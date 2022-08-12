Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Talks: Attorney Linda Krop on Carmen Ramirez, Exxon Trucking, Wind Energy
Linda Krop, chief counsel for the Environmental Defense Center, talks about Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez's legacy, the ExxonMobil lawsuit against Santa Barbara County over trucking oil, and the potential for wind energy on the Central Coast, in this week's episode of Santa Barbara Talks. Ramirez died after she was...
Researchers Track Movement of Burnt Detritus From Goleta Beach in Wake of 2018 Montecito Debris Flow
The catastrophic debris flow that affected Montecito in early January 2018 was the result of a rare confluence of severe events. The Thomas Fire had been raging for weeks in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, and an unusually strong winter storm dumped half an inch of rain in five minutes on the newly-charred hills above the suburban enclave.
Karen Telleen-Lawton: Watershed Conservation: Good Clean Mud
My mom was ahead of her time in the ‘60s, contending we didn’t need to wash our hands if we’d been playing outside. “It’s just good clean dirt,” she’d say. She and my dad still enjoy gardening at 92, testaments to the healthy habit of working in the soil.
New Santa Barbara Police Station Passes Muster at Planning Commission
Santa Barbara’s police station almost has a new home. The city’s Planning Commission on Thursday voted 5-0 to approve a development plan for the new $92 million Police Department headquarters at 601 Santa Barbara St. Commissioners Jay Higgins and Devon Wardlow were absent. “From the very beginning, we...
Robert Ryan Baptista of Santa Barbara, 1972-2022
Our family and our community lost a shining light on August 9, 2022, with the passing of Robert Ryan Baptista. Rob was born in San Francisco, California. on April 7, 1972, to Kathy and Robert Baptista. The third of seven brothers, Rob grew up in Santa Barbara and attended Foothill...
Injuries Reported in Head-On Crash on Via Real Near Carpinteria
A head-on collision on Via Real near Carpinteria sent one person to the hospital Sunday evening. The crash occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. near the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. One person reportedly suffered moderate injuries, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. The victim's...
Sprinkler System Puts Out Small Fire at Isla Vista Restaurant
A fire-sprinkler system extinguished a small blaze at the Su’s Bowl restaurant in Isla Vista early Saturday morning. Personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department were dispatched at approximately 4:30 a.m. to a report of a ringing fire alarm system on the 900 block of Embarcadero Del Mar, fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said.
Firefighters Battle Residential Structure Fire in Old Town Goleta
No one was injured Monday in a residential structure fire in Old Town Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. However, a family cat perished in the blaze, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman. The blaze on the 5700 block of Gato Avenue was reported at about...
Divided Buellton Council Undecided on Filling Empty Seat Before November Election
The Buellton City Council will remain a four-member panel for now. On Thursday night, the divided council could not agree on how to fill the fifth seat, which has been vacant since Councilman Ed Andrisek resigned last month. Andrisek stepped down July 8, citing health reasons, after serving 16 years...
UCSB Campus Lands in Top Tiers of New Subject-specific Global Rankings
A new, comprehensive international ranking of universities by areas of study finds UC Santa Barbara in the upper echelon for multiple fields. In ShanghaiRanking’s 2022 Global Ranking of Academic Subjects (GRAS), UCSB ranked No. 5 in the world in the field of communication, and No. 9 worldwide for electrical and computer engineering. The campus ranked No. 13 globally for physics, and No. 20 for automation and control, a subfield of engineering.
Ex-Leader of Probation Union Pleads No Contest to Tax Evasion, Will Stand Trial on Other Charges
A former leader of the Santa Barbara County probation officers union has pleaded no contest to a series of tax evasion charges, but will stand trial on others related to allegations that he embezzled thousands of dollars. Manuel Edward Torres, 66, who retired as a supervising probation officer, entered no...
Psychology Professor Daniel Conroy-Beam Wins 2022-23 Plous Award
Daniel Conroy-Beam, a professor in the UC Santa Barbara Department of Psychology & Brain Sciences, has received the 2022-23 Harold J. Plous Award. One of the university’s most prestigious faculty honors, the Plous is given annually to “an assistant professor or instructor in the humanities, social sciences or natural sciences who has demonstrated outstanding performance or promise of performance as measured by intellectual and creative contributions to the college community.”
Mark Patton: Santa Barbara High Dons Determined to Send Coach J.T. Stone Out a Winner
Abel Renteria proved adept at sensing the blitz last year as Santa Barbara High School’s elusive, sophomore quarterback. He got blind-sided this season, however, before he could even take the field for Friday’s home opener against North Torrance. Dons coach J.T. Stone, Renteria’s mentor ever since he was...
Bonnie Jean Feldkamp: Teachers Don’t Deserve the Grief They’re Getting
An apple has long been a symbol of education; think of the familiar tradition of children bringing apples to their teachers. According to Smithsonian magazine, families in the frontier days were often responsible for housing and feeding frontier teachers, and supposedly during the Great Depression farmers were known to offer educators a bushel of apples to help them through hard times.
Lompoc School Board Awards Bid for Lighting Project Funded by Dodgers Pitcher Danny Duffy
A long-awaited project to install lighting at Cabrillo High School’s varsity baseball field — funded thanks to a donation from Major League Baseball's Danny Duffy — took another huge step forward. With the donation from the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher and CHS graduate covering up to $1.5...
Andre McCullough Brings Explosiveness to San Marcos Offense
When Andre McCullough came out for the football team at San Marcos High School last summer, first-year coach Ralph Molina knew a little bit about his athleticism. When he saw McCullough dunk a football over the cross bar of the goal post at a practice, he realized he had something special.
Greg Tripathi’s Summer Performances Have Dos Pueblos Excited About Kicking Game
Greg Tripathi's kicking career didn't get off on the right foot as he missed the first tryout during his freshman year at Dos Pueblos High School. He made up for it the next day and has since developed into one of the top kickers in the 805 area. He was the All-Channel League first-team kicker last season.
With Experience, Full Offseason of Honoring Process, Football Season Looks Promising at Dos Pueblos
With a full year of learning and understanding coach A.J. Pateras’ process, the Dos Pueblos High School football team is feeling confident about the upcoming season. “We feel more prepared,” junior quarterback Ryan Marsh said. “We had a whole year with coach Pateras, having that offseason time to train with him and my teammates and grow as a family and grow stronger.”
