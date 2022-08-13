Corky Kell Classic kicks off Wednesday with a double-header, and DawgNation’s Brandon Adams is back to call the action on Peachtree TV/CBS46.com. The Corky Kell Classic has kicked off the Georgia high school football season every year since 1992 and is gearing up to stage a captivating four-day, 11-game lineup to celebrate its 31st anniversary this year.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO