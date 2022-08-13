ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, VA

Virginia structure to join mall demolition parade

The Economic Development Authority (EDA) of the city of Norfolk, Virginia, has announced the Military Circle Mall will cease operations by the end of this year with the intention of scheduling its demolition for 2023. “The EDA board unanimously decided to move forward with the demolition of the current mall...
Top 5 Resume Mistakes

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Francina Harrison, The Career Engineer, has tips to make sure your resume stands out in a good way. Search for your next career opportunity and list jobs: wavy.com/jobs. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Career Engineer.
Demand for mental health services outpaces expectations

At the start of December, Virginia significantly expanded its mental health coverage under Medicaid, adding six new services and boosting payments for providers as part of a multi-year effort to reduce the state’s reliance on its own struggling psychiatric hospitals. Six months into the rollout, the demand for at least one treatment option already vastly […] The post Demand for mental health services outpaces expectations appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia Beach businesses declare sign war

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — If you happen to drive through the Haygood area of Virginia Beach you might notice a bit of a war going on between some of the businesses. It’s a sign war!. Don’t worry. It’s all in good fun. It started with...
Chesapeake warehouse sells for $13.59M

Property is 100% leased to the U.S. Postal Service. A 70,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution building in Chesapeake sold for $13.59 million in late July, Colliers announced Wednesday. Located at 3512 Business Center Drive in the Cavalier Industrial Park, the property is 100% leased to the U.S. Postal Service and serves...
Virginia will soon have the US’ largest offshore wind farm

Virginia is about the get the biggest wind farm in the U.S. The state has just agreed to let Dominion Energy build a 176-turbine wind farm 27 miles off Virginia Beach’s coast. By 2026, the project plans to be generating sufficient power to provide for the needs of up...
Body found in Elizabeth River in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man’s body was found floating in a branch of the Elizabeth River in Chesapeake on Monday morning. Chesapeake Master Police Officer Leo Kosinski says officers were dispatched around 10:18 a.m. to the 3800 block of Whites Landing for the report of a body floating behind some homes in the area.

