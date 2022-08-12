Read full article on original website
Related
REMINDER: Application deadline to receive free tuition for community college in CT
(WTNH) – Monday is the application deadline to receive free tuition at any of the state’s 12 community colleges. Prospective first-time college students are eligible. The first steps are to apply to one of the 12 schools around then states, then apply for aid through Free Application for Federal Student Aid. You can learn more […]
darienite.com
Access Health CT Subsidized Health Insurance to Be Available Thru 2025 Thanks to New Federal Law
Access Health CT (AHCT), Connecticut’s official health insurance marketplace, recently announced that state residents who purchase health insurance on the exchange will continue to receive enhanced subsidies thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). — an announcement from Access Health CT. The enhanced subsidies, which were set to expire...
As health insurers request double-digit rate increases, Connecticut's elected leaders sound off
State insurance officials are seeking public input at a hearing Monday regarding proposed double-digit rate increases filed by health insurers for insurance on Connecticut's federal Affordable Care Act exchange. In advance of the meeting, Connecticut elected leaders sounded off about the hike requests. At a news conference in Hartford, U.S....
NBC Connecticut
Back-to-School Giveaways Planned in Conn. as Supplies Cost More
Summer is winding down and students in Connecticut are preparing to return to the classroom. Back-to-school shopping is underway and surging inflation is taking a toll on families. According to the National Retail Federation, families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $864 on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsTimes
‘Connecticut’s families are suffering’: Insurers face scrutiny following steep rate hike proposals
Rate hikes being sought by health insurers serving state residents are “among the steepest in the country” the state’s Attorney General William Tong said Monday at a state Department of Insurance public hearing that aimed to address proposed increases. “Connecticut’s families are suffering and are getting squeezed...
Essential workers from Connecticut to get up to $1,000 in direct payments
The State of Connecticut has officially launched its application process for the "Hero Pay" program, aimed at workers who worked in the private sector and weren't allowed to work from home from March 2020 to May 2022, such as grocery store employees, private medical staff, etc.
3 transportation projects in Connecticut to receive federal funding
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation has approved funding for three projects in the state that will advance pedestrian safety, build or improve bike trails, and connect trails to CT Fastrak line. A total of $41.6 million is earmarked for the programs, from the national Rebuilding American Infrastructure...
Eyewitness News
BACK TO SCHOOL AUTHORITY: Making the most of Connecticut’s tax-free week
(WFSB) – It’s back to school shopping time and tax-free week is one of the best ways to save some money doing it. Eyewitness News has some tips and tricks to help you get the most bang for your buck on your purchases. It’s that time of year...
IN THIS ARTICLE
State officials nixed health information network computer software they spent $20M developing
Twenty people are out of jobs and a system developed at the cost of about $20 million has been discarded and dismantled.
Eyewitness News
State faces bus driver shortage ahead of new school year
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - School is starting next week for many students in Connecticut, but we’re still in the middle of a bus driver shortage. It’s a nationwide issue that’s hitting the state hard. Every bus company in Connecticut is hiring for the new school year. The...
spotonillinois.com
Evictions spiking as assistance, protections disappear
Eviction filings around the country are returning to pre-pandemic levels in many cities and states. The numbers have spiked from Connecticut to Utah, driven in part by rising rental prices and dwindling federal rental assistance. Legal advocates say some landlords are choosing not to take... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
Eyewitness News
Best states to live in: Where CT ranks
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A report put Connecticut right in the middle of the road when it comes to the best states in which to live. WalletHub.com, a person finance website, on Monday released its report entitled “2022′s Best States to Live in.”. It put Connecticut at 25th.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
clearpublicist.com
Connecticut ophthalmologist pleads responsible in overall health care fraud scheme
A Connecticut doctor pleaded guilty now in federal court docket in Boston to acquiring kickbacks in exchange for buying medically pointless mind scans. In accordance to a information launch from the U.S. Attorney’s Business office for the District of Massachusetts, Donald Salzberg, MD, 67, of Avon, Conn., pleaded guilty just before U.S. Senior District Court docket Choose Douglas P. Woodlock to one particular depend of conspiracy to commit health and fitness treatment fraud and one count of conspiracy to receive kickbacks.
Register Citizen
Map: An inside look at where Leora Levy won the most support in CT
An endorsement from former President Donald J. Trump might have helped, but Republican Leora Levy got one other thing she needed to defeat Themis Klarides in the primary for U.S. Senate: widespread support. Instead of winning big in one area, Levy turned many little victories in towns across Connecticut into...
Connecticut health officials sound the alarm on polio following case in NYC
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — First it was measles, then came COVID, then monkeypox, now - polio. The infectious disease that was largely eradicated for decades has now surfaced again in New York City. Health officials are sounding the alarm after a person tested positive for polio. They say it may be just the tip of the iceberg.
Rockville General gets poor marks
VERNON — Rockville General Hospital has been rated two stars out of a possible five by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, according to a July report from the federal agency. The rating summarizes information on various aspects of hospital quality into one single star rating, according...
foodmanufacturing.com
Connecticut Issues Warning Over Sushi
The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food, Standards and Product Safety division is urging Connecticut residents to check their refrigerators for EZ Noble Sushi, which was available for purchase this week at Geissler’s Supermarkets in Connecticut and Massachusetts. East Windsor-based EZ Noble Sushi is voluntarily recalling several products that...
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Erick Russell hopes to be first Black LGBTQ candidate elected into a statewide office in American history
(WTNH) – A political candidate from Connecticut has a chance to make U.S. history. New Haven Attorney Erick Russell won the Democratic primary for Connecticut Treasurer. He beat Dita Bhargava and Karen DuBois-Walton. Russell will face State Rep. and Greenwich Republican Harry Arora in the general election in November....
NewsTimes
Votes are in: These are Connecticut's favorite regional grocery store chains
With the news of grocery chains like Wegmans and Amazon Fresh making their Connecticut debut, there has been a renewed interest in the the state's supermarkets. Around Connecticut, regional grocery chains reign supreme with stores like Big Y World Class Market and ShopRite being among some of the most recognizable.
american-rails.com
Connecticut Scenic Train Rides
Like many New England states, Connecticut's history with the railroad dates back to the industry's earliest days. In the modern era it was served almost exclusively by the New York, New Haven & Hartford after that carrier acquired all of its competitors (notably the New York & New England and Shore Line Railway).
Comments / 0