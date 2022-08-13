Read full article on original website
Portsmouth City Council votes to name a street after hometown hero Missy ElliottCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChesapeake, VA
Chesapeake, VA Comedian Donates Game Show Winnings to Children's HospitalChannelocityChesapeake, VA
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4thKristen WaltersNorfolk, VA
5 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
cdrecycler.com
Virginia structure to join mall demolition parade
The Economic Development Authority (EDA) of the city of Norfolk, Virginia, has announced the Military Circle Mall will cease operations by the end of this year with the intention of scheduling its demolition for 2023. “The EDA board unanimously decided to move forward with the demolition of the current mall...
Rivers Casino Portsmouth unveils businesses that will operate at casino site
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Seven new businesses are set to fill Rivers Casino Portsmouth, a gaming and entertainment complex that's opening in 2023 and expected to bring big economic benefits to the city. Roy Corby, the general manager of the casino, announced those businesses Tuesday morning. The casino will feature...
Virginia Beach awarded 43 times for financial achievement
The City of Virginia Beach has received the Certificate of Achievement award from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada, or GFOA.
Dozens now say their signatures were forged by Suffolk City Council campaign
The Electoral Board met Tuesday to discuss whether Art Bredemeyer should be disqualified from running in the Suffolk Borough District against John Rector.
WAVY News 10
York County set to refund nearly 500K in taxes to Water Country owner
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York County Board of Supervisors will vote to refund nearly half a million dollars in taxes to the owner of Water Country USA when they meet on Tuesday night. It comes after the Virginia state tax commissioner ruled the county couldn’t take out...
No phones in class? Virginia Beach School Board set to vote on proposed policy
On Tuesday, August 23, a proposed policy regarding cell phones will be voted on during the Virginia Beach School Board meeting.
Rivers Casino Portsmouth unveils 7 new incoming restaurants
Hampton Roads’ first casino will host its grand opening in less than a year, with more to offer than just slot machines.
WAVY News 10
Top 5 Resume Mistakes
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Francina Harrison, The Career Engineer, has tips to make sure your resume stands out in a good way. Search for your next career opportunity and list jobs: wavy.com/jobs. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Career Engineer.
Back-to-school event Thursday for all Hampton students
The community event is open to and free for all HCS students. It's being held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 18 at Phoebus high school, located at 100 Ireland St.
Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore to host drive-thru event in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on July 7, 2022. Inflation continues to cause strain on Americans, whether they're filling up at the pump or going to the grocery store. This reality, combined with the fact that...
peninsulachronicle.com
Williamsburg Planning Commission Set To Hear Proposal For Hookah Lounge
WILLIAMSBURG-A Hopewell man would like to open a hookah lounge on Richmond Road in Greater Williamsburg. On Wednesday, August 17, the Williamsburg Planning Commission is set to hear a special use permit request for a zoning change to allow for such an establishment. Want to read the rest of the...
Virginia car dealer hopes CHIPS Act brings business 'back to normal'
The CHIPS and Science Act is a $52 billion boost to the nation's semiconductor industry, which manufactures the diminutive chips that power everything from smartphones to computers to automobiles.
Inflation leads families to tighten budgets for back-to-school shopping
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Adriana Roman is a single mother in Chesapeake who says budgeting always stays at the top of her mind. "I just try to get the best deals I can get for them, especially having two boys," she said. For back-to-school shopping, Roman told 13News Now she...
getnews.info
Master Certified Home Inspector In Virginia Beach Shares His Checklist For VA Home Inspections
This Master Certified home inspector in Virginia Beach, VA shares his checklist for VA home inspections to ensure one is doing everything they can to ensure the home one wants to buy is sound and truly of value. When searching for a home inspector in Virginia Beach, it’s pertinent that...
Demand for mental health services outpaces expectations
At the start of December, Virginia significantly expanded its mental health coverage under Medicaid, adding six new services and boosting payments for providers as part of a multi-year effort to reduce the state’s reliance on its own struggling psychiatric hospitals. Six months into the rollout, the demand for at least one treatment option already vastly […] The post Demand for mental health services outpaces expectations appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach businesses declare sign war
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — If you happen to drive through the Haygood area of Virginia Beach you might notice a bit of a war going on between some of the businesses. It’s a sign war!. Don’t worry. It’s all in good fun. It started with...
Virginia Business
Chesapeake warehouse sells for $13.59M
Property is 100% leased to the U.S. Postal Service. A 70,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution building in Chesapeake sold for $13.59 million in late July, Colliers announced Wednesday. Located at 3512 Business Center Drive in the Cavalier Industrial Park, the property is 100% leased to the U.S. Postal Service and serves...
Inhabitat.com
Virginia will soon have the US’ largest offshore wind farm
Virginia is about the get the biggest wind farm in the U.S. The state has just agreed to let Dominion Energy build a 176-turbine wind farm 27 miles off Virginia Beach’s coast. By 2026, the project plans to be generating sufficient power to provide for the needs of up...
WAVY News 10
Body found in Elizabeth River in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man’s body was found floating in a branch of the Elizabeth River in Chesapeake on Monday morning. Chesapeake Master Police Officer Leo Kosinski says officers were dispatched around 10:18 a.m. to the 3800 block of Whites Landing for the report of a body floating behind some homes in the area.
TRAFFIC ALERT: North Landing Bridge closed for repairs
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The North Landing Bridge is closed for repairs, and according to a Tweet from Chesapeake Roads, it could be several days before it reopens. The Tweet said: "A marked detour using Centerville Tpk and Elbow Rd will be in place during the closure." The bridge, near...
