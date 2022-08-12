ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

darienite.com

Access Health CT Subsidized Health Insurance to Be Available Thru 2025 Thanks to New Federal Law

Access Health CT (AHCT), Connecticut’s official health insurance marketplace, recently announced that state residents who purchase health insurance on the exchange will continue to receive enhanced subsidies thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). — an announcement from Access Health CT. The enhanced subsidies, which were set to expire...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Back-to-School Giveaways Planned in Conn. as Supplies Cost More

Summer is winding down and students in Connecticut are preparing to return to the classroom. Back-to-school shopping is underway and surging inflation is taking a toll on families. According to the National Retail Federation, families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $864 on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Local
Connecticut Education
State
Connecticut State
Eyewitness News

State faces bus driver shortage ahead of new school year

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - School is starting next week for many students in Connecticut, but we’re still in the middle of a bus driver shortage. It’s a nationwide issue that’s hitting the state hard. Every bus company in Connecticut is hiring for the new school year. The...
CONNECTICUT STATE
spotonillinois.com

Evictions spiking as assistance, protections disappear

Eviction filings around the country are returning to pre-pandemic levels in many cities and states. The numbers have spiked from Connecticut to Utah, driven in part by rising rental prices and dwindling federal rental assistance. Legal advocates say some landlords are choosing not to take... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Best states to live in: Where CT ranks

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A report put Connecticut right in the middle of the road when it comes to the best states in which to live. WalletHub.com, a person finance website, on Monday released its report entitled “2022′s Best States to Live in.”. It put Connecticut at 25th.
CONNECTICUT STATE
clearpublicist.com

Connecticut ophthalmologist pleads responsible in overall health care fraud scheme

A Connecticut doctor pleaded guilty now in federal court docket in Boston to acquiring kickbacks in exchange for buying medically pointless mind scans. In accordance to a information launch from the U.S. Attorney’s Business office for the District of Massachusetts, Donald Salzberg, MD, 67, of Avon, Conn., pleaded guilty just before U.S. Senior District Court docket Choose Douglas P. Woodlock to one particular depend of conspiracy to commit health and fitness treatment fraud and one count of conspiracy to receive kickbacks.
AVON, CT
Register Citizen

Map: An inside look at where Leora Levy won the most support in CT

An endorsement from former President Donald J. Trump might have helped, but Republican Leora Levy got one other thing she needed to defeat Themis Klarides in the primary for U.S. Senate: widespread support. Instead of winning big in one area, Levy turned many little victories in towns across Connecticut into...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Rockville General gets poor marks

VERNON — Rockville General Hospital has been rated two stars out of a possible five by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, according to a July report from the federal agency. The rating summarizes information on various aspects of hospital quality into one single star rating, according...
ROCKVILLE, CT
foodmanufacturing.com

Connecticut Issues Warning Over Sushi

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food, Standards and Product Safety division is urging Connecticut residents to check their refrigerators for EZ Noble Sushi, which was available for purchase this week at Geissler’s Supermarkets in Connecticut and Massachusetts. East Windsor-based EZ Noble Sushi is voluntarily recalling several products that...
CONNECTICUT STATE
american-rails.com

Connecticut Scenic Train Rides

Like many New England states, Connecticut's history with the railroad dates back to the industry's earliest days. In the modern era it was served almost exclusively by the New York, New Haven & Hartford after that carrier acquired all of its competitors (notably the New York & New England and Shore Line Railway).
CONNECTICUT STATE

