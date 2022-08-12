Read full article on original website
They Want A Buc-ee’s… But Does Wichita Falls Deserve One?
In every town across this part of America, there exists a population of people that have experienced the glory that is Buc-ee's. Never having to wait for your turn at the pumps, beaver nuggets and acceptable brisket sandwiches, plus the cleanest bathrooms in the country... it's no wonder everyone thinks their town deserves one of these epic convenient stores.
Relief is on the Way
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A long awaited weather pattern should take place later this week with the arrival of a cold front on Wednesday. This front may bring some rain chances, along with cooler weather. Another front brings possible better rain chances our way later in the weekend and early next week. Look for below average temperatures!
Wichita Falls ISD announces new rating from TEA
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD held its final board meeting before the start of the school year to discuss several topics. From new buses to accountability ratings, Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said it’s all a great platform to continue growing as a district. Lee said he...
Art Dirt: A Visit to the Texas Panhandle, Part 2
Jessica Fuentes and William Sarradet discuss the museums, galleries, and art you should see in Plainview, Canyon, Amarillo, and Wichita Falls. “We found that there are absolutely hidden gems in these locations — the people at the museums and universities have a longstanding history in the region. Even if they aren’t from the Panhandle, they’ve been there a long time.”
Wichita Falls transfer station to close Wednesday for repairs
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls transfer station will close Wednesday, Aug. 17, for facility repairs. The transfer station is expected to reopen on Thursday. Residents who need to dispose of household waste may use the city’s landfill at 10984 Wiley Road, according to the City...
New restaurant coming to Wichita Falls Regional Airport
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Regional Airport will be getting a new restaurant. In Tuesday’s Wichita Falls City Council meeting, councilors voted in favor of the opening of a new restaurant in the airport to replace Southern Girl Cafe that closed in July 2022. The new restaurant will be named Suga B’s and […]
One injured in wreck on Central Freeway
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One person was injured Tuesday in a crash that happened in the 2700 block of Central Freeway. Police said a truck was traveling southbound on the access road around 1 p.m. when a car traveling southbound on Central Freeway exited. According to officers on scene,...
Wichita Falls lake levels continue to decline
Lake levels have been in decline all summer as above-average heat and below-average rainfall continue to plague Texoma in a near-record fashion.
Wichita Falls City Council approves downtown zoning realignment
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Downtown Wichita Falls is looking to expand and grow even more after the approval of zoning realignment from city council on Tuesday. With the approval, Downtown Wichita Falls Development will be able to show more properties to investors with the hope that they would want to invest and bring their business to downtown.
WFFD battles fire on Gerald Street
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department fought a house fire on Gerald Street early Monday morning. Firefighters arrived on scene around 12:21 a.m. and reported fire showing from the rear of the home. Crews reportedly made entry from the front and were pulled back when the atmosphere inside became untenable.
Twitch trend leads to large police response in this Texas town
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A dangerous Twitch trend prompted a large police response to a home on Wenonah Avenue Friday afternoon. According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers responded to the 2000 block of Wenonah Avenue at around 3:16 p.m. Friday, August 12, in response to a woman who told emergency dispatch she had just shot her husband with a rifle and said she would kill herself in ten minutes.
Texas DPS identifies second Clay County crash victim
CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas DPS has identified the second victim in a head-on crash that left two people dead and one injured in Clay County on Monday. The second victim was identified as 36-year-old Ashley Michele Altum, of Henrietta. Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde identified the other victim Monday night as 43-year-old Kerry Hodges.
7News First Alert Weather: One more day of summer, then we get our first sampling of near fall-like weather
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! We start off the morning with mostly sunny skies, though cloud coverage is expected to build throughout the day, becoming partly-to-mostly cloudy. Despite the cloud coverage, it will be another hot day with most of Texoma getting into the low 100s this afternoon. Heat advisories are in effect for counties east of I-44 until later today. The reason for this heat is: 1) it is still summer, 2) southwesterly winds at 10-15 mph, and 3) pre-frontal warming ahead of a descending cold front. This front will be moving across Northern Oklahoma today, bringing with it showers and storms along and behind it. The front will only make its way as far south at I-40 by the end of the day, and that is where the best chances for rain will be, with northern counties seeing isolated showers and storms in the late afternoon and early evening.
First Alert Forecast: Cold Front Moves in Overnight | 8/16PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As a cold front advances south, a few strong storms can’t be ruled out producing damaging wind gusts and large hail. These storms will fire up between now an 9PM along/near that cold front. Aside from locally heavy rain, wind gusts up to 60mph and quarter sized hail are the top hazards. The cold front is expected to near the Red River by sunrise tomorrow morning. We’ll start out the day with cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 70s. As you’re walking out the door, also look for gusty north winds into the mid 20s.
One killed in motorcycle wreck on Midwestern Parkway
A 22-year-old man was killed following a motorcycle wreck on Midwestern Parkway Saturday night.
Man dies after motorcycle crash on Midwestern Pkwy
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man has died from his injuries after he crashed his motorcycle on Saturday at Midwestern Pkwy and Cedar Elm, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department. Officers were called to the scene around 10:50 p.m. Police said the driver of the motorcycle, 22-year-old Grayson...
One identified in deadly Clay County crash
CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Two people were killed and one person was injured Monday in a head-on crash that happened in Clay County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. One of the victims identified in the deadly head-on crash has been identified as Kerry Hodges. Clay County...
Fire on Giddings Street burns two buildings
No one was injured in a fire that damaged a garage and a rear apartment of a home on Giddings Street Sunday afternoon.
Victims identified in fatal Clay County head-on wreck
CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities have identified the second victim of a fatal head-on crash on Monday in Clay County, and provided an update on the surviving passenger. Around 1:15 p.m. Monday afternoon, Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the head-on wreck near FM 174 and Brock Road. According to Sgt. Dan Buesing with […]
How Sikes Senter Mall is surviving despite the closing of 40 thousand U.S malls in years to come
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Sikes Senter mall has been a hot topic recently as several big box stores have left and some say they are planning to leave. With online shopping and these retailers leaving some residents feel like the mall is dying, but owners are offering something you can’t buy online, experience.
