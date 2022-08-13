ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrsville, VA

WAVY News 10

An urgent effort in Portsmouth to take back the community

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Carlton Copeland and Tye Cuffee grew up together in the Cavalier Manor section of Portsmouth. The mid-century development was among first in the south: a middle-class neighborhood built for Black doctors, attorneys, teachers, and preachers. Many of the streets are named for Black icons. The city’s first Black Mayor, Jim Holley, […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Men’s Ministry Fellowship of Emporia's Salem Baptist Church

In 2019 by GOD’S Divine guidance according to Proverbs 27:17. Deacon Larry Turner was tasked by Pastor Robert L. Lewis to become the leader along with Rev, Danny Moore of the Men’s Ministry Fellowship of Salem Baptist Church. Throughout the ministry’s infancy the ministry experienced Spiritual growth in...
EMPORIA, VA
cdrecycler.com

Virginia structure to join mall demolition parade

The Economic Development Authority (EDA) of the city of Norfolk, Virginia, has announced the Military Circle Mall will cease operations by the end of this year with the intention of scheduling its demolition for 2023. “The EDA board unanimously decided to move forward with the demolition of the current mall...
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Virginia

If you love to grab some of your close friends and go to a nice burger place from time to time and treat yourselves to delicious burgers and crispy fries, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. These places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients, so don't miss out on them.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach businesses declare sign war

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — If you happen to drive through the Haygood area of Virginia Beach you might notice a bit of a war going on between some of the businesses. It’s a sign war!. Don’t worry. It’s all in good fun. It started with...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new, nice restaurants where you can go with a group of friends or your family members, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three great seafood restaurants in Virginia that you should absolutely try if you love seafood and you appreciate good food.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs17

Family, friends search for missing Virginia teen Kadence Morrell

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Family and friends of missing 15-year-old Kadence Morrell gathered in Norfolk on Saturday afternoon to continue searching for her. They searched in the Lafayette neighborhood, not far from where she was reported missing earlier this month. Kadence was last seen on August 3 around her...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

17-year-old goes to hospital after Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police say a 17-year-old male went to the hospital with a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning. He was one of at least three people shot in the city overnight. Police announced the news about the 17-year-old at 12:37 a.m. and said his injury wasn’t...
PORTSMOUTH, VA

