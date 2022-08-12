Read full article on original website
Kenny Mason Returns With ‘Pup Pack EP’ Via RCA Records
Coming off of his 'Stick' collaboration with Dreamville, Atlanta artist Kenny Mason is back with his own EP!
Tommy Dorfman Explains How Acting and ’13 Reasons Why’ Role Impacted Her Transition: ” I Would Have Transitioned a Lot Sooner”
Tommy Dorfman is discussing her new relationship and how her work on Netflix hit 13 Reasons Why impacted the timing of her transition. The actress was recently a guest on Rachel Bilson’s Broad Ideas podcast, where she gave an update about her personal and professional life. During the conversation, Dorfman — who divorced from her husband of six years Peter Zurkuhlen last year — confirmed she is engaged to a woman, though she did not identify her. More from The Hollywood ReporterPenelope Cruz, Andrew Garfield and More Stars at Chanel's Tribeca Festival Artists DinnerLawsuit Against Netflix Over '13 Reasons Why' Suicide Scene...
yr.media
Review: Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ A Sweet Dream
Dreams and nightmares, strange visions that come to us during our slumber that let us face our fears and indulge our every desire, but what, or who, brings these dreams to us? That question is posed and answered in Netflix’s newest epic “The Sandman.”. The series, based on...
yr.media
Is ‘Everything’s Trash’ Worth Watching?
This article may contain spoilers of the TV show. The new Freeform original “Everything’s Trash” premiered in July. After six episodes, this show proves to be the epitome of “stick around because it gets better.”. The show is an adaptation of New York-based comedian, actress and...
