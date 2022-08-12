ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Tom Brady Admitted 1 'Very Difficult' Issue In His Marriage

With Tom Brady taking an extended absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many have been speculating about the reason for it. While Brady and his family are reportedly doing OK health-wise, the reason for his departure could still be related to his loved ones. Perhaps the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Deion Sanders Girlfriend Photos

Deion Sanders' longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, shared some adorable photos on social media earlier this week. The longtime girlfriend of the former NFL star turned college football head coach shared some cool throwback photos. "FOREVER young, fly, and FINE!! @deionsanders Happy Birthday Baby!! I ❤️ you!!" she wrote.
NFL
The Spun

Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A Prominent New Job

Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season. While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be...
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Believes 1 NFL Team Could Go Undefeated This Year

Michael Irvin is known to let his Cowboys and University of Miami fandom get the best of him, and that showed itself once again on Monday. Appearing on ESPN's "First Take" for Stephen A. Smith's return, a fired up Michael Irvin said that his former team has a chance of catching the undefeated '72 Dolphins with one caveat:
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video

New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Former Texas Football Legend Reportedly Dead At 73

The Texas Longhorns football program is in mourning today following the passing of one of their all-time great players from the Darrell K. Royal era. On Sunday, Ashly Elam reported that legendary Longhorns running back Steve Worster has passed away. He was 73 years old. Worster was one of the...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Wide Receiver On Monday

The Cowboys have made some roster moves ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline. According to ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have released five players on Monday afternoon, including a wide receiver. "The Cowboys have made five roster moves, releasing TE Ian Bunting (neck), FB Ryan Nall (shoulder), WR Ty...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Concerning Brett Favre News

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre took a lot of big hits over the course of his lengthy professional career. While the Hall of Fame quarterback sustained only a couple of official concussions, he believes the true number is significantly higher. Favre revealed that he believes he suffered thousands of concussions...
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Surprise Team To Watch This Season

Much of the college football world is selling its Auburn stock, but not Paul Finebaum. The ESPN personality made his regular appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," telling the hosts that he wouldn't be shocked if the Tigers surprise some folks this season. The prelude of the season...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le’Veon Bell fight

Minnesota Vikings icon Adrian Peterson’s boxing match against Le’Veon Bell may have been delayed, but there’s no stopping these two from getting in the ring to battle each other. For his part, it is clear that Peterson has been putting in the work as he prepares to match up against the former Pittsburgh Steelers running […] The post WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le’Veon Bell fight appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BELL, CA
TMZ.com

ESPN Reporter M.A. Voepel Announces He's Transgender

ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel -- who's been covering sports for the outlet for more than two decades -- has come out as transgender ... saying Tuesday, "I'm transitioning to male." Voepel said he decided to open up about his true self this week because he's slated to receive the Naismith...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Green Bay police, Packers players react to AJ Dillon video

The Green Bay Packers hosted an international soccer game between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The game was a great success, drawing over 78,000 fans. However, there was one incident that put a damper on the night. In a now viral video, Packers running back AJ Dillon was physically harassed and shoved by a Green Bay police officer. While AJ Dillon has taken the high road on social media, assuming the best of the officer, his teammates did not.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Not Happy With NFL: Fans React

The NFL's preseason got fully underway this weekend, with teams from across the league beginning their 2022 campaigns. Not everyone got to watch the games they wanted, though. Legendary NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. sounded off on the league's blackout rules this weekend. It looks like Dale Jr. wasn't able...
NFL
MLive.com

After torching HS basketball at 15, Michigan commit takes his game overseas

Christian Anderson Jr., who has committed to play basketball at Michigan, has never abruptly moved up or down a grade in school -- “reclassifying,” as it’s known in youth sports -- and has no plans to do so. He did not accumulate as many scholarship offers as possible or publicly announce finalists. He does not attend a basketball powerhouse and he skipped the premier AAU event this summer.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey's Racy Boat Photos

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and his girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, recently enjoyed a day in the ocean. Over the weekend, Culpo shared photos of them on a boat. In one of the pictures, it looks like McCaffrey is trying to bite her. Culpo, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, used...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin's Bold Prediction

Are the Dallas Cowboys facing a potential dynasty team within their own division?. One Cowboys legend believes so. Former Cowboys great Michael Irvin believes the Jalen Hurts-led Eagles could be a dynasty in the making. Fans aren't completely buying in, though. "The last time Michael Irvin had us in a...
NFL
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX

