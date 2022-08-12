Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
wlsam.com
Retired Chicago Journalist Mark Suppelsa’s Guide to Montana
Retired Chicago Journalist Mark Suppelsa is enjoying his retirement in Montana. He joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about life in retirement, the grizzly bear population, and common mistakes tourists make when they visit Montana.
fox32chicago.com
Italian beef sales booming in Chicago, all thanks to 'The Bear'
CHICAGO - A fictional streaming show is leading to a real hunger for a Chicago classic, the Italian beef sandwich. At Mr. Beef in River North, they're feeling the rush of free advertising. "It's cool to see people kind of almost making like a pilgrimage here because of the show,"...
Chicago's beloved Italian beef sandwich gaining national exposure with help of hit new TV show
Demand for Chicago’s famous Italian beef is booming nationwide - thanks to a popular television series. “The Bear,” on FX, tells the story of a struggling Chicago beef sandwich shop and it’s left viewers craving the real deal.
fox32chicago.com
Highland Park shooting survivor Cooper Roberts, 8, remains in 'constant pain,' family says
CHICAGO - The family of Cooper Roberts, the boy paralyzed in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting, released an update Tuesday afternoon on the 8-year-old's condition. Cooper is currently living at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, a rehabilitation hospital in Chicago. During the mass shooting in Highland Park, Cooper...
oakpark.com
Packs of rats: a persistent Oak Park pest
Rats are a reality of urban living, especially in Chicago. Last year, pest control service Orkin dubbed the City of Broad Shoulders the “rattiest city” in the United States, a title Chicago has the misfortune of winning seven years in a row. With Oak Park in such close proximity to Chicago, the rat problem has scurried across the border.
Unconventional Illinois Hot Dog Named Among ‘Best' in U.S.
An Illinois hot dog was plated among the best in the U.S., but it might not be the recipe you're expecting. The Hot Dog Box, located at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., took a rather unconventional approach to the dish with its Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable's list of "13 Best Hot Dogs in America."
‘Mental and Emotional Anguish,' Loss Taking Toll on Boy Paralyzed in Highland Park Shooting: Family
As Cooper Roberts spends his 43rd day away from home, slowly recovering from being shot by a gunman who opened fire on Fourth of July parade-goers in Highland Park, leaving the 8-year-old boy paralyzed, his family said the difficult reality of all he went through is finally settling in. The...
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
The old English-looking architecture of the Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary at Northwestern University bathed in the warm light of the setting sun. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will...
wgnradio.com
Why one-third of traditional schools at CPS are half empty
Matt Rosenberg, senior editor at Wirepoints, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how the constant power struggle between the Chicago Teachers Union and City Hall leadership resulted in empty, failing schools. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
One of the World’s Most Super Cool Neighborhoods is in Illinois
For that matter, what makes a neighborhood interesting or unique?. For me, it would be like a place where things are just a bit different from the norm. Don't get me wrong, I love a city or town or in this case, a neighborhood that stands out from the rest. It's got some quality, some charm, that you might not find in other places.
tigerdroppings.com
Chicago: Car Plows Crowd of people fighting in the street.
That was violent. I bet the driver did not see these youths standing in the center of the road in the middle of the night who were all on their way to midnight basketball. There's no story attached to this. LSU Fan. Down a red dirt road. Member since Jan...
Illinois Diner Dubbed One of America’s Best Vegan Restaurants
If you have a friend who lives a vegetarian or vegan lifestyle, finding a place where everyone can agree on the food is a tough call. Where do you go? Meat eaters tend to stay away from places that specialize in vegan menus. It might be because they've never had...
How ‘Bout These Apples? U-Pick Apple Orchards Worth the Trek
Apples are the superheroes of the fruit world—they have the power to keep doctors away, butter up teachers and sweeten snack time. It’s a good thing that orchards near Chicago are keeping up with the demand. Fill your bags with the juicy, ripe fruit at a kid-loved u-pick nearby—the produce is entering prime season, which runs through the end of October or beginning of November. Scroll through our list to see where to reap the harvest (and be sure to pick enough for a Sunday Funday spent baking).
‘It Feels Impossible At Times To Carry On’: Family Mourns Duck Duck Goat Veteran Who Died After Giving Birth
FULTON MARKET — A beloved restaurant industry veteran is being mourned after dying unexpectedly from a rare childbirth complication. Joslyn Reed, who worked at Girl and the Goat, gave birth Aug. 2 to her daughter, Coen Reed, several weeks early after complications with her pregnancy. Not long after Coen...
Woman's feet severed in boating accident at Chicago's 'Playpen': police
Members of the Chicago Police Department’s Marine Unit offered new details Monday about a boating accident at the “Playpen” area of Lake Michigan that left two women with critical injuries over the weekend.
'It was hectic': Chicago Police Marine Unit describes scene after Lake Michigan 'Playpen' incident
Cell phone video from a nearby boat shows the victims in the water after another boat backed into them.
Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems
Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
2 women in critical condition after ‘Playpen’ boating accident
CHICAGO — Two women are in critical condition after a boating accident on Chicago’s Lake Michigan. The accident happened around 5 p.m. Saturday in the no-wake zone north of Navy Pier, an area referred to as “the Playpen.” The women were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, according to officials. Ted Widen was […]
Pig Tales: Loose Animal Captured After 2 Weeks, With 3 More Hogs Still Roaming Chicago Suburb
One pig penned, three more left to go. Four loose pigs have continuously muddied attempts made by police to corral them in a Western suburb of Chicago. After evading capture for over two weeks, one of the pigs was brought in by a team of Wayne residents Sunday. Now, police...
Bannerman’s Sports Grill Looks to Move to Brewster Creek Business Park
The restaurant hopes to move to an 8.1-acre area and add an outdoor stage
