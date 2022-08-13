Read full article on original website
Do You Love Christmas Lights? Sunnyside Parade Sets 2022 Date!
It's the most wonderful time of the year! I know that makes you think of the holidays but let's split those vibes between the coming holidays and that sweet spot of summer where the sun is still shining longer, the days are warmer and we're not quite back in school yet. Maybe you have already started but that ok, you can be included as well!
Grandview Parade Photos: Yakima Valley Fair & Rodeo Weekend Fun
This is one event the entire Yakima Valley looks forward to each year. The Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo in Grandview at the Country Fair Park. It has it all - exciting rodeo action, live country music, a beer garden, exhibits, great food, and fun!. Grandview Parade on Thursday, August...
There Are Only 3 Sweet As A Peach Days in August, Head to Grandview!
The summer may be almost over but it is the ripe time for picking fresh, juicy, sweet, delicious peaches. Bill's Berry Farm is hosting 3 Sweet As A Peach Days during the month of August, so head to Grandview, WA!. WHAT IS SWEET AS PEACH DAYS?. Bill's Berry Farm is...
BREAKING: 3 New Popeyes Chicken Locations Coming To Tri-Cities
After the huge success from the first Popeyes Chicken grand opening in Kennewick, there are 3 more planned locations coming soon to the area! To find out where, I sat down with Kennewick General Manager Jacob Ayala to talk about their plans for the new locations in Tri-Cities. "We are...
Toxic Algae Bloom Forces Closure Of Popular Lake
A toxic blue-green algae bloom known as Cyanobacteria has been discovered at the popular McNary National Wildlife Refuge in Walla Walla County. "Out of an abundance of caution," the Lake has been closed. "McNary visitors should not swim, fish, boat, drink the water or engage in any other water contact...
Startling Before & After Photos from Richland’s Queensgate Fire on Saturday
It took several firefighters from all across the Tri-Cities to contain a weekend fire in Richland. Below are images from Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson showing the scene of the fire and after. The large fire started Saturday just before 9 pm along I-182 near the Queensgate area. Richland...
5 Food Trucks We Want in Kennewick’s New Food Truck Hub
A property owner in Kennewick, WA, says he is launching a big food truck hub. It is going up near the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Kennewick. It will be called Summer's Hub of Kennewick and has room for up to 28 food trucks and food carts. The food truck hub was announced in December 2021 and is now opening with Brady's Brats, delighting foodies with a gourmet bratwurst sausage menu.
You’ll Never Believe Where These Two Took Their Vows in WA…
I was married to my husband in Las Vegas in 1998. And, I thought that was pretty cool. But, these two... How cool was that? Getting married on a ferry is awesome! My wedding was kind of cool, too. Are these the best wedding venues in Tri-Cities?. The Moore Mansion.
Franklin, Feds Join to ‘Clean Up’ Carbody Beach–Gate Coming?
Over the last few weeks, we've covered the growing issues with garbage, illegal drinking, and even gun use at the popular Carbody Beach. Now, Franklin County is teaming up with the Feds to deal with the issue. Newer gate to be installed, Federal agents add patrols. Now, the Franklin County...
Dangerous Fire on Highway 182 Sparked by Car Rollover
A brush fire broke out along Highway 182 in Richland last night, near the Queensland shopping center. The blaze began sometime before 9pm. The Richland Fire Dept. and Franklin Co. Fire were there quickly, and had the dangerous flames under control by 11pm, though smoke remained in the air for some time.
Unbelievable Pasco Home Up for Auction Puts Bruce Wayne’s Mansion To Shame
Peek Inside This Gorgeous Pasco Home That's Up For Auction In September. There's an extraordinary West Pasco Washington home that's going up for auction in September. Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Tony Stark And Bruce Wayne Would Be Envious Of Home. Musser Bros are auctioning off a truly unbelievable Tri-Cities property....
Suspicious Character Spooked After Camera Whistles at Him [VIDEO]
West Richland Police seeking to talk to this person. Other than possible trespassing, no visible crime was committed but this suspicious acting man was apparently spooked off by a security camera...that whistles. Around 6 AM on August 6th (last Saturday) this man entered private property on South 44th. street in...
