass doors in the great room overlook the large rear fenced yard, inground pool, pergola and the rear wooded area. The primary bedroom sports a trey ceiling with ambient lighting and a massive walk-in closet complete with a California-closet system and tiled bath with a 2-person whirlpool tub and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms, a full bath, laundry area and oversized 2 car garage with a ramp to inside complete the first floor. The second floor features a very large open living area with wet bar, full bath and walk-in attic storage. which could be finished for additonal living space. Other highlights include Brazilian cherry hardwood and 18â ceramic tile flooring; dual-zone HVAC; 3 electrical panels â for house, pool and shed; doorways that are wheelchair accessible without door treads. The luxurious backyard contains an inground heated saltwater pool and two large stone and concrete patios. One patio is covered with an automated retractable awning and the other with an Amish-built pergola. There is also a pool building with an overhead door that houses the poolside storage as well as a full conditioned bathroom. The yard shed has electrical service, an insulated overhead door and 2” x 6” studs to accommodate insulation for a possible future office or studio. It also contains 2 lofts for additional storage. The backyard abuts the bike path - just walk through the rear gate to the path to downtown Rehoboth Beach or bike to Lewes, Cape Henlopen State Park or out to the dairy farm ice cream shop on Rt. 9. This home is east of Rt. 1 with access to groceries and eating establishments without having to get on Rt. 1! A small community consisting of only 41 lots and a HOA of only $170 a year.
The Amazing 116-year-old South Jersey Bridge No One Can Drive On
Out in rural Salem County, ironically on New Bridge Road, sits a 116-year-old bridge that I think is the coolest in our area -- and you have probably never driven on it. Not too long ago, I found myself driving around Salem County. My travels took me between Elsinboro (where the heck is that?) and Quinton (that's next to 'where the heck is that?'), near the unincorporated village of Hancocks Bridge (population 254, in case you were wondering -- and I know you were). I saw a sign that said 'BRIDGE CLOSED' and off in the distance was an old bridge, so naturally I had to check it out.
