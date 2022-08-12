Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
She Called 911 Screaming For Help In 2009 And Has Never Been Seen Or Heard From AgainThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKent, WA
Related
Washington State’s Mysterious Mima Mounds Feels Like an Alien World
Check Out The Mysterious Mima Mounds In Washington State. One of the most unusual places to visit in Washington State almost feels like an alien world. 445 Acres Of Unusual Bumps Populate This Washington State Nature Preserve. Unusual land bumps can be found in the Mima Mounds Natural Area Preserve....
Williams Says Coaching Discord Last Season Rubbed Off on Huskies
The veteran safety likes the team chemistry now in place at the UW.
These areas of WA are likely to get hotter – but people keep moving there
Already this year, the Tri-Cities saw a record-breaking heat wave of 100 degrees or higher for 11 straight days.
MyNorthwest.com
Did the mayor get Seattle’s Mount Rushmore of athletes right?
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell was put on-the-spot by the Gee and Ursula Show to identify the ‘Mount Rushmore’ of Seattle sports, and made some controversial choices in the process. Gee asked the mayor recently if he was flying into SeaTac Airport and had the opportunity to witness the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Black bear, nursing elk among animals seen on I-90 wildlife crossings
Near SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Video from the Washington State Department of Transportation shows the amount of activity on the Interstate 90 wildlife crossings this summer. WSDOT tweeted the video last week, which showed an elk calf nursing, a black bear running and a herd of 55 elk. The...
wanderingweddings.com
Small Wedding Venues for Your Washington Micro Wedding
Washington is on our list of best places to elope in the Pacific Northwest region. Known for its mountain, romantic coastal views, and remote forests, Washington has something for everyone to enjoy! What happens when you want to plan a small wedding with your loved ones versus eloping just the two of you? We put together a list of the top small wedding venues for your Washington micro wedding!
Fast Casual
El Pollo Loco signs 4-unit deal in Seattle
El Pollo Loco Inc. has signed a multi-unit development deal to open four restaurants in Seattle. Owned and operated by Jean-Paul Pirio, who owns five restaurants and bars throughout south Puget Sound, the restaurant will feature an enhanced digitized experience, including Pollo To Go cubbies for mobile to-go and delivery orders, digital menu boards and GPS-enabled curbside pick-up, integrated with the company's mobile app. It also has a dining room that potentially opens up to a patio area, as well as a drive-thru and designated curbside pick-up parking.
Mid-week heatwave forecast to envelop Western WA
Another period of warmer than average weather is on tap this week. Higher pressure aloft over the Rocky Mountain region, already producing hot dry weather there, is expected to bulge over the Pacific NW by mid-week. This weather feature is forecast to push temperatures back up into the 80s across much of the North Sound, and potentially above 90 degrees in even warmer locations such as the Cascade valleys.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 Boeing Classic money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
The 2022 Boeing Classic prize money payout is from the $2.2 million purse, with 77 professional players who complete four rounds at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge in Snoqualmie, Wash., earning PGA Tour Champions prize money and an official-money paycheck this week. The winner's share of the Boeing Classic prize...
Video: Gunfire erupts around bar outside of T-Mobile Park
Seattle Police officers responded to reports of a shooting near Occidental Ave. South and Edgar Martinez Dr, just outside of T-Mobile Park Saturday morning. Officers arrived within minutes, finding a 14-year-old girl shot in the leg. The victim had run from shots heard around Tony T’s Sports Lounge. The girl is in critical condition, according to a spokesperson with the Seattle Police Department.
nypressnews.com
Drug convicts could be first in line to open cannabis shops in Washington state
The state of Washington is mulling a “social equity license” that would give preference in cannabis shop licensing to those convicted and imprisoned on non-violent drug offenses. If the Washington State Liquor Cannabis Board adopts the rule, the city of Seattle would follow suit and also commit $1...
Here's The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Washington
Mashed scoured reviews, recommendations and more to find the best breakfast restaurant in every state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ncwlife.com
Olympia woman injured when motorcycles collide north of Wenatchee
A 71-year-old Olympia woman was hospitalized this morning when the motorcycle she was riding collided with another motorcycle that had slowed for traffic on Highway 97A north of Wenatchee. The Washington State Patrol said Sally J. Walker was transported to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee with undisclosed injuries. The accident...
9 people shot in 5 separate shootings throughout King County overnight
A series of shootings around King County occurred overnight where a total of nine people were shot in five separate shootings, one of which was deadly. One shooting took place at a gathering in Renton and the four other shootings took place in Seattle, where one person was pronounced dead at Cal Anderson Park.
Friends identify victim of Cal Anderson Park shooting as 32-year-old father
Friends and family are mourning the death of an avid local basketball player, shot dead just feet from the courts where he played nearly every day. The shooting happened at Cal Anderson Park early Saturday morning. Eyewitnesses say the shooter took off, leaving the victim fatally wounded. Some bystanders tried...
Here's what Washington state was granted for infrastructure projects
SEATTLE — U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country. The competitive grants are more than double the amount awarded the previous year under the same...
Unlicensed driver slashes victim in face with meat cleaver over refusal to loan him car
SEATTLE — A man slashed a person in the face with a meat cleaver after the victim declined to loan him their car on Sunday, according to Seattle police. Police said both the suspect and the victim lived in a boarding house in the area of the Seattle Police Department’s South Precinct.
ncwlife.com
Pateros man killed in head-on collision
A head-on collision just outside of Pateros claimed the life a 39-year-old Pateros man Sunday evening. According to the Washington State Patrol, a 2016 Ford EcoSport being driven by Tao Stettler was travelling southbound on Highway 153 one mile west of Pateros about 5:30 p.m. when it crossed the centerline a struck a 1996 Ford F250 pickup being driven by Jason N. Dixon, 49, of Enumclaw.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: As you struggle to pay bills, Seattle’s Pramila Jayapal says ‘inflation’ is just ‘theoretical’
Out-of-control Democrat spending created the worst inflation crisis we’ve seen in 40 years. And Democrats voted to continue that bad habit. But in the eyes of Seattle Progressive Rep. Pramila Jayapal, inflation is “theoretical” so perhaps we shouldn’t worry. Jayapal voted for President Joe Biden’s dubiously-titled...
Video shows moments King County Air Support catches suspect on the run in Tukwila
King County Air Support has shared the moments they caught a suspect on the run in Tukwila. It all happened Thursday night when a suspect ran from an officer for nearly two miles, then made their way into the Green River. Video from the King County Sheriff’s Office Guardian One...
Comments / 0