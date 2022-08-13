ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermiston, OR

Do You Love Christmas Lights? Sunnyside Parade Sets 2022 Date!

It's the most wonderful time of the year! I know that makes you think of the holidays but let's split those vibes between the coming holidays and that sweet spot of summer where the sun is still shining longer, the days are warmer and we're not quite back in school yet. Maybe you have already started but that ok, you can be included as well!
SUNNYSIDE, WA
BREAKING: 3 New Popeyes Chicken Locations Coming To Tri-Cities

After the huge success from the first Popeyes Chicken grand opening in Kennewick, there are 3 more planned locations coming soon to the area! To find out where, I sat down with Kennewick General Manager Jacob Ayala to talk about their plans for the new locations in Tri-Cities. "We are...
5 Food Trucks We Want in Kennewick's New Food Truck Hub

A property owner in Kennewick, WA, says he is launching a big food truck hub. It is going up near the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Kennewick. It will be called Summer's Hub of Kennewick and has room for up to 28 food trucks and food carts. The food truck hub was announced in December 2021 and is now opening with Brady's Brats, delighting foodies with a gourmet bratwurst sausage menu.
KENNEWICK, WA
Dangerous Fire on Highway 182 Sparked by Car Rollover

A brush fire broke out along Highway 182 in Richland last night, near the Queensland shopping center. The blaze began sometime before 9pm. The Richland Fire Dept. and Franklin Co. Fire were there quickly, and had the dangerous flames under control by 11pm, though smoke remained in the air for some time.
RICHLAND, WA
Suspicious Character Spooked After Camera Whistles at Him [VIDEO]

West Richland Police seeking to talk to this person. Other than possible trespassing, no visible crime was committed but this suspicious acting man was apparently spooked off by a security camera...that whistles. Around 6 AM on August 6th (last Saturday) this man entered private property on South 44th. street in...
105.3 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington.

