Back-to-school event Thursday for all Hampton students
The community event is open to and free for all HCS students. It's being held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 18 at Phoebus high school, located at 100 Ireland St.
Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore to host drive-thru event in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on July 7, 2022. Inflation continues to cause strain on Americans, whether they're filling up at the pump or going to the grocery store. This reality, combined with the fact that...
An urgent effort in Portsmouth to take back the community
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Carlton Copeland and Tye Cuffee grew up together in the Cavalier Manor section of Portsmouth. The mid-century development was among first in the south: a middle-class neighborhood built for Black doctors, attorneys, teachers, and preachers. Many of the streets are named for Black icons. The city’s first Black Mayor, Jim Holley, […]
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Men’s Ministry Fellowship of Emporia's Salem Baptist Church
In 2019 by GOD’S Divine guidance according to Proverbs 27:17. Deacon Larry Turner was tasked by Pastor Robert L. Lewis to become the leader along with Rev, Danny Moore of the Men’s Ministry Fellowship of Salem Baptist Church. Throughout the ministry’s infancy the ministry experienced Spiritual growth in...
2 adults, 2 children, 2 cats displaced after Chesapeake fire
Just before 2 p.m., the city tweeted that the road is closed to traffic between Old Battlefield Blvd S and Backwoods Road.
cdrecycler.com
Virginia structure to join mall demolition parade
The Economic Development Authority (EDA) of the city of Norfolk, Virginia, has announced the Military Circle Mall will cease operations by the end of this year with the intention of scheduling its demolition for 2023. “The EDA board unanimously decided to move forward with the demolition of the current mall...
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
If you love to grab some of your close friends and go to a nice burger place from time to time and treat yourselves to delicious burgers and crispy fries, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. These places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients, so don't miss out on them.
Rivers Casino Portsmouth unveils 7 new incoming restaurants
Hampton Roads’ first casino will host its grand opening in less than a year, with more to offer than just slot machines.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach businesses declare sign war
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — If you happen to drive through the Haygood area of Virginia Beach you might notice a bit of a war going on between some of the businesses. It’s a sign war!. Don’t worry. It’s all in good fun. It started with...
Late night parking changes, nixing of bottle service among suggestions after latest downtown Norfolk shooting
Residents, business owners and city leaders alike are trying to figure out what additional measures can be taken to try and stem violence from occurring in the heart of the city's cultural arts and entertainment district.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new, nice restaurants where you can go with a group of friends or your family members, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three great seafood restaurants in Virginia that you should absolutely try if you love seafood and you appreciate good food.
No phones in class? Virginia Beach School Board set to vote on proposed policy
On Tuesday, August 23, a proposed policy regarding cell phones will be voted on during the Virginia Beach School Board meeting.
WCNC
A family met a goose at the beach. Then, it chased their boat and followed them home.
SEAFORD, Va. — A wild encounter turned into a goose chase (yes, literally) for a York County, Virginia family spending time on the water Sunday. Allison and John Tyrrell, who live in Seaford, Virginia, made a TikTok video of a goose following them throughout the day, both over the water and on land.
Family, friends search again for missing Norfolk teen Kadence Morrell on Saturday
Family and friends of missing 15-year-old Kadence Morrell gathered in Norfolk on Saturday afternoon to continue searching for her.
cbs17
Family, friends search for missing Virginia teen Kadence Morrell
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Family and friends of missing 15-year-old Kadence Morrell gathered in Norfolk on Saturday afternoon to continue searching for her. They searched in the Lafayette neighborhood, not far from where she was reported missing earlier this month. Kadence was last seen on August 3 around her...
Person shot on Tappahannock Drive in Norfolk
A person was shot in the leg Tuesday on Tappahannock Drive in the Roland Park area of Norfolk.
Man shot near Southern Shopping Center in Norfolk
A man was shot Saturday afternoon along Tidewater Drive.
'Tragic event to a very loving couple' | Norfolk police investigate double shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Wayne Creek Monday afternoon. According to a tweet from the department, the shooting took place at a home in the 7000 block of Suburban Arch. That's near Thole Street and Tidewater Drive. The call came...
WAVY News 10
17-year-old goes to hospital after Portsmouth shooting
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police say a 17-year-old male went to the hospital with a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning. He was one of at least three people shot in the city overnight. Police announced the news about the 17-year-old at 12:37 a.m. and said his injury wasn’t...
